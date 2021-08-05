Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  TMX Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    X   CA87262K1057

TMX GROUP LIMITED

(X)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TMX : says Q2 retail trading volumes stay up despite pullback from Q1

08/05/2021 | 09:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian exchange operator TMX Group has seen retail trading volumes up 37% in the second quarter versus two years ago, and are up between 60% and 80% in its retail investor-focused indexes, executives said on an analyst call on Thursday.

The group, which reported adjusted earnings that beat analyst expectations in the three months through June, also said that, contrary to expectations, the pipeline for equity capital raisings has not slowed during the summer.

TMX Group also expects a "substantial increase" in long-term bond issuances to fund large government expenditures, and that will help drive the derivatives market linked to these products, which the company has been expanding in.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 995 M 795 M 795 M
Net income 2021 356 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2021 625 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 7 632 M 6 082 M 6 100 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,30x
EV / Sales 2022 8,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 385
Free-Float 86,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 136,01 CAD
Average target price 151,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John McKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Charles M. Winograd Chairman
Jay Rajarathinam Chief Operating Officer
Frank DiLiso VP-Corporate Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TMX GROUP LIMITED6.77%6 082
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.88%84 327
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.68%67 314
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-17.18%57 735
NASDAQ, INC.42.65%32 247
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.76%30 779