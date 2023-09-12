(Alliance News) - TMP Group Spa announced Tuesday evening that it has signed a strategic agreement with contracted revenues for TMP Group worth EUR500,000, which will be invoiced by the end of the year.

The partnership was signed with INDI Agency, a Milan-based company launched in 2023 by experienced entrepreneurs with the aim of providing the value chain with a new and unique Communication, Sustainability and Innovation Hub, the company specified in a note.

The agreement will enable the two companies to activate an exchange of services with a logic of offer completion and cross selling and to make available to their respective clients mutual expertise in the field of multimedia and creative communication. In detail, TMP Group will support INDI Agency in content production and development of Web 3.0 strategies and solutions.

"The agreement with INDI Agency, which we are proud to announce to the market, aims to create a significant impact in the "made in Italy" communication industry by combining the extensive experience of both companies to better face the future - says Roberto Rosati, Ad of TMP Group - Over the years, the growth of TMP Group has been made possible also thanks to solid and fruitful relationships established with other market players, a key action to overcome the challenges of an increasingly competitive and constantly and rapidly evolving sector. The search for strategic partnerships is thus part of TMP's development plan with the aim of confirming our position as an industry leader, offering our clients comprehensive and cutting-edge services."

"We are very happy with the activation of this partnership, because it is a decisive step in the realization of our growth strategy," comments Jacopo Moschini, president of INDI Agency. "Our mission is to help companies consolidate and innovate their role in the value chain, and to do this it is essential to collaborate with a plurality of players, beyond the classic agency model. With TMP we will first and foremost be enablers in the area of digital transformation, while also providing expertise related to sustainability and communications consulting."

TMP Group's stock on Tuesday closed up 1.2 percent at EUR6.64 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

