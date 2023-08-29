CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

1120 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1H2

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

TNR GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

AS AT

Unaudited

Audited

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

1,404,654

$

233,439

Receivables

4,860

2,184

Prepaids

24,731

36,776

Marketable securities (Note 3)

1,431

1,612

1,438,968

274,011

Fixed assets (Note 4)

3,292

-

Total assets

$

1,438,968

$

274,011

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

$

47,413

$

211,866

Loan payable (Note 6)

-

7,167,541

47,413

7,379,407

Equity (deficiency)

Share capital (Note 7)

36,864,170

36,864,170

Treasury shares (Note 7)

(25,550)

-

Reserves (Note 7)

6,108,963

6,108,963

Deficit

(41,556,028)

(50,078,529)

1,391,555

(7,105,396)

Total liabilities and equity (deficiency)

$

1,438,968

$

274,011

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 8)

Subsequent events (Note 11)

On behalf of the Board on August 25, 2023

"Kirill Klip"

Director

"John Davies"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

TNR GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

OPERATING EXPENSES

$

6,063

$

5,749

$

12,137

$

11,436

Administration fees (Note 8)

Amortization

525

-

525

-

Consulting fees (Note 8)

90,820

24,000

122,760

48,000

Directors' fees (Note 8)

420,000

35,600

464,000

65,600

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

34,102

4,380

8,806

2,286

Interest, accretion and bank charges (Note 6)

1,386

296,133

475,793

572,372

Management fees (Note 8)

45,000

30,000

85,000

60,000

Office and miscellaneous

13,285

12,014

26,641

23,353

Professional fees

57,322

26,916

91,011

50,327

Property expenditures

-

-

3,627

506

Shareholder communications

11,830

2,606

27,177

3,035

Transfer agent and filing fees

7,507

2,542

17,391

10,342

Total operating expenses

(687,840)

(439,940)

(1,334,868)

(847,257)

Other income and expense

-

-

9,857,540

-

Gain on disposition of NSR in trust

Gain on extinguishment of debt (Note 6)

-

-

-

893,413

Interest income

10

-

10

-

Unrealized (loss) gain on

marketable securities (Note 3)

(1,526)

(11,053)

(181)

(2,825)

Total other (expense) income

(1,516)

(11,053)

9,857,369

890,588

Net and comprehensive (loss) income for

$

(689,356)

$

(450,993)

$

8,522,501

$

43,331

the period

Basic and diluted income (loss) per

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

0.04

$

0.00

common share

Weighted average number of common

190,972,780

190,461,242

190,972,780

190,972,780

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

TNR GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

2023

2022

CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the period

$

8,522,501

$

43,331

Items not affecting cash:

569,061

Interest and accretion expense

471,922

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

(893,413)

Gain on disposition

(9,857,540)

-

Unrealized loss / (gain) on marketable securities

181

2,825

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

(20)

Receivables

(2,676)

Prepaids

12,045

10,619

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(164,453)

103,000

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,018,020)

(164,597)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from disposition of NSR

9,857,540

-

Acquisition of fixed asset

(3,292)

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

9,854,248

-

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Loan repayment

(7,639,463)

-

Shares issued for cash

-

203,500

Shares repurchased for cancellation

(25,550)

-

Share issuance costs

-

(14,293)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(7,665,013)

189,207

Net change in cash

1,171,215

24,610

Cash, beginning of the year

233,439

1,091

Cash, end of the period

$

1,404,654

$

25,701

There were no significant non-cash transactions during the period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

