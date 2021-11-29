Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. TNG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNG   AU000000TNG3

TNG LIMITED

(TNG)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TNG : Application for quotation of securities - TNG

11/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

TNG LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 29, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TNG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,705

29/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

TNG LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

12000817023

1.3

ASX issuer code

TNG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

TNGOB

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TNG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2,705

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

26/11/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

29/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,705

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.18000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TNG Limited published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TNG LIMITED
01:40aTNG : Application for quotation of securities - TNG
PU
11/23TNG Secures Integrated Layout Design for Mining, Processing Operations at Mount Peake P..
MT
11/22TNG Limited announces an integrated design layout for the flagship Mount Peake Vanadium..
CI
11/22TNG : Application for quotation of securities - TNG
PU
11/16TNG : Application for quotation of securities - TNG
PU
11/15TNG : Application for quotation of securities - TNG
PU
11/08TNG to Raise Over $9 Million in Placement; Shares Slump 13%
MT
10/07TNG : Hires Engineering and Construction Firm Clough for Mount Peake Project
MT
10/06Tng Appoints Clough Projects Australia Pty Ltd for Integrated Layout of Mount Peake
CI
09/30TNG : to Build Integrated Processing Facility at Mount Peake Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,18 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2021 -2,91 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net cash 2021 11,8 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 77,1 M 77,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 411x
EV / Sales 2021 343x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart TNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TNG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Edward Burton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Jonathan Fisher Chief Financial Officer
John Edward Elkington Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Morten Independent Non-Executive Director
Paula Raffo Secretary, Head-Investor & Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TNG LIMITED-13.33%77
BHP GROUP-10.37%135 054
RIO TINTO PLC-16.96%100 382
GLENCORE PLC51.07%61 523
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.68%43 046
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.63%30 087