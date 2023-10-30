TMX Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

TMX Group Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 287.3 million compared to CAD 266.8 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 85.3 million compared to CAD 81 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.31 compared to CAD 0.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.31 compared to CAD 0.29 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 892.6 million compared to CAD 839.2 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 271.6 million compared to CAD 440.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.98 compared to CAD 1.58 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.97 compared to CAD 1.57 a year ago.