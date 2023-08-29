FORM 51-102F1
The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), prepared as of August 25, 2023, should be read together with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related notes attached thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Additional information related to the Company is available for view on the Company's website at www.tnrgoldcorp.comand SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information included in this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future price of copper, lithium or gold, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, currency fluctuations, the requirements of future capital, drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements contained into this report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this report. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this report. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about:
- general business and economic conditions;
- the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of copper, lithium, gold, rare earth elements and other commodity prices;
- the results of drilling and future resource estimates;
- the financial standing of, and the will to see projects through using optimal production methods by companies owning or operating projects of which the Company is due to receive royalties;
- the availability of financing for the Company's development of the projects on reasonable terms;
- the ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and
- the ability to attract and retain skilled staff.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, changes in commodity and, particularly, copper, lithium and gold prices, access to skilled mining development personnel, results of exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, the possible effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. TNR Gold Corp. relies on the confirmation of its ownership for mining claims from the appropriate government agencies when paying rental payments for such mining claims requested by these agencies. There could be a risk in the future of the changing internal policies of such government agencies or risk related to the third parties challenging in the future the ownership of such mining claims.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors hereinabove. Additional risk factors are described in more detail hereinafter.
Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the Company's forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The forward-looking statements contained in this report are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
June 30, 2023
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
TNR Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "TNR") was incorporated on January 14, 1988 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. The Company's head office address is Suite 1120, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1H2. The registered and records office address is 550 Burrard Street, Suite 1008, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2B5 Canada. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades under the stock symbol "TNR".
The Company is in the business of acquiring and owning royalties which will pay out in future if the related properties go into production. TNR's royalties are currently receivable from companies with copper, gold, silver and lithium operations in Argentina. The Company is also in the business of acquiring and exploring its mineral properties located in Alaska, United States of America, and has not yet determined whether the properties contain reserves that are economically recoverable.
TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company. At its core, TNR has a wide scope of exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun gold porphyry project) and Argentina and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.
The Company will continue to pursue opportunities to raise additional capital through equity markets, sale of the Company's interest in mineral projects or royalties, and/or debt to fund its exploration and operating activities; however, there is no assurance of the success or sufficiency of these initiatives. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon it securing the necessary working capital and exploration requirements and eventually to generate positive cash flows either from operations or additional financing. The consolidated financial statements do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities and the reported expenses and balance sheet classifications that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were inappropriate, and these adjustments could be material.
OVERALL PERFORMANCE
To date, the Company has not yet realized profitable operations and has relied on debt and equity financings and trade credit to fund the losses. The Company recognized a comprehensive income of $8,522,501 (2022 - $43,331) during the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Significant events and transactions during the period ended June 30, 2023 and to the date of this MD&A include the following:
- In July and August, the Company reported that McEwen Copper Inc. ("McEwen Copper"), a subsidiary of McEwen Mining Inc. ("McEwen") and the owner of the Los Azules copper project, announced assay results from an ongoing infill drill program at Los Azules. Infill and other resource drilling completed since the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") (see press release dated June 20, 2023) model data cut-off date confirm alignment of new assay results to the resource model prediction for the same area. Copper grade continuity modeled in the core of the deposit is well-supported by core logging and new assay results.
Significant infill intercepts included:
- 398 meters (m) grading 0.75% Cu (est. true thickness), including a sub-interval of 124 m grading 1.43% Cu.
- 202 m grading 0.63% Cu (est. true thickness) contained within an overall intercept of 239.2 m grading 0.59% Cu.
- 338 m grading 0.58% Cu and Primary mineralization of 84 m grading 0.27% Cu.
- 353 m of 0.46% Cu including an Enriched zone intercept of 190 m grading 0.57% Cu.
- 386 meters (m) grading 0.66% Cu (est. true thickness), including a sub-interval of 196 m grading 0.99% Cu.
- 383.5 m grading 0.50% Cu (est. true thickness), including a sub-interval of 120 m grading 0.67% Cu.
