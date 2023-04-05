TMT Acquisition : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - Form 8-K 04/05/2023 | 04:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of TMT Acquisition Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of TMT Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") as of March 30, 2023, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 30, 2023, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Substantial Doubt about the Company's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern The accompanying financial statement has been prepared assuming the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the financial statement, the Company has no revenue, its business plan is dependent on the completion of a business combination and the Company must liquidate if the business combination is not consummated within 12 months. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans regarding these matters are also described in Note 1 to the financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ UHY LLP We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. New York, New York April 5, 2023 F-2 TMT ACQUISITION CORP BALANCE SHEET MARCH 30, 2023 As of

March 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 324,632 Due from related party 34,318 Prepaid expenses 87,195 Total current assets 446,145 Prepaid expenses- non-current 41,889 Cash held in Trust Account 61,200,000 Total Assets $ 61,688,034 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 100,313 Total Current Liabilities 100,313 Commitments and contingencies (Note 3) Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 6,000,000 shares at redemption value of $10.20 per share 61,200,000 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 2,140,000 shares issued and outstanding on March 30, 2023 (1) 214 Additional paid-in capital 397,584 Accumulated deficit (10,077 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 387,721 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 61,688,034 (1) On March 30, 2023, 225,000 ordinary shares were forfeited as the underwriters decided not to exercise the full over-allotment option (see Notes 5 and 7). The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statement. F-3 TMT ACQUISITION CORP. Notes to the financial statement NOTE 1 - ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS TMT Acquisition Corp (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on July 6, 2021. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of March 30, 2023, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity from July 6, 2021 (inception) through March 30, 2023 relates to the Company's formation and the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), which is described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of an initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The Company's ability to commence operations is depend upon financial resources obtained through a Initial Public Offering of 6,000,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the ordinary share included in the Units being offered, the "Public Shares") at $10.00 per Unit, which is discussed in Note 3, and the sale of 370,000 Units (the "Private Placement Units") at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit in private placements to 2TM Holding LP (the "Sponsor") that was closed simultaneously with the Initial Public Offering. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Units, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. The stock exchange listing rules require that the Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) (excluding the amount of deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the income earned on the Trust Account). The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). There is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering, $10.20 per Unit sold in the Initial Public Offering, including proceeds of the sale of the Private Placement Units, were held in a trust account (the "Trust Account") and invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund investing solely in U.S. Treasuries and meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's shareholders, as described below. F-4 The Company will provide the holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the "Public Shareholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares either (i) in connection with a shareholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer in connection with the Business Combination. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.20 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest then in the Trust Account, net of taxes payable). The Public Shares subject to redemption will be recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering in accordance with the Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The Company will not redeem Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 (so that it does not then become subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules) or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement that may be contained in the agreement relating to the Business Combination. If the Company seeks shareholder approval of the Business Combination, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination only if the Company receives an ordinary resolution under Cayman Islands law approving a Business Combination, which requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shareholders who attend and vote at a general meeting of the Company, or such other vote as required by law or stock exchange rule. If a shareholder vote is not required and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and file tender offer documents containing substantially the same information as would be included in a proxy statement with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor has agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination. Additionally, each Public Shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares, without voting, and if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against a proposed Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company seeks shareholder approval of the Business Combination and the Company does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, a Public Shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% of the Public Shares without the Company's prior written consent. The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to any Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period (as defined below) or (ii) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the Trust account and not previously released to pay taxes, divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares. The Company will have until 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering to consummate a Business Combination (or up to 21 months from the closing of this offering if we extend the period of time to consummate a business combination by the full