Rosati, TMP Group: "Enlightening listing, opens new doors for us."

(Alliance News) - Just over a month after its listing, TPM Group Spa told Thursday at Hangar21 on Via Tortona in Milan about double-digit targets according to its business plan to 2026, growth for M&A on one of the four areas of interest within the year, and the evaluation of a territorial expansion abroad.

The CEO, Roberto Rosati, reviewed the most significant moments in the company's history since its inception in 2012, recalling the solid roots in the world of digital and Information Technology that were then applied to the field of communication.

"We realized how much the live experience and technology could give to communication, and at that point the growth decisions were important," Rosati told Alliance News.

"With that kind of services and projects, it was clear that we could take the path of listing, which has been enlightening from an entrepreneurial point of view and has made us grow in a short time: revenues of EUR6.5 million, Ebitda growing to about EUR2 million, and we are working on even a structural expansion on one of our verticals within the year. With the listing we create a level of recognition and transparency that allows us to open doors that we had not yet opened."

"In our activities there will certainly be no shortage of ideation and production of major events following the entire chain of creativity, with a focus on the areas of Metaverse - as many as 14.3 million virtual reality devices are expected to be sold worldwide in 2024, of Gaming - the sector will reach a total value of USD312 billion by 2026, USD339.95 billion by 2027 and USD435 billion by 2028 -, Podcasting - whose market value has grown from USD20.14 billion in 2022 to USD25.85 billion in 2023 - and Social Media."

"On the international market, we then want to position ourselves as a key player in the fields of virtual reality, NFTs - in the first quarter of 2022, about 53,000 NFTs were traded, with a traded volume of about USD365 million - and Artificial Intelligence applied to live and digital communication."

Digital, Experience, Production, and Technology-Metaverse&NFT are the four core divisions that TMP supports in Industry, Fintech, Sports, and Design in managing projects of positioning, innovation of its business, identity, and digital transformation. "We do event production, video podcasting production, strategic digital content creation. We do a lot of things that are technology-based, and then we realized that our four verticals needed to find a home that would allow us to create valuable content and house everything in one place. So Hangar21 was born, which allows us to run multiple directorates simultaneously."

It is a multimedia production house with a vertical focus on content creation and events of high technical, value and new media oriented standards and already boasts the entire production and value chain that allows for cost and service optimization.

The human element along with the technological edge are the hallmarks of TMP Group. The company in just over a decade has grown from having eight people to around 30 and still has growth prospects, while from the perspective of R&D investments these were worth around one million already last year.

"We always look for talent. We have established contacts with Italian and foreign universities to go and get young people and new ideas there where they first form. At first it was an investment, now it has become a strength," said Davide Maestri, general manager and head of media house.

In addition, "at the moment in Italy and Europe according to our research we do not have direct competitors that we have these four integrated divisions," he added. TMP Group travels on its own legs, but to collaborate at certain levels it also relies on larger external companies if necessary, and some competitors may become clients.

With an eye on the near future, growth targets are in double digits and the search looks at vertical complementarity with companies that add value, but also know how to integrate to work together.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.