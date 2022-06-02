TMX : Toronto Stock Exchange Announces Launch of S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index

TSX to host market open ceremony on June 7 to celebrate the launch

June 2, 2022 (TORONTO) - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) announced today the launch of the S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index. The new index measures the performance of TSX and TSX Venture Exchange listed companies that are focused on the production and exploration of select metals, which are significant inputs in the decarbonization of the transportation sector.

"In keeping with our long history of supporting the growth ​of the critical minerals ​industry ​and the interrelationship with clean technologies​, decarbonization, renewable energy​ and ​vehicle electrification, we are pleased to announce the launch of the new S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation. "​​Global ​demand for battery metals continues​ to ​gain momentum and th​e goal of this​ ​new benchmark is to provide investors ​increased ​exposure ​to, ​​and deeper insights in​to the cleantech and energy transition story​​​.​ Toronto Stock Exchange remains focused on the future, committed to working with our clients and industry stakeholders to​ seek innovative ways to ​enable the success of traditional and newly-defined sectors across our diverse and ever-evolving public markets ecosystem."

The S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index tracks Canadian-listed companies engaged in the production or exploration of metals used in battery manufacturing. The responsible mining of critical and battery metals is the first step in achieving global net zero targets, as the transition to electric vehicles and battery storage technologies required to support renewable energy transition to global economies is expected to gain pace and drive demand. In 2021, companies focused on critical ​and battery ​minerals ​accounted for more than ​25% of ​the ​total equity capital ​raised ​by the mining sector on TSX and TSXV.​

"S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to collaborate with Toronto Stock Exchange on the development and launch of the S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index. S&P DJI's partnership with TMX Group spans more than two decades and we are proud of our shared commitment to offering independent, innovative and transparent market gauges that reflect the move towards renewable energy and the growing demand for clean technologies. The S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index also brings together S&P DJI's leading indexing capabilities and S&P Global Commodity Insights' robust metals and mining dataset," said Reid Steadman, Global Head of ESG and Innovation at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Below are the top 10 constituents of the S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index with the full list available here, in addition to more index and methodology details.

Ticker Company TRQ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TECK.B Teck Resources Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares SMT Sierra Metals Inc. FM First Quantum Minerals Ltd. LUN Lundin Mining Corporation ERO Ero Copper Corp. HBM Hudbay Minerals Inc. CGG China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd CMMC Copper Mountain Mining Corporation TKO Taseko Mines Limited

The index classifies constituents as either production or exploration companies where production companies are allocated 80% and exploration companies are allocated 20% of the total index weight. Each allocation is divided equally among companies involved in the respective category. The S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index methodology is available here. The index reconstitutes annually, effective at the close of the third Friday of July. In addition, the index rebalances quarterly to reweight the companies, effective after the close of the third Friday of January, April, and October.

The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