amount of time) (the "Combination Period"). However, if the Company has not completed a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem 100% of the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned and not previously released to us to pay our taxes, if any (less up to $61,200 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish the rights of the Public Shareholders as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining Public Shareholders and its Board of Directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. F-5 The Sponsor has agreed to waive its rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to the Founder Shares it will receive if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination period. However, if the Sponsor or any of its respective affiliates acquire Public Shares, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party (other than the Company's independent registered public accounting firm) for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (1) $10.20 per Public Share and (2) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.20 per Public Share, due to reductions in the value of trust assets, in each case net of the interest that may be withdrawn to pay taxes. This liability will not apply to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the Trust Account and as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. The Trust Account As of March 30, 2023, a total of $61,200,000 of the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering, including proceeds of the sale of the Private Placement Units, was deposited in a trust account (the "Trust Account") and will be invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund investing solely in U.S. Treasuries and meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's shareholders, as described below. Liquidity and Capital Resources The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on March 27, 2023. On March 30, 2023 the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 6,000,000 ("Public Units"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $60,000,000 which is described in Note 3. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement of 370,000 units (the "Private Placement Units") at a price of $10.00 per Placement Unit in a private placement to the Sponsor generating gross proceeds of $3,700,000 which is described in Note 4. Transaction costs amounted to $3,868,702 consisting of $1,200,000 of underwriting fees and $2,668,702 of other offering costs. In addition, on March 30, 2023, cash of $324,632 was held outside of the Trust Account (as defined above) and is available for working capital purposes. The Company's liquidity needs up to March 30, 2023, had been satisfied through $25,000 (see Note 5) paid for deferred offering costs borne by the Founder and the loan under an unsecured promissory note from the Sponsor of up to $444,018 (see Note 5). This promissory note was transferred as payment for private placement units purchased by related party at the time of IPO. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a business combination, the Company's Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. As of March 30, 2023, there was no amount outstanding under any loans. As of March 30, 2023, the date of the IPO, the Company had $324,632 in its operating bank account, and working capital of $345,832. Further, the Company has incurred and expects to continue to incur significant costs in pursuit of its financing and acquisition plans. The Company lacks the financial resources it needs to sustain operations for a reasonable period of time. Management plans to consummate the initial business combination may not be successful. These factors, among others, raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. F-6 NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statement have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, as amended (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statement in conformity with US GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement and the reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of March 30, 2023. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. At March 30, 2023, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. Offering Costs associated with the Initial Public Offering The Company complies with the requirements of ASC 340-10-S99-1. Deferred offering costs consist of legal, accounting, and other costs (including underwriting discounts and commissions) incurred through the balance sheet date that are directly related to the Initial Public Offering and that will be charged to shareholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Should the Initial Public Offering prove to be unsuccessful, these deferred costs, as well as additional expenses to be incurred, will be charged to operations. The Company complies with the requirements of ASC 340-10-S99-1 and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5A - "Expenses of Offering" to allocate offering costs between public shares and public rights based on the estimated fair values of public shares and public rights at the date of issuance. Offering costs amounted to $3,868,702 were charged to shareholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. And $3,781,346 was allocated to public shares which are subject to redemption based on the estimated fair value of the public shares as of March 30, 2023. F-7 Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity". Ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable ordinary share (including ordinary share that feature redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, ordinary share is classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's ordinary share features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of March 30, 2023, ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented at redemption value of $10.20 per share as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of redeemable ordinary shares to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. Increases or decreases in the carrying amount of redeemable ordinary shares are affected by charges against additional paid in capital or accumulated deficit if additional paid in capital equals to zero. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of March 30, 2023. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals, or material deviation from its position. There is currently no taxation imposed on income by the Government of the Cayman Islands. In accordance with Cayman income tax regulations, income taxes are not levied on the Company. Consequently, income taxes are not reflected in the Company's financial statement. The Company may be subject to potential examination by foreign taxing authorities in the area of income taxes. These potential examinations may include questioning the timing and amount of deductions, the nexus of income among various tax jurisdictions and compliance with foreign tax laws. Any interest payable in respect to US debt obligations held by the Trust Account is intended to qualify for the portfolio interest exemption or otherwise be exempt from U.S. withholding taxes. Furthermore, shareholders of the Company may be subject to tax in their respective jurisdictions based on applicable laws, for instances, U.S. persons may be subject to tax on the amounts deemed received depending on whether the Company is a passive foreign investment company and whether U.S. persons have made any applicable tax elections permitted under applicable law. