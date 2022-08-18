Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Toast, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOST   US8887871080

TOAST, INC.

(TOST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
18.85 USD   -3.28%
04:09pToast Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/15Autonomus Research Adjusts Price Target on Toast to $24 From $20, Reiterates Outperform Rating
MT
08/15Mizuho Securities Raises Price Target on Toast to $22 From $18, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toast Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

08/18/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:15am PT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast's Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

TOST-FIN


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TOAST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 653 M - -
Net income 2022 -268 M - -
Net cash 2022 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 068 M 10 068 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 172
Free-Float 57,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,49 $
Average target price 24,64 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher P. Comparato Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aman Narang Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen Fredette Co-President & Director
Elena Castanada Gomez Chief Financial Officer
Steve Papa Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOAST, INC.-43.85%10 068
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.13%211 195
SAP SE-26.92%108 569
SERVICENOW INC.-24.70%98 541
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.33%35 666
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-5.90%22 607