Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares[PDF:355.1 KB]

April 18, 2022

Company name: Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Code number : 4045

Representative : Mikishi Takamura, PresidentContact

: Akihiko Matsuda, General Manager Corporate Communication Dep. E-mail address: irpr＠ toagosei.co.jp

Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares under the Stipulations in the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the

Provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. announced today as follows the situation concerning the acquisition of treasury shares from April 1 to 15 under the provisions in Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing it with the provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 3 of that act as it resolved to do at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on January 31, 2022.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company 2. Period of share acquisition: April 1 to 15, 2022 (Contract basis) 3. Total number of shares acquired: 232,600 4. Total share acquisition price: 252,375,700yen 5. Acquisition method: Purchase on the market at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

