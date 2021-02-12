Toagosei : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2020

President and Representative Director Nemoto Hiroshi
Scheduled date for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
March 30, 2021
Scheduled date of year-end dividends payout:
March 31, 2021
Scheduled date for the filing of the consolidated financial statements:
March 30, 2021
February 12, 2021
1. Consolidated results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020-Dec. 31, 2020)
Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(1) Performance
% indicates year-on-year changes.
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2019
(millions of yen) 133,392 144,955
(%)
(8.0) (3.4)
(millions of yen) 12,336 13,782
(%)
(10.5) (16.0)
(millions of yen) 13,054 15,230
(%)
(14.3) (12.5)
(millions of yen) 8,142 10,387
(%)
(21.6) (18.5)
(Additional Notes) Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2020: 7,129 million yen Fiscal 2019: 11,522 million yen
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Net income to Shareholders' equity
Ordinary income to total assets
Operating income to net sales
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2019
(yen) 62.43 78.91
(yen)
- -
(%) 4.2 5.5
(%) 5.3 6.2
(%) 9.2 9.5
(Reference) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates:
,Fiscal 2020: 168 million yen Fiscal 2019: 164 million yen
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
(millions of yen)
241,832 247,211
(millions of yen)
197,642 198,579
(%) 79.8 78.4
(yen) 1,505.69 1,472.09
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: End of 2020: 192,885 million yen
,End of 2019: 193,763 million yen
(3) Cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the year
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2019
(millions of yen)
20,671 18,615
(millions of yen)
(11,362) (15,855)
(millions of yen)
(8,491) (4,582)
(millions of yen)
43,800 43,113
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total dividends paid (Annual)
Dividends payout ratio (Consolidated)
Dividends on net assets ratio (Consolidated)
(Period)
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Year-end
Annual
Fiscal 2019
Fiscal 2020
(yen)
- -
(yen)
15.00 15.00
(yen)
- -
(yen)
15.00 15.00
(yen)
30.00 30.00
(millions of yen)
3,948 3,881
(%)
38.0 48.1
(%)
2.1 2.0
Fiscal 2021 (Forecast)
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
36.6
3. Consolidated performance forecast for Fiscal 2021
(Jan. 1, 2021-Dec. 31, 2021)
Note: % indicates the rate of change over the corresponding previous period.
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Net income per share
First half, 2021
Fiscal 2021
(millions of yen) 69,000 143,000
(%)
4.9 7.2
(millions of yen) 6,600 14,000
(%)
16.5 13.5
(millions of yen) 7,100 14,800
(%)
14.5 13.4
(millions of yen) 4,900 10,400
(%)
29.4 27.7
(yen)
38.32 81.99
4. Other information
(1) Changes of significant subsidiaries in the scope of consolidation during this period：No Addition to the scope of consolidation: -
Reduction from the scope of consolidation: -
(2) Changes of accounting principles, procedures and presentation methods, etc. related to preparation of the consolidated financial statements
i.
Changes by revision of accounting standard
：No
ii.
Changes other than the above
：No
iii.
Changes in accounting estimates
：No
iv.
Retrospective restatements
：No
(3) Number of shares issued (in common stock)
i. Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury stock):
FY2019: 131,996,299
ii. Number of treasury stock at the end of period: FY2020:,196,018
FY2019: 371,454
iii. Average number of issued shares: FY2020: 130,412,583
FY2019: 131,627,289
FY2020: 128,300,000
* Cautions pertaining to the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other particular items
The performance forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this material have been prepared on the basis of information available at this point and certain assumptions which are judged to be rational, and may be substantially different from the actual performance etc. because of various factors that may arise from now on.
