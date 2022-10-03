Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares[PDF:356.0 KB]

Advanced search
    4045   JP3556400004

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

(4045)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-03 am EDT
1077.00 JPY   -0.19%
Toagosei Announces The Situation Concerning The Acquisition Of Treasury Shares
PU
Toagosei : Financial Results for 2Q FY2022
PU
Toagosei Co., Ltd. Announcesresults Of Treasury Stock Acquisitionby Extended-hourstrading(tostnet-3)
PU
Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

10/03/2022 | 02:04am EDT
October 3, 2022

Company name: Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Code number

: 4045

Representative : Mikishi Takamura, President

Contact

: Akihiko Matsuda, General Manager

Corporate Communication Dept.

E-mail address: irpr toagosei.co.jp

Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares (Acquisition of Treasury Shares under the Stipulations in the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the

Provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. announced today as follows the situation concerning the acquisition of treasury shares in September under the provisions in Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing it with the provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 3 of that act as it resolved to do at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on January 31, 2022 and July 29,2022.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common stock of the Company

2.

Period of share acquisition:

September 1 to 30, 2022 (Contract basis)

3.

Total number of shares acquired:

379,600

4.

Total share acquisition price:

419,214,000yen

5.

Acquisition method:

Purchase on the market at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1. Details of the Resolution Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares Made at the Meeting of the Board

of Directors Held on July 29, 2022

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

4,200,000 (Upper limit)

(Ratio with respect to the total number of outstanding shares

(excluding treasury shares): 3.39%)

(3)

Total acquisition price:

4.3 billion yen (Upper limit)

(4)

Period of acquisition:

February 14 to December 31, 2022

2. Cumulative Total of Treasury Shares Acquired by September 30, 2022 under the Aforementioned Details of the Resolution (Contract Basis)

  1. Total number of shares acquired: 3,122,700

(2) Total share acquisition price:

3,321,485,100yen

Disclaimer

Toagosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