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Recent Accounting Standards Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. F-8 NOTE 3 - INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING On March 30, 2023, the Company sold 6,000,000 Public Units at a purchase price of $10.00 per Public Unit generating gross proceeds of $60,000,000 related to the Initial Public Offering. Each Public Unit consists of one ordinary share (each, a "Public Share"), and one right (each, a "Public Right") entitling the holder thereof to receive two-tenths of one ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. As of March 30, 2023, ordinary shares subject to possible redemption reflected on the balance sheet are reconciled in the following table. As of

March 30, 2023 Gross Proceeds 60,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Rights (1,354,800 ) Offering costs of Public Shares (3,781,346 ) Add: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 6,336,146 Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 61,200,000 NOTE 4 - PRIVATE PLACEMENTS The Sponsor has purchased an aggregate of 370,000 Private Placement Units at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit, amounting to $3,700,000, from the Company in a private placement that occurred simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering. Each Unit will consist of one ordinary share, and one right ("Private Right"). Ten Public Rights will entitle the holder to two ordinary shares. The proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Units will be added to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Units held in the Trust Account will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law). The Private Placement Units and Private Rights (including the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Private Rights) will not be transferable, assignable, or salable until 30 days after the completion of an Initial Business Combination, subject to certain exceptions. NOTE 5 - RELATED PARTIES Founder Shares On August 20, 2021, the Sponsor received 1,437,500 of the Company's Class B ordinary shares in exchange for $25,000 paid for deferred offering costs borne by the Founder. In January 2022, the Company approved, through a special resolution, the following share capital changes (see Note 7): (a) Each of the authorized but unissued 150,000,000 Class A ordinary shares shall be cancelled and be re-designated as the ordinary shares of $0.0001 par value each (the ordinary shares); (b) Each of the 1,437,500 Class B ordinary shares issued shall be repurchased in consideration for the issuance of 1,437,500 ordinary shares of $0.0001 par value each; and (c) Upon completion of the above steps, the authorized but unissued 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares shall be cancelled. In January 2022, the Company issued an additional 287,500 ordinary shares to the Sponsor for no additional consideration, resulting in our sponsor holding an aggregate of 1,725,000 ordinary shares (the "Founder Shares"). The issuance was considered as a nominal issuance, in substance a recapitalization transaction, which was recorded and presented retroactively. The Founder Shares include an aggregate of up to 225,000 shares subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment is not exercised in full or in part. The Sponsor has agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (B) the date on which we complete a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction after our initial business combination that results in all of our public shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the last reported sale price of the ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the Business Combination. F-9 Promissory Note - Related Party On August 20, 2021, the Sponsor issued an unsecured promissory note to the Company (the "Promissory Note"), pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $300,000. The Promissory Note was subsequently amended and restated on December 15, 2021 and June 27, 2022 to increase borrowings up to an aggregate principal amount of $500,000. As of December 31, 2021, outstanding balance under the Promissory Note was $200,000. During the period ended December 31, 2022, the Company converted $244,018 from due to related party to the Promissory Note. At December 31, 2022 total outstanding balance under the Promissory Note was $444,018. The Promissory Note is non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of (i) March 31, 2023, or (ii) the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. As of March 30, 2023, the balance of promissory note amounted to $444,018 was transferred as payment for private placement units purchased by related party. Due from Related Party As of March 30, 2023, amount due from related party was $ 34,318 relating to receivable amount for 370,000 Private Placement Units purchased by related party at a price of $10.00 per Unit, amounting to $3,700,000. Advisory Services Agreement The Company engaged Ascendant Global Advisors ("Ascendant") as an advisor in connection with the initial public offering and business combination, to assist in hiring consultants and other services providers in connection with this offering and the business combination, assist in the preparation of financial statements and other relevant services to commence trading including filing the necessary documents as part of the transaction. Further, Ascendant will assist in preparing the Company for investor presentations, conferences for due diligence, deal structuring and term negotiations. During the period from July 6, 2021 (inception) through December 31, 2021, $100,000 has been paid through sponsor as deferred offering costs for these services. The cash fee of $50,000 was paid at the time of approval of the Company's listing on Nasdaq. Administration fee Commencing on March 27, 2023, the listing date of the Company, the Sponsor or its designated affiliate shall be allowed to charge the Company an allocable share of its overhead, up to $10,000 per month until the earlier of the consummation by the Company of an initial business combination or the Company's liquidation, to compensate it for the Company's use of its offices, utilities and personnel. NOTE 6 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Registration Rights The holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Units and Units that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Right and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) will be entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement to be signed prior to or on the effective date of Initial Public Offering requiring the Company to register such securities for resale (in the case of the Founder Shares, only after conversion to ordinary shares). The holders of these securities will be entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form registration demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to completion of a Business Combination and rights to require the Company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. However, the registration rights agreement provides that the Company will not be required to effect or permit any registration or cause any registration statement to become effective until the securities covered thereby are released from their lock-up restrictions. