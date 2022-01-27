Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toagosei Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4045   JP3556400004

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

(4045)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Increase in the Price of Caustic Potash[PDF:168.4 KB]

01/27/2022 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 27, 2022

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Increase in the Price of Caustic Potash

Toagosei Co., Ltd. hereby announces it has decided to increase the selling price of the following product and has entered into negotiations with its customers for that.

1. Product Subject to the Increase in Price

Liquid caustic potash,Flake caustic potash,Super Potash (Low Na caustic potash)

2. Size of the Increase in Price

Liquid caustic potash

Solid conversion:

45 yen per kg or more

Flake caustic potash

45 yen per kg or more

Super Potash (Low Na caustic potash)

Solid conversion:

45 yen per kg or more

  1. Timing of the Increase in Price
    From shipments on February 1, 2022
  2. Background to the Increase in Price

A significant rise in the price of raw materials has squeezed the profits for the above product subject to the price increase.

The Company has strived to reduce costs. However, it has now become difficult to deal with this only through its own efforts. It has determined it is necessary to revise the product price to continue stably supplying products with an appropriate quality in the future.

Contact information CORPORATE COMMUNICATION DEPARTMENT e-mail addressirpr toagosei.co.jp

Disclaimer

Toagosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 08:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.
03:09aINCREASE IN THE PRICE OF CAUSTIC POT : 168.4 kb]
PU
2021TOAGOSEI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021INCREASE IN THE PRICE OF POWDER PAIN : 167.6 kb]
PU
2021INCREASE IN THE PRICE OF INDUSTRIAL : 167.7 kb]
PU
2021INCREASE IN THE PRICE OF SODIUM HYPO : 168.1 kb]
PU
2021INCREASE IN THE PRICE OF CAUSTIC SOD : 167.8 kb]
PU
2021TOAGOSEI CO., LTD. ANNOUNCES CANCELL : 210.4 kb]
PU
2021TOAGOSEI CO., LTD. ANNOUNCES STATUS : 213.9 kb]
PU
2021Tranche Update on Toagosei Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 12, 20..
CI
2021Toagosei Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 12, 2021, has expired with 3,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 133 B 1 163 M 1 163 M
Net income 2020 8 142 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
Net cash 2020 61 784 M 539 M 539 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 140 B 1 221 M 1 218 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 527
Free-Float -
Chart TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toagosei Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikishi Takamura Leader-Finance Group
Susumu Miho Head-Monomer & Oligomer
Moriyuki Kenjou Director, GM-Operations & Senior Manager-Sales
Yoshitaka Suzuki Deputy Head-Nagoya Plant
Yasuo Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.-3.37%1 221
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION6.90%99 163
AIR LIQUIDE-0.61%81 505
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.50%45 399
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.0.87%30 741
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-2.86%29 863