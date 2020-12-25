Log in
TOA Oil Co., Ltd.    5008   JP3556800005

TOA OIL CO., LTD.

(5008)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

Cornwall Capital boosts stake in takeover target of Japan's Idemitsu

12/25/2020 | 05:16am EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Cornwall Capital Management boosted its stake in Japanese refiner Toa Oil Co to 19.83%, a filing showed on Friday, making a big enough stake to block a bid from another refiner, Idemitsu Kosan Co.

Idemitsu this month launched a public tender offer to buy all of the shares in Toa Oil for 15 billion yen ($145 million). Idemitsu, which already owns 50.12% of Toa, aims at least to acquire a further 16.55% stake to succeed in the bid.

The move comes as tender offers in Japan face increasing obstacles, with investors seeking higher offer prices and the government pushing for better shareholder returns.

Toa Oil shares closed at 2,542 yen on Friday, above Idemitsu's 2,450 yen offer price.

Cornwall Capital said in the filing that it invested in Toa to manage its clients assets, but it could hold constructive and friendly discussions with the company management.

The U.S. investor has been gradually building its stake in Toa since 2018, according to filings the fund has made.

($1 = 103.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD. 0.45% 2230 End-of-day quote.-26.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 51.29 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
TOA CORPORATION 2.02% 1973 End-of-day quote.19.50%
TOA CORPORATION 0.35% 855 End-of-day quote.-25.78%
TOA OIL CO., LTD. 1.88% 2550 End-of-day quote.4.81%
WTI 0.53% 48.289 Delayed Quote.-21.71%
Financials
Sales 2020 27 698 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2020 -2 108 M -20,4 M -20,4 M
Net Debt 2020 24 887 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 31 722 M 306 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart TOA OIL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
TOA Oil Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOA OIL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Misao Hamamoto President & Representative Director
Yasuyuki Shishido Director, Head-Finance & Information Systems
Kaoru Shiraki Representative Director, VP & Head-Personnel
Akihiko Aya Director & Manager-Keihin Refinery
Maki Kumasaka Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOA OIL CO., LTD.4.81%306
CHEVRON CORPORATION-29.19%164 288
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-33.09%6 642
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-26.40%6 396
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-31.49%4 564
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-50.01%4 081
