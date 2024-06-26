(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

TMP Group does best of all and rises 7.7 percent to EUR1.67 per share. The stock has left the parterre 9.2 percent over the past month and 80 percent over the past year.

SIF Italia also does well, up 6.6% to EUR1.46 per share. The stock has rallied 5.8% in the last month, but has given up 38% in the last six and 59% in the last 12.

LOSERS

Sicily by Car sits on the bottom, giving up 6.4 percent to EUR5.30 per share. The stock has lost 6.4 percent in the last thirty days and 18 percent in the last six months.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

