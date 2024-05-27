(Alliance News) - TMP Group Spa on Monday announced that the board has resolved to start the company's own ordinary share buyback program after approval by the shareholders' meeting in April.

The maximum value of the company's ordinary shares that can be purchased was determined to be EUR1.0 million, with the program to last for 18 months, paret from last April.

TMP closed Monday's session in the green by 2.7 percent at EUR1.89 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

