May 20, 2024 at 07:24 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Italy Growth in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

SG Company is advancing 10 percent to EUR0.24 per share, heading for the fifth session on the bullish side.

Ivision Tech is advancing 7.7 percent to EUR1.40 per share, in position for the ninth session to close with a bullish candle.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Plants is giving up 5.5 percent, priced at EUR0.444 per share, on its third bearish session.

TMP Group is giving up 5.0 percent, placing the price in the EUR1.73 per share area.

----------

