Toagosei : Announces Status of Treasury Stock Acquisition and Completion of Acquisition

November 25, 2022 Company name: Toagosei Co., Ltd. Code number : 4045 Representative : Mikishi Takamura, President Contact : Akihiko Matsuda, General Manager Corporate Communication Dept. E-mail address: irpr＠ toagosei.co.jp

Toagosei Co., Ltd. Announces Status of Treasury Stock Acquisition and Completion of Acquisition

(Treasury stock acquisition based on regulations of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to

provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. hereby announces that it has conducted the treasury stock acquisition resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on January 31, 2022 and July 29,2022, in accordance with provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act. The status of the acquisition are as follows.

With this acquisition, the company has completed the acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution made at the Board of Directors meeting above.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common stock of the company 2. Period of share acquisition: November 1 to 24, 2022 (Contract basis) 3. Total number of shares acquired: 363,700 4. Total share acquisition price: 419,417,400yen 5. Acquisition method: Purchase on the market at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1. Details of the Resolution Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares Made at the Meeting of the

Board of Directors Held on July 29, 2022 (1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the company (2) Total number of shares to be 4,200,000 (Upper limit) acquired: (Ratio with respect to the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares): 3.39%) (3) Total acquisition price: 4.3 billion yen (Upper limit) (4) Period of acquisition: February 14 to December 31, 2022

2. Cumulative Total of Treasury Shares Acquired by November 24, 2022 under the Aforementioned