- 308 m grading 0.69% Cu (est. true thickness), including a sub-interval of 142 m grading 0.82% Cu.
- 374 m grading 0.50% Cu including an Enriched zone intercept of 206 m grading 0.65% Cu.
This recently completed phase of drilling occurred between October 2022 and June 2023 and used up to 15 rigs to complete 39,900 m of drilling in 138 holes, to evaluate geotechnical, hydrological, resource and exploration-related parameters and opportunities. The Los Azules drill hole database now totals 126,000 m.
See "Los Azules Project" for further details.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
June 30, 2023
- On June 26, 2023, the Company reported that McEwen Copper provided results of an updated PEA on the Los Azules project.
The PEA included an updated independent mineral resource estimate that increased the estimated resource to 10.9 billion
(B) lbs. Cu (Indicated, grade 0.40%) and 26.7 B lbs. Cu (Inferred, grade 0.31%). For further details, refer to the Company's press release dated June 26, 2023 and "Los Azules Project" in this MD&A.
- On June 1, the Company announced that it intends to conduct a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to a maximum of 9,548,639 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding Shares. Pursuant to the Bid, no more than 2% of the outstanding Shares may be purchased in any 30-day period.
The Company is of the view that the recent market prices of its Shares do not properly reflect the underlying value of the Shares. The Company has available cash from its sale of a portion of the Mariana Royalty sale and after repayment of outstanding debt. No insiders of the Company intend to participate in the Bid.
The Company intends to terminate the Bid on or about June 4, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made from time to time by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Shares purchased will be paid for with cash available from the Company's working capital. All Shares purchased pursuant to the Bid will be returned to treasury as authorized and unissued shares. See "Subsequent Events" for further details.
- In April and May of 2023, the Company reported that McEwen Copper announced assay results from an ongoing infill drill program on the Los Azules project. Significant infill intercepts included:
- 0.50% Cu over 502 m, including 0.87% Cu over 172 m (AZ22181). - 1.00% Cu over 282 m, including 1.40% Cu over 172 m (AZ22186). - 0.66% Cu over 500 m, including 0.92% Cu over 276 m (AZ22184A). - 0.97% Cu over 231 m, including 188 m of 1.09% Cu (AZ22182A.
- 0.50% Cu over 550 m, including 216 m of 0.72% Cu (AZ23196). See "Los Azules Project" for further details.
- In May, the Company announced an update from Ganfeng Lithium on the Mariana Lithium Project. TNR holds a 1.5% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina, of which 0.15% NSR Royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder. In its 2022 Annual Report, Ganfeng Lithium reported, "The Mariana lithium salt lake project in Argentina is progressing smoothly at present, the first evaporation pond of which has been in the stage of water injection. It is expected that the project will commence production in 2024."
- In March, the Company announced that McEwen Copper had received investments from two strategic investors: Nuton (a Rio Tinto Venture and part of the world's second largest mining company) and Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis"), the world's fourth largest automobile manufacturer and mobility provider. TNR holds a 0.4% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") (of which 0.04% of the 0.4% NSR Royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder) on the Los Azules Copper Project.
The Nuton transaction consisted of a private placement of 350,000 shares of McEwen Copper, and the purchase of 1,250,000 shares of McEwen Copper indirectly owned by McEwen in a secondary sale, for an aggregate price of US $55 million. FCA Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis acquired shares of McEwen Copper for a price of ARS $30.0 billion. The Stellantis transaction consisted of a private placement of 2,850,000 shares of McEwen Copper, and the purchase of 1,250,000 shares indirectly owned by McEwen in a secondary sale. Subsequent to the transactions, Stellantis and Nuton each owned 14.2% of McEwen Copper, while McEwen's ownership was reduced to approximately 52%.
See "Los Azules Project" for further details.
- On February 21, 2023, the Company announced it has repaid in full the existing long-term investment loan in the principal amount of CAN$6,943,237 and all accrued interest in the amount of CAN$696,226.
