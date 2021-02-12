Log in
TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

(4045)
Toagosei : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2020

02/12/2021 | 12:12am EST
Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2020 (From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

(URL https://www.toagosei.co.jp/)

Representative:Takamura Mikishi

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo

Code number: 4045

Contact:

President and Representative Director Nemoto Hiroshi

General Manager, Corporate Communication Department +81-3-3597-7215

Scheduled date for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

March 30, 2021

Scheduled date of year-end dividends payout:

March 31, 2021

Scheduled date for the filing of the consolidated financial statements:

March 30, 2021

February 12, 2021

1. Consolidated results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020)

Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

(1) Performance

% indicates year- on-year changes.

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2019

(millions of yen) 133,392 144,955

(%)

(8.0) (3.4)

(millions of yen) 12,336 13,782

(%)

(10.5) (16.0)

(millions of yen) 13,054 15,230

(%)

(14.3) (12.5)

(millions of yen) 8,142 10,387

(%)

(21.6) (18.5)

(Additional Notes) Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2020: 7,129 million yen Fiscal 2019: 11,522 million yen

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Net income to Shareholders' equity

Ordinary income to total assets

Operating income to net sales

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2019

(yen) 62.43 78.91

(yen)

- -

(%) 4.2 5.5

(%) 5.3 6.2

(%) 9.2 9.5

(Reference) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates:

,Fiscal 2020: 168 million yen Fiscal 2019: 164 million yen

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

(millions of yen)

241,832 247,211

(millions of yen)

197,642 198,579

(%) 79.8 78.4

(yen) 1,505.69 1,472.09

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: End of 2020: 192,885 million yen

,End of 2019: 193,763 million yen

(3) Cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the year

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2019

(millions of yen)

20,671 18,615

(millions of yen)

(11,362) (15,855)

(millions of yen)

(8,491) (4,582)

(millions of yen)

43,800 43,113

1

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total dividends paid (Annual)

Dividends payout ratio (Consolidated)

Dividends on net assets ratio (Consolidated)

(Period)

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Year-end

Annual

Fiscal 2019

Fiscal 2020

(yen)

- -

(yen)

15.00 15.00

(yen)

- -

(yen)

15.00 15.00

(yen)

30.00 30.00

(millions of yen)

3,948 3,881

(%)

38.0 48.1

(%)

2.1 2.0

Fiscal 2021 (Forecast)

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

36.6

3. Consolidated performance forecast for Fiscal 2021

(Jan. 1, 2021 - Dec. 31, 2021)

Note: % indicates the rate of change over the corresponding previous period.

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Net income per share

First half, 2021

Fiscal 2021

(millions of yen) 69,000 143,000

(%)

4.9 7.2

(millions of yen) 6,600 14,000

(%)

16.5 13.5

(millions of yen) 7,100 14,800

(%)

14.5 13.4

(millions of yen) 4,900 10,400

(%)

29.4 27.7

(yen)

38.32 81.99

4. Other information

  • (1) Changes of significant subsidiaries in the scope of consolidation during this periodNo Addition to the scope of consolidation: -

    Reduction from the scope of consolidation: -

  • (2) Changes of accounting principles, procedures and presentation methods, etc. related to preparation of the consolidated financial statements

i.

Changes by revision of accounting standard

No

ii.

Changes other than the above

No

iii.

Changes in accounting estimates

No

iv.

Retrospective restatements

No

(3) Number of shares issued (in common stock)

i. Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury stock):

FY2019: 131,996,299

ii. Number of treasury stock at the end of period: FY2020: ,196,018

FY2019: 371,454

iii. Average number of issued shares: FY2020: 130,412,583

FY2019: 131,627,289

FY2020: 128,300,000

* Cautions pertaining to the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other particular items

The performance forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this material have been prepared on the basis of information available at this point and certain assumptions which are judged to be rational, and may be substantially different from the actual performance etc. because of various factors that may arise from now on.

2

Disclaimer

Toagosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 05:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
