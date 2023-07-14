TMT Acquisition PLC - London-based acquisition vehicle in technology, media and telecommunications sector - Reports pretax loss for financial year that ended on March 31 narrows to GBP60,087 from GBP101,532 the year before, as administrative expenses are reduced to GBP94,917 from GBP101,532. Total net assets as at March 31 amount to GBP4.7 million, down from GBP4.8 million the year before.

Chair Harry Hyman says: "We are proactively engaged with suitable targets and have identified at least one opportunity. We have been engaged with businesses within the TMT sector that are both disruptive digitally enabled media and technology businesses in the financial services and regulated sectors."

Current stock price: 18.50 pence each

12-month change: up 12%

