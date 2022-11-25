Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toagosei Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4045   JP3556400004

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

(4045)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
1184.00 JPY   +0.51%
11/01Toagosei : Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
10/03Toagosei Announces The Situation Concerning The Acquisition Of Treasury Shares[pdf : 356.0 kb]
PU
10/03Tranche Update on Toagosei Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 31, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toagosei : Announces Status of Treasury Stock Acquisition and Completion of Acquisition

11/25/2022 | 01:14am EST
November 25, 2022

Company name: Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Code number

: 4045

Representative : Mikishi Takamura, President

Contact

: Akihiko Matsuda, General Manager

Corporate Communication Dept.

E-mail address: irpr toagosei.co.jp

Toagosei Co., Ltd. Announces Status of Treasury Stock Acquisition and Completion of Acquisition

(Treasury stock acquisition based on regulations of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to

provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has conducted the treasury stock acquisition resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on January 31, 2022 and July 29,2022, in accordance with provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act. The status of the acquisition are as follows.

With this acquisition, the company has completed the acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution made at the Board of Directors meeting above.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common stock of the company

2. Period of share acquisition:

November 1 to 24, 2022 (Contract basis)

3.

Total number of shares acquired:

363,700

4.

Total share acquisition price:

419,417,400yen

5. Acquisition method:

Purchase on the market at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1. Details of the Resolution Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares Made at the Meeting of the

Board of Directors Held on July 29, 2022

(1) Type of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of the company

(2) Total number of shares to be

4,200,000 (Upper limit)

acquired:

(Ratio with respect to the total number of outstanding

shares (excluding treasury shares): 3.39%)

(3) Total acquisition price:

4.3 billion yen (Upper limit)

(4) Period of acquisition:

February 14 to December 31, 2022

2. Cumulative Total of Treasury Shares Acquired by November 24, 2022 under the Aforementioned

Details of the Resolution (Contract Basis)

(1) Total number of shares acquired:

3,978,700

(2) Total share acquisition price:

4,299,998,000yen

Disclaimer

Toagosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