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company will grant the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 900,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On March 30, 2023, the Company estimated the likelihood to exercise the over-allotment option as low, hence 225,000 ordinary shares were expected to be forfeited. The underwriters were entitled to a cash underwriting discount of $0.20 per Unit, or $1,200,000 in the aggregate, which was paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. Risks and Uncertainties Management is currently evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations, close of the Initial Public Offering, and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statement. The financial statement do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. F-10 NOTE 7 - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of March 30, 2023, there were no shares of preferred shares issued or outstanding. Ordinary Shares - The Company was authorized to issue 150,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share and 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares were entitled to one vote for each share. On August 20, 2021, the Sponsor received 1,437,500 of the Company's Class B ordinary shares in exchange for $25,000 paid for deferred offering costs borne by the Founder. Out of the 1,437,500 Class B ordinary shares, an aggregate of up to 187,500 Class B ordinary shares were subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part so that the number of Founder Shares will equal 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering (excluding private placement shares). In January 2022, the Company approved, through a special resolution, the following share capital changes: (a) Each of the authorized but unissued 150,000,000 Class A ordinary shares shall be cancelled and be re-designated as the ordinary shares of $0.0001 par value each (the ordinary shares); (b) Each of the 1,437,500 Class B ordinary shares issued shall be repurchased in consideration for the issuance of 1,437,500 ordinary shares of $0.0001 par value each; and (c) Upon completion of the above steps, the authorized but unissued 10,000,000 Class B ordinary shares shall be cancelled. As an effect of the above, the Company is authorized to issue 150,000,000 ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. Further, the shareholder also approved the amendment and restatement of the memorandum and articles of association which has been filed with the Cayman Registrar. In January 2022, the Company issued an additional 287,500 ordinary shares to the Sponsor as fully paid bonus shares for no additional consideration. The issuance was considered as a nominal issuance, in substance a recapitalization transaction, which was recorded and presented retroactively. As of March 30, 2023, there were 2,140,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, which does not include 225,000 ordinary shares expected to be forfeited as the Company estimated the likelihood to exercise the over-allotment option as low. Representative Shares - Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company issued to Maxim Partners LLC, pursuant to the underwriting agreement, 270,000 Representative Shares (the "Representative Shares"). The underwriter has agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any such Representative Shares without prior consent of the Company until the completion of the initial Business Combination. In addition, the Representative has agreed (i) to waive its redemption rights (or right to participate in any tender offer) with respect to such shares in connection with the completion of the initial Business Combination and (ii) to waive its rights to liquidating distributions from the trust account with respect to such shares if the Company fails to complete the initial Business Combination within 12 months (or up to 21 months, if applicable) from the Closing of the Offering. The Representative Shares are classified as equity in accordance with ASC 718, Shared-Based Payment, and measured based on the fair value of the equity instrument issued. The fair value of the Representative Shares was $1,741,500 at March 30, 2023. Rights - Except in cases where the Company is not the surviving company in a business combination, each holder of a right will automatically receive two-tenths (2/10) of one ordinary share upon consummation of the initial business combination. The Company will not issue fractional shares in connection with an exchange of rights. Fractional shares will either be rounded down to the nearest whole share or otherwise addressed in accordance with the applicable provisions of Cayman law. In the event the Company is not the surviving company upon completion of the initial business combination, each holder of a right will be required to affirmatively convert his, her or its rights in order to receive the two-tenths (2/10) of one ordinary share underlying each right upon consummation of the business combination. If the Company is unable to complete the initial business combination within the required time period and the Company will redeem the public shares for the funds held in the trust account, holders of rights will not receive any of such funds for their rights and the rights will expire worthless. The rights are indexed to the Company's common stock and met each of the specified elements to be classified as equity. The rights were measured at fair value on the IPO date which was used for the allocation of the deferred offering costs (see Note 2). NOTE 8 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date through April 5, 2023. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement. F-12 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer TMT Acquisition Corp. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 20:52:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about TMT ACQUISITION CORP 04:53p Tmt Acquisition : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - Form 8-K PU 04:41p Tmt Acquisition Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 03/31 TMT Acquisition Closes $60 Million Initial Public Offering MT 03/30 Tmt Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of E.. AQ 03/30 TMT Acquisition Corp Announces Closing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering AQ 03/27 TMT Acquisition Corp has completed an IPO in the amount of $60 million. CI