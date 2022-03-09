Log in
    TOA   TH8193010007

TOA PAINT (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TOA)
TOA Paint Thailand Public : Notification of the Completion of the Connected Transaction and Acquisition of Assets to Acquire Ordinary Shares in Gypmantech Company Limited from TOA Group Holding Company Limited.

03/09/2022 | 05:51am EST
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 17:08:58
Headline
Notification of the Completion of the Connected Transaction and Acquisition of Assets to Acquire Ordinary Shares in Gypmantech Company Limited from TOA Group Holding Company Limited.
Symbol
TOA
Source
TOA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TOA Paint Thailand pcl published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 982 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2022 2 123 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net cash 2022 5 446 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 54 276 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 492
Free-Float -
Chart TOA PAINT (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOA PAINT (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,75 THB
Average target price 38,32 THB
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taweeporn Patanakitraung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Prachak Tangkaravakoon Chairman
Bancharee Maneedith Technical Director, VP-Innovation & R&D (
Prisana Praharnkhasuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOA PAINT (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-16.41%1 635
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-31.89%62 108
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-19.50%33 889
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-31.72%27 787
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.64%19 179
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-26.49%13 818