Toagosei : Financial Results for FY2020

Financial Results for FY2020

February 17, 2021

Overview of Results for FY2020

Scope of consolidation

Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 19 (2 less than at end of FY2019. Liquidation of two logistics subsidiaries has been completed.)

Number of equity-method affiliates: 2 (no change)

FY2019 FY2020 Change Net sales (Millions of yen) 144,955 133,392 -11,562 -8.0% Operating income (Millions of yen) 13,782 12,336 -1,446 -10.5% Operating income ratio 9.5% 9.2% -0.3% － Ordinary income (Millions of yen) 15,230 13,054 -2,175 -14.3% Net income attributable to owners of parent (Millions of yen) 10,387 8,142 -2,244 -21.6% Net income per share (Yen) 78.91 62.43 -16.48 － Annual dividend (Yen) 30.0 30.0 － －

Summary of Financial Results for FY2020

• COVID-19 infections continue to spread and social and economic activity remains stagnant.

• Major differences in timing of recovery among industries and product areas.

• Changes in demand structure with transition to "new normal" have accelerated.

1. Falling sales prices were offset by lower raw material and fuel prices, but decline in volume put pressure on profit.

2. Necessary investments continued, meanwhile extent of profit decline was compressed through fixed cost reductions, etc.

3. Conducted share buybacks (3.88 billion yen). Total return ratio was 95.4%.

Net sales (by consolidated segment)

(Millions of yen)

FY2019 FY2020 Change in net sales Volume Unit price Change Commodity Chemicals 65,667 58,495 -4,066 -3,106 -7,172 Polymer & Oligomer 29,112 26,944 -1,932 -235 -2,167 Adhesive Material 11,174 10,054 -845 -275 -1,120 Performance Chemicals 8,148 8,980 640 191 831 Plastics 27,079 25,285 -1,710 -84 -1,794 Other 3,772 3,633 -138 0 -138 Total 144,955 133,392 -8,053 -3,509 -11,562 (Millions of yen)

Operating income (by consolidated segment)