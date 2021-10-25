Toagosei Group Basic Policy on Corporate Governance[PDF:356.0 KB]
Toagosei Group Basic Policy on Corporate Governance
Enacted: October 25, 2021
Chapter 1 General Provisions
Article 1
Basic Approach on Corporate Governance
The Toagosei Group's corporate philosophy is "Through the endless possibilities of chemistry, we bring happiness created by highly functional materials." Based on this philosophy, the Group strives to fulfil its corporate social responsibility by positioning the enhancement of corporate governance as a key priority for management. To achieve sustainable growth and medium- to long-term increase in corporate value, the Group will pursue effective corporate governance to realize transparent and fair decision-making that is swift and firm, and will continue taking measures for its enhancement.
The Group's basic approach to corporate governance is as follows:
Respect shareholders' rights and ensure their equality.
Consider the interests of various stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, business partners, employees and local communities. Build good relationships with these stakeholders and cooperate appropriately with them.
Disclose corporate information appropriately and ensure transparency.
Strive to ensure effective supervisory functions for business execution by the Board of Directors.
Engage in constructive dialogue with shareholders who have an investment policy that aligns with medium- to long-term shareholder profits.
Chapter 2 Securing the Rights and Equal Treatment of Shareholders
Article 2
General Meeting of Stockholders
1. The Company shall disclose convening notices and business reports for the Ordinary General Meeting of Stockholders four weeks before the meeting date mainly by posting on its website to ensure that shareholders have sufficient time to consider the agenda and exercise their voting rights appropriately. The notices and reports shall also be disclosed on the Company website and through TDnet prior to being
sent out. Furthermore, bearing in mind its shareholder composition, the Company shall provide an English translation of the convening notice without delay on the Company website after the notices have been dispatched.
The Company shall strive to create an infrastructure allowing electronic voting, including the use of the Electronic Voting Platform, so that all shareholders can appropriately exercise their voting rights, including shareholders who do not attend the General Meeting of Stockholders.
The Company shall analyze the voting results for each proposal at the General Meeting of Stockholders. Where a considerable number of votes have been cast against a proposal at the General Meeting of Stockholders, the Company shall analyze the reasons and consider the need for measures such as shareholder dialogue.
Article 3
Securing Equal Treatment of Shareholders
The Company shall treat all shareholders equally according to the type and number of shares held, and shall not provide special benefits to particular shareholders such as assigning benefits in terms of financial assets.
Article 4
Basic Policy regarding Capital Policy
The Company recognizes making investments for the sustainable growth of the Group from a medium- to long-term perspective, financial soundness, capital efficiency, and returning profits to shareholders as important elements in its capital policy as it conducts daily management. In returning profits to shareholders, the Company's basic strategy shall be to continue to pay a stable dividend, targeting a consolidated payout ratio and a consolidated total return ratio of around 30% and around 50%, respectively, as well as to improve the consolidated total return ratio. Shareholder return will be determined while giving comprehensive consideration to investment for growth, revenue trends, and internal reserves to prepare for business risks.
As part of its medium-term business policy, the Company shall formulate medium- term management plans upon accurately identifying the capital cost, which is the rate of return expected by shareholders and creditors, and set target financial indicators, including profitability targets and capital efficiency, for the corresponding period, which are publicly announced.
3. With respect to conducting capital procurement and other measures that result in a significant dilution, the Board of Directors shall carefully judge the necessity and rationale for the measures to avoid unfairly harming the existing shareholders' interests as well as ensuring appropriate procedures and providing sufficient explanation to the shareholders.
Article 5
Basic Policy on Cross-Shareholdings and Exercise of Voting Rights related to Cross- Shareholdings
The Company shall acquire and holds the shares of its business partners (hereinafter "cross-shareholdings") in cases where it deems that this will increase the corporate value of the company from a medium- to long-term perspective from a standpoint of maintaining and strengthening business relationships and building business alliances.
The Company shall regularly examine cross-shareholdings on an annual basis, examining the effect of holding them, giving comprehensive consideration to the effect of maintaining and strengthening the overall relationship with the business partner and whether the risks and benefits of holding the shares are commensurate with the capital cost. The results of these examinations shall be reported to the Board of Directors.
