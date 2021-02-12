Toagosei : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2020

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Scheduled date for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: March 30, 2021 Scheduled date of year-end dividends payout: March 31, 2021 Scheduled date for the filing of the consolidated financial statements: March 30, 2021

February 12, 2021

1. Consolidated results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020)

Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

(1) Performance

% indicates year- on-year changes.

Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 (millions of yen) 133,392 144,955 (%) (8.0) (3.4) (millions of yen) 12,336 13,782 (%) (10.5) (16.0) (millions of yen) 13,054 15,230 (%) (14.3) (12.5) (millions of yen) 8,142 10,387 (%) (21.6) (18.5)

(Additional Notes) Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2020: 7,129 million yen Fiscal 2019: 11,522 million yen

Net income per share Diluted net income per share Net income to Shareholders' equity Ordinary income to total assets Operating income to net sales Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 (yen) 62.43 78.91 (yen) - - (%) 4.2 5.5 (%) 5.3 6.2 (%) 9.2 9.5 (Reference) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates:

,Fiscal 2020: 168 million yen Fiscal 2019: 164 million yen

(2) Financial position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 (millions of yen) 241,832 247,211 (millions of yen) 197,642 198,579 (%) 79.8 78.4 (yen) 1,505.69 1,472.09 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: End of 2020: 192,885 million yen

,End of 2019: 193,763 million yen

(3) Cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the year Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 (millions of yen) 20,671 18,615 (millions of yen) (11,362) (15,855) (millions of yen) (8,491) (4,582) (millions of yen) 43,800 43,113

2. Dividends

Dividends per share Total dividends paid (Annual) Dividends payout ratio (Consolidated) Dividends on net assets ratio (Consolidated) (Period) 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter Year-end Annual Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 (yen) - - (yen) 15.00 15.00 (yen) - - (yen) 15.00 15.00 (yen) 30.00 30.00 (millions of yen) 3,948 3,881 (%) 38.0 48.1 (%) 2.1 2.0 Fiscal 2021 (Forecast) - 15.00 - 15.00 30.00 36.6 3. Consolidated performance forecast for Fiscal 2021

(Jan. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021)

Note: % indicates the rate of change over the corresponding previous period.

Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of the parent Net income per share First half, 2021 Fiscal 2021 (millions of yen) 69,000 143,000 (%) 4.9 7.2 (millions of yen) 6,600 14,000 (%) 16.5 13.5 (millions of yen) 7,100 14,800 (%) 14.5 13.4 (millions of yen) 4,900 10,400 (%) 29.4 27.7 (yen) 38.32 81.99

4. Other information

(1) Changes of significant subsidiaries in the scope of consolidation during this period：No Addition to the scope of consolidation: - Reduction from the scope of consolidation: -

(2) Changes of accounting principles, procedures and presentation methods, etc. related to preparation of the consolidated financial statements

i. Changes by revision of accounting standard ：No ii. Changes other than the above ：No iii. Changes in accounting estimates ：No iv. Retrospective restatements ：No

(3) Number of shares issued (in common stock) i. Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury stock): FY2019: 131,996,299 ii. Number of treasury stock at the end of period: FY2020: ,196,018 FY2019: 371,454 iii. Average number of issued shares: FY2020: 130,412,583 FY2019: 131,627,289 FY2020: 128,300,000

* Cautions pertaining to the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other particular items

The performance forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this material have been prepared on the basis of information available at this point and certain assumptions which are judged to be rational, and may be substantially different from the actual performance etc. because of various factors that may arise from now on.

