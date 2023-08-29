CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
1120 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1H2
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
TNR GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
AS AT
Unaudited
Audited
June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
1,404,654
$
233,439
Receivables
4,860
2,184
Prepaids
24,731
36,776
Marketable securities (Note 3)
1,431
1,612
1,438,968
274,011
Fixed assets (Note 4)
3,292
-
Total assets
$
1,438,968
$
274,011
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
$
47,413
$
211,866
Loan payable (Note 6)
-
7,167,541
47,413
7,379,407
Equity (deficiency)
Share capital (Note 7)
36,864,170
36,864,170
Treasury shares (Note 7)
(25,550)
-
Reserves (Note 7)
6,108,963
6,108,963
Deficit
(41,556,028)
(50,078,529)
1,391,555
(7,105,396)
Total liabilities and equity (deficiency)
$
1,438,968
$
274,011
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 8)
Subsequent events (Note 11)
On behalf of the Board on August 25, 2023
"Kirill Klip"
Director
"John Davies"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
TNR GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
OPERATING EXPENSES
$
6,063
$
5,749
$
12,137
$
11,436
Administration fees (Note 8)
Amortization
525
-
525
-
Consulting fees (Note 8)
90,820
24,000
122,760
48,000
Directors' fees (Note 8)
420,000
35,600
464,000
65,600
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
34,102
4,380
8,806
2,286
Interest, accretion and bank charges (Note 6)
1,386
296,133
475,793
572,372
Management fees (Note 8)
45,000
30,000
85,000
60,000
Office and miscellaneous
13,285
12,014
26,641
23,353
Professional fees
57,322
26,916
91,011
50,327
Property expenditures
-
-
3,627
506
Shareholder communications
11,830
2,606
27,177
3,035
Transfer agent and filing fees
7,507
2,542
17,391
10,342
Total operating expenses
(687,840)
(439,940)
(1,334,868)
(847,257)
Other income and expense
-
-
9,857,540
-
Gain on disposition of NSR in trust
Gain on extinguishment of debt (Note 6)
-
-
-
893,413
Interest income
10
-
10
-
Unrealized (loss) gain on
marketable securities (Note 3)
(1,526)
(11,053)
(181)
(2,825)
Total other (expense) income
(1,516)
(11,053)
9,857,369
890,588
Net and comprehensive (loss) income for
$
(689,356)
$
(450,993)
$
8,522,501
$
43,331
the period
Basic and diluted income (loss) per
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
0.04
$
0.00
common share
Weighted average number of common
190,972,780
190,461,242
190,972,780
190,972,780
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
TNR GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the period
$
8,522,501
$
43,331
Items not affecting cash:
569,061
Interest and accretion expense
471,922
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
(893,413)
Gain on disposition
(9,857,540)
-
Unrealized loss / (gain) on marketable securities
181
2,825
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
(20)
Receivables
(2,676)
Prepaids
12,045
10,619
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(164,453)
103,000
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,018,020)
(164,597)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposition of NSR
9,857,540
-
Acquisition of fixed asset
(3,292)
-
Net cash provided by investing activities
9,854,248
-
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Loan repayment
(7,639,463)
-
Shares issued for cash
-
203,500
Shares repurchased for cancellation
(25,550)
-
Share issuance costs
-
(14,293)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(7,665,013)
189,207
Net change in cash
1,171,215
24,610
Cash, beginning of the year
233,439
1,091
Cash, end of the period
$
1,404,654
$
25,701
There were no significant non-cash transactions during the period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TNR Gold Corp. published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 18:10:02 UTC.