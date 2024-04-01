April 1, 2024

Company name: Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Code number : 4045

Representative : Mikishi Takamura, PresidentContact

: Akihiko Matsuda, General Manager Corporate Communication Dept. E-mail address: irpr＠ toagosei.co.jp

Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares under the Stipulations in the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the

Provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. announced today as follows the situation concerning the acquisition of treasury shares in March under the provisions in Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing it with the provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 3 of that act as it resolved to do at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on February 13, 2024.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company 2. Period of share acquisition: March 1 to 31, 2024 (Contract basis) 3. Total number of shares acquired: 125,900 4. Total share acquisition price: 193,021,450 yen 5. Acquisition method: Purchase on the market at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference