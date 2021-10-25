Toagosei Group Basic Policy on Corporate Governance[PDF:356.0 KB]

sent out. Furthermore, bearing in mind its shareholder composition, the Company shall provide an English translation of the convening notice without delay on the Company website after the notices have been dispatched.

The Company shall strive to create an infrastructure allowing electronic voting, including the use of the Electronic Voting Platform, so that all shareholders can appropriately exercise their voting rights, including shareholders who do not attend the General Meeting of Stockholders. The Company shall analyze the voting results for each proposal at the General Meeting of Stockholders. Where a considerable number of votes have been cast against a proposal at the General Meeting of Stockholders, the Company shall analyze the reasons and consider the need for measures such as shareholder dialogue.

Article 3

Securing Equal Treatment of Shareholders

The Company shall treat all shareholders equally according to the type and number of shares held, and shall not provide special benefits to particular shareholders such as assigning benefits in terms of financial assets.

Article 4

Basic Policy regarding Capital Policy