Great Place To Work® has selected Toast (NYSE: TOST) for the 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 162,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

"It's an honor for Toast to be named one of the Best Workplaces in Technology," said Aman Narang, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Toast. "Our hardworking and dedicated employees embrace a hospitality mindset in all of their work, which sets Toast apart and creates a sense of belonging. Thank you to our employees for their dedicated effort to work as one team and achieve this award."

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Toast is certified as a Great Place to Work 2023 in the United States and Ireland. In addition to being named a Best Workplace in Technology, Toast has been named a Best Workplace for Millennials, a Best Workplace for Parents, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Ireland, and a Best Workplace in Tech in Ireland. Toast was named one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2023 by Fast Company. Built In also celebrated the company as a 2023 Best Place to Work in Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco. Additionally, Toast was placed on Built In's inaugural LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards list in 2022.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 162,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230918063759/en/