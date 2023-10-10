(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Vantea SMART rises 18 percent after a 31 percent drop in the last month and a decline of more than 55 percent in the last six. The stock, over the past year, has given up 66%.

ESI follows with a plus 10% after losing 24% in the last month and 26% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has fallen 41%.

LOSERS

TMP Group ends up at the bottom and gives up 6.2 percent after closing up 7.9 percent. It announced on Monday that it had signed an exclusive supply framework agreement with Events Zone, a major event management company headquartered in Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia.

Pharmacosmo retreats 6.0% after a 13% drop in the last month and a 50% decline in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 58%.

