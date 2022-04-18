Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toagosei Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4045   JP3556400004

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

(4045)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/18 01:58:13 am EDT
1048.00 JPY   -1.78%
04/08TOAGOSEI : Financial Factbook 2021
PU
04/01TOAGOSEI ANNOUNCES THE SITUATION CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF TREASURY SHARES[PDF : 355.9 kb]
PU
03/30TOAGOSEI : Resolutions of the 109th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares[PDF:355.1 KB]

04/18/2022 | 02:04am EDT
April 18, 2022

Company name: Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Code number : 4045

Representative : Mikishi Takamura, PresidentContact

: Akihiko Matsuda, General Manager Corporate Communication Dep. E-mail address: irpr toagosei.co.jp

Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares under the Stipulations in the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the

Provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. announced today as follows the situation concerning the acquisition of treasury shares from April 1 to 15 under the provisions in Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing it with the provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 3 of that act as it resolved to do at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on January 31, 2022.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common stock of the Company

2.

Period of share acquisition:

April 1 to 15, 2022 (Contract basis)

3.

Total number of shares acquired:

232,600

4.

Total share acquisition price:

252,375,700yen

5.

Acquisition method:

Purchase on the market at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

  • 1. Details of the Resolution Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares Made at the Meeting of the Board of Directors Held on January 31, 2022

    • (1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company

    • (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: 3,200,000 (Upper limit)

    (Ratio with respect to the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares): 2.56%)

    • (3) Total acquisition price:

    • (4) Period of acquisition:

    3.5 billion yen (Upper limit) February 14 to December 31, 2022

  • 2. Cumulative Total of Treasury Shares Acquired by April 15, 2022 under the Aforementioned Details of the Resolution (Contract Basis)

    • (1) Total number of shares acquired: 806,700

    • (2) Total share acquisition price: 871,506,100yen

Disclaimer

Toagosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
