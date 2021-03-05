Toagosei : Financial Results for FY2020
Financial Results for FY2020
February 17, 2021
Overview of Results for FY2020
Scope of consolidation
Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 19 (2 less than at end of FY2019. Liquidation of two logistics subsidiaries has been completed.)
Number of equity-method affiliates: 2 (no change)
FY2019
FY2020
Change
Net sales
(Millions of yen)
144,955
133,392
-11,562
- 8.0%
Operating income
(Millions of yen)
13,782
12,336
-1,446
- 10.5%
Operating income ratio
9.5%
9.2%
-0.3%
－
Ordinary income
(Millions of yen)
15,230
13,054
-2,175
- 14.3%
Net income attributable to owners of parent
(Millions of yen)
10,387
8,142
-2,244
- 21.6%
Net income per share
(Yen)
78.91
62.43
-16.48
－
Annual dividend
(Yen)
30.0
30.0
－
－
Summary of Financial Results for FY2020
• COVID-19 infections continue to spread and social and economic activity remains stagnant.
• Major differences in timing of recovery among industries and product areas.
• Changes in demand structure with transition to "new normal" have accelerated.
1. Falling sales prices were offset by lower raw material and fuel prices, but decline in volume put pressure on profit.
2. Necessary investments continued, meanwhile extent of profit decline was compressed through fixed cost reductions, etc.
3. Conducted share buybacks (3.88 billion yen). Total return ratio was 95.4%.
Net sales (by consolidated segment)
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
FY2020
Change in net sales
Volume
Unit price
Change
Commodity Chemicals
65,667
58,495
-4,066
-3,106
-7,172
Polymer & Oligomer
29,112
26,944
-1,932
-235
-2,167
Adhesive Material
11,174
10,054
-845
-275
-1,120
Performance Chemicals
8,148
8,980
640
191
831
Plastics
27,079
25,285
-1,710
-84
-1,794
Other
3,772
3,633
-138
0
-138
Total
144,955
133,392
-8,053
-3,509
-11,562
(Millions of yen)
Operating income (by consolidated segment)
FY2019
FY2020
Change
Operating income
Operating income ratio
Operating income
Operating income ratio
Commodity Chemicals
5,442
8.3%
4,550
7.8%
-892
Polymer & Oligomer
3,526
12.1%
3,141
11.7%
-384
Adhesive Material
1,356
12.1%
781
7.8%
-575
Performance Chemicals
2,116
26.0%
2,690
30.0%
574
Plastics
1,233
4.6%
1,188
4.7%
-45
Other/adjustments
106
－
(16)
－
-122
Total
13,782
9.5%
12,336
9.2%
-1,446
