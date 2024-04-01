: Akihiko Matsuda, General Manager Corporate Communication Dept. E-mail address: irpr＠ toagosei.co.jp
Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
(Acquisition of Treasury Shares under the Stipulations in the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the
Provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
Toagosei Co., Ltd. announced today as follows the situation concerning the acquisition of treasury shares in March under the provisions in Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing it with the provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 3 of that act as it resolved to do at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on February 13, 2024.
1.
Type of shares acquired:
Common stock of the Company
2.
Period of share acquisition:
March 1 to 31, 2024 (Contract basis)
3.
Total number of shares acquired:
125,900
4.
Total share acquisition price:
193,021,450 yen
5.
Acquisition method:
Purchase on the market at the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Reference
1. Details of the Resolution Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares Made at the Meeting of the Board
of Directors Held on February 13, 2024.
(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company
(2) Total number of shares to be acquired: 5,000,000 (Upper limit)
(Ratio with respect to the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares): 4.28%)
(3) Total acquisition price:
(4) Period of acquisition:
6.0 billion yen (Upper limit) February 14 to December 31, 2024
2. Cumulative Total of Treasury Shares Acquired by March 31, 2024 under the Aforementioned Details of the Resolution (Contract Basis)
(1) Total number of shares acquired: 2,784,800
(2) Total share acquisition price: 4,309,575,100 yen
