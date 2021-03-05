Log in
Toagosei : Financial Results for FY2020

03/05/2021 | 02:41am EST
Financial Results for FY2020

February 17, 2021

Overview of Results for FY2020

Scope of consolidation

Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 19 (2 less than at end of FY2019. Liquidation of two logistics subsidiaries has been completed.)

Number of equity-method affiliates: 2 (no change)

FY2019

FY2020

Change

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

144,955

133,392

-11,562

-8.0%

Operating income

(Millions of yen)

13,782

12,336

-1,446

-10.5%

Operating income ratio

9.5%

9.2%

-0.3%

Ordinary income

(Millions of yen)

15,230

13,054

-2,175

-14.3%

Net income attributable to owners of parent

(Millions of yen)

10,387

8,142

-2,244

-21.6%

Net income per share

(Yen)

78.91

62.43

-16.48

Annual dividend

(Yen)

30.0

30.0

Summary of Financial Results for FY2020

  • COVID-19 infections continue to spread and social and economic activity remains stagnant.

  • Major differences in timing of recovery among industries and product areas.

  • • Changes in demand structure with transition to "new normal" have accelerated.

  • 1. Falling sales prices were offset by lower raw material and fuel prices, but decline in volume put pressure on profit.

  • 2. Necessary investments continued, meanwhile extent of profit decline was compressed through fixed cost reductions, etc.

  • 3. Conducted share buybacks (3.88 billion yen). Total return ratio was 95.4%.

Net sales (by consolidated segment)

(Millions of yen)

FY2019

FY2020

Change in net sales

Volume

Unit price

Change

Commodity Chemicals

65,667

58,495

-4,066

-3,106

-7,172

Polymer & Oligomer

29,112

26,944

-1,932

-235

-2,167

Adhesive Material

11,174

10,054

-845

-275

-1,120

Performance Chemicals

8,148

8,980

640

191

831

Plastics

27,079

25,285

-1,710

-84

-1,794

Other

3,772

3,633

-138

0

-138

Total

144,955

133,392

-8,053

-3,509

-11,562

(Millions of yen)

Operating income (by consolidated segment)

FY2019

FY2020

Change

Operating income

Operating income ratio

Operating income

Operating income ratio

Commodity Chemicals

5,442

8.3%

4,550

7.8%

-892

Polymer & Oligomer

3,526

12.1%

3,141

11.7%

-384

Adhesive Material

1,356

12.1%

781

7.8%

-575

Performance Chemicals

2,116

26.0%

2,690

30.0%

574

Plastics

1,233

4.6%

1,188

4.7%

-45

Other/adjustments

106

(16)

-122

Total

13,782

9.5%

12,336

9.2%

-1,446

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toagosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 07:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
