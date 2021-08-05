TMX : says Q2 retail trading volumes stay up despite pullback from Q1

The group, which reported adjusted earnings that beat analyst expectations in the three months through June, also said that, contrary to expectations, the pipeline for equity capital raisings has not slowed during the summer.

TMX Group also expects a "substantial increase" in long-term bond issuances to fund large government expenditures, and that will help drive the derivatives market linked to these products, which the company has been expanding in.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; editing by Jonathan Oatis)