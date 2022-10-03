Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares[PDF:356.0 KB]

October 3, 2022 Company name: Toagosei Co., Ltd. Code number : 4045 Representative : Mikishi Takamura, President Contact : Akihiko Matsuda, General Manager Corporate Communication Dept. E-mail address: irpr＠ toagosei.co.jp

Toagosei Announces the Situation Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares (Acquisition of Treasury Shares under the Stipulations in the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the

Provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Toagosei Co., Ltd. announced today as follows the situation concerning the acquisition of treasury shares in September under the provisions in Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing it with the provisions in Article 165, Paragraph 3 of that act as it resolved to do at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on January 31, 2022 and July 29,2022.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company 2. Period of share acquisition: September 1 to 30, 2022 (Contract basis) 3. Total number of shares acquired: 379,600 4. Total share acquisition price: 419,214,000yen 5. Acquisition method: Purchase on the market at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reference

1. Details of the Resolution Concerning the Acquisition of Treasury Shares Made at the Meeting of the Board

of Directors Held on July 29, 2022 (1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: 4,200,000 (Upper limit) (Ratio with respect to the total number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares): 3.39%) (3) Total acquisition price: 4.3 billion yen (Upper limit) (4) Period of acquisition: February 14 to December 31, 2022

2. Cumulative Total of Treasury Shares Acquired by September 30, 2022 under the Aforementioned Details of the Resolution (Contract Basis)

Total number of shares acquired: 3,122,700