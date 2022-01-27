Increase in the Price of Caustic Potash[PDF:168.4 KB]

January 27, 2022

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Increase in the Price of Caustic Potash

Toagosei Co., Ltd. hereby announces it has decided to increase the selling price of the following product and has entered into negotiations with its customers for that.

1. Product Subject to the Increase in Price

Liquid caustic potash,Flake caustic potash,Super Potash (Low Na caustic potash)

2. Size of the Increase in Price Liquid caustic potash Solid conversion: 45 yen per kg or more Flake caustic potash 45 yen per kg or more Super Potash (Low Na caustic potash) Solid conversion: 45 yen per kg or more

Timing of the Increase in Price

From shipments on February 1, 2022 Background to the Increase in Price

A significant rise in the price of raw materials has squeezed the profits for the above product subject to the price increase.

The Company has strived to reduce costs. However, it has now become difficult to deal with this only through its own efforts. It has determined it is necessary to revise the product price to continue stably supplying products with an appropriate quality in the future.

＜Contact information＞ CORPORATE COMMUNICATION DEPARTMENT e-mail address：irpr＠ toagosei.co.jp