- On February 2, 2023, the Company announced completion of the royalty purchase agreement that was announced in July 2022, with an Ontario limited partnership affiliated with Lithium Royalty Corp ("LRC") for the sale of a portion of its
Management's Discussion and Analysis
June 30, 2023
NSR Royalty involving the Mariana Lithium Project ("Mariana"). LRC purchased from TNR, 0.5% NSR royalty for USD$9,000,000, including 0.05% NSR Royalty sold by TNR on behalf of its shareholder. This represents one-quarter of the NSR Royalty held by the Company. Following this transaction, TNR holds a 1.5% NSR royalty on Mariana, including a 0.15% NSR royalty held on behalf of a shareholder (which represents a 1.35% NSR held by TNR and a 0.15% NSR in favour of the shareholder).
During 2022, the Company received an initial advance of USD$700,000 from LRC under the terms of the royalty purchase agreement. In February 2023, the Company received remaining consideration of USD 8,300,000 from LRC and completed the sale of partial NSR royalty. Of the total purchase consideration received USD 900,000 was paid to the shareholder for 0.05% NSR royalty sold on the shareholder's behalf. After the closing of transaction with LRC, TNR holds a 1.5% NSR royalty, including a 0.15% NSR royalty held on behalf of the shareholder.
EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
A detailed listing and narrative of the Company's properties is included in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.
Project Updates
Shotgun Gold Project (Alaska)
TNR holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun Gold Project that is located 190 kilometres south of the Donlin Gold Project deposits within the Kuskokwim Gold Belt in Southwestern Alaska, an area emerging as a world-class gold district hosting multi-million ounces of gold resources. The Shotgun project includes a number of prospects, including Shotgun Ridge and nearby Winchester. Donlin Gold Project is an intrusion-associated system and represents one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the world. The Company believes that there are several key similarities between prospects in the Shotgun Project area and that of the Donlin Gold deposit as well as other significant intrusion associated deposits around the world.
The Company has completed a resource estimate at the Shotgun Gold Project. The Shotgun Ridge prospect contains an estimated inferred mineral resource of 20,734,313 tonnes at 1.06 grams per tonne ("g/t") for a total of 705,960 ounces gold ("Au") using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off. The inferred mineral resource estimate was prepared by Allan Armitage, PhD., P.Geol., of GeoVector Management Inc. and included in a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, titled, "Technical Report on the Shotgun Gold Project" and dated May 27, 2013.
The Shotgun Zone mineral resource estimate is based on 34 diamond drill holes (NQ) totalling 4,932.3 metres, with 2,481 assays (0.2 up to 10 metres in length). Holes were drilled by several operators in five drill campaigns conducted between 1984 and 2012. The 34 drill holes are spaced primarily 40 to 100 metres apart in an area of approximately 375 x 300 metres. The drill holes tested mineralization to a vertical depth up to 150 metres.
The Shotgun project contains several gold targets, with most of the historic work having been carried out at Shotgun Ridge. The results of this resource estimate are an indicator to the Company that the Shotgun Ridge may prove up additional resources with further drilling. A table of the resource estimates at select cut-off grades is given below.
Shotgun Resource Estimate - modelled at a ~ 0.3 to 0.5 g/t cut-off.
Au Cut-off
Tonnes
Grade (g/t)
Ounces
0.3 g/t
24,509,842
0.96
759,442
0.5 g/t
20,734,313
1.06
705,960
0.7 g/t
14,779,225
1.24
590,600
1.0 g/t
9,101,458
1.49
437,365
The Company believes that the reported grade of 1.06 g/t Au at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off is a realistic target for continued resource expansion and that this grade and cut-off combination is in line with other bulk mineable gold deposits in the region. Based on the recently identified structural model of mineralization and associated geophysical signatures that are duly coincident with the mineral resource shell and the mineralization model parameters, there are several targets at surface in close proximity to the defined resource that have never been drill tested. These targets will be a priority for future drill campaigns.