The Company shall proceed with the sale of cross-shareholdings that are not regarded as contributing to the enhancement of the medium- to long-term corporate value with the aim of reducing the balance sheet amount of cross-shareholdings to around 10% of consolidated net assets.
In exercising the voting rights related to cross-shareholdings, the Company shall vote for or against each individual proposal giving comprehensive consideration of factors such as whether a proposal will help to increase the corporate value of the business partner, or whether it could impair the Company's shareholder value.
In the event that a company holding the shares of the Company indicates its intention to sell those shares, the Company shall not engage in any activity that would impede said sale, including any suggestion of a reduction in transactions.
The Company shall not engage in any transactions with cross-shareholders that lack economic rationale.
Article 6
Basic Policy on Control of the Company
The Company considers that persons who control decisions on the Company's finance and business policies should possess sufficient knowledge of stable management of a company from a medium- to long-term perspective, the Company's relationship with stakeholders on trust and its accumulated business resources, and should be able to secure and increase the corporate value of the Company and the common interests of shareholders.
If someone intends to initiate a large-scale purchase of the Company's shares, the Company shall take appropriate measures against the potential bidder to the extent permitted by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Companies Act, and other related laws and regulations, including requesting the potential bidder to submit necessary and sufficient information to allow shareholders to judge appropriately whether or not to approve the large-scale purchase, disclosing opinions of the Board of Directors of the Company and striving to secure sufficient time for shareholders to consider the large-scale purchase.
Chapter 3 Consideration of Stakeholder Interests
Article 7
Ethical Standards
The Group seeks to carry out business activities based on its corporate philosophy, rigorously observe matters of compliance, and build and maintain public trust. To this end, the Board of Directors has formulated the Toagosei Group Code of Conduct and the Toagosei Group Manual of Behavioral Standards and shall ensure that all directors and employees of the Group are fully aware of them.
The Company aims to ensure effective self-disciplining functions against any behavior that violates laws and regulations and to restore public trust. To this end, it shall provide an internal reporting system as well as a channel through an external law firm for employees and others to report to seek consultation regarding behavior that violates laws or regulations and inappropriate behavior in terms of corporate ethics. This system is to enable the reported information or suspicion to be verified objectively and used appropriately. The Company shall also express a clear injunction against discriminatory or unfavorable treatment of people who make such reports in its Basic Policy on Internal Control.
Article 8
Related-Party Transactions
To prevent harm to the Company and the common interests of shareholders from competing transactions between the Company and its directors and transactions involving a conflict of interest, such transactions shall be conducted only after receiving prior approval from the Board of Directors based on laws and regulations, and the Regulations of the Board of Directors and so forth. The result of the transaction shall be promptly reported to the Board of Directors. Directors involved in transactions that have a conflict of interest may not participate in the deliberation of the transaction by the Board of Directors.
Important or non-typical transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries or major shareholders (parties holding 10% or more of the total voting rights either directly or indirectly), and so forth, shall receive prior approval from the Board of Directors based on the Regulations of the Board of Directors and so forth.
Article 9
Relationship with Stakeholders and Diversity of Workforce
The Board of Directors recognizes that cooperation with various stakeholders is essential for increasing the Company's medium- to long-term corporate value. These stakeholders include not only shareholders, but also employees, customers, business partners, lenders, and local communities. The Board of Directors shall strive to build appropriate cooperative relationships with these stakeholders.
The Group shall make due efforts on sustainability issues such as social and environmental issues to achieve the sustainable development of society as well as enhance the Group's corporate value.
The Group shall develop an environment and core personnel so that its diverse workforce may flourish and each employee can optimally demonstrate their abilities and qualities.
Chapter 4 Ensuring Appropriate Information Disclosure and Transparency
Article 10
Basic Policy on Disclosure of Information
1. The Group shall conduct timely and appropriate information disclosures in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations and the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and also actively disclose information beyond that required by laws and
