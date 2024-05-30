U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)
Revised 08/2023
2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)
OMB Control Number: 3046-0049
Expiration Date: 11/30/2026
SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT
CONSOLIDATED REPORT
SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
OFS COMPANY ID
EMPLOYER NAME
GA07870
TOAST INC.
ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
401 PARK DRIVE, SUITE 801
BOSTON
MA
02215
SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)
HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN)
454168768
SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY
□X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) □ NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) □ EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS
SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)
Unique Entity ID (UEI): Not Applicable
- YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
- YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)
- YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
- YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)
□ YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)
SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION
541511 - Custom Computer Programming Services
SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA
JA
Race/Ethnicity
Hispanic
Not Hispanic or Latino
or Latino
Male
Female
JOB CATEGORIES
Male
Female
White
AfricanorBlack American
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
White
orBlack AmericanAfrican
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
Row
Total
Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers
1
2
46
1
8
0
0
1
29
3
6
0
0
0
97
First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers
18
16
400
20
50
0
1
24
338
17
56
0
0
12
952
Professionals
116
114
951
113
197
5
3
71
875
149
161
0
2
95
2852
Technicians
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sales Workers
51
23
366
18
15
2
0
16
272
12
12
0
1
11
799
Administrative Support Workers
0
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
3
2
1
0
0
0
12
Craft Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Operatives
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Laborers and Helpers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Service Workers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
186
156
1766
153
271
7
4
112
1517
183
236
0
3
118
4712
PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
154
127
1579
113
233
7
4
97
1318
128
193
0
2
87
4042
SECTION
I -
WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD
12/4/2023 - 12/17/2023
SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)
Not Applicable
U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)
Revised 08/2023
2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)
OMB Control Number: 3046-0049
Expiration Date: 11/30/2026
SECTION K - OFFICIAL CERTIFICATION OF SUBMISSION
EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
OFS COMPANY ID
EMPLOYER NAME
GA07870
TOAST INC.
ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
401 PARK DRIVE, SUITE 801
BOSTON
MA
02215
CERTIFICATION COMMENTS (optional)
No Certification Comments Provided
CERTIFICATION STATEMENT
"I certify that the information, including any workforce demographic data, provided in this report is correct and true to the best of my knowledge
and was prepared in conformity with the directions set forth in the form and accompanying instructions."
Knowingly and willfully false statements on this report are punishable by law, US Code, Title 18, Section 1001.
DATE OF CERTIFICATION
5/23/2024 1:04 PM [EST]
EMPLOYER'S CERTIFYING OFFICIAL
Name of Employer's Certifying Official
Title of Certifying Official
Meagan Chan
Sr Manager, HR Systems
Email Address of Certifying Official
Telephone Number of Certifying Official
meagan.chan@toasttab.com
857-228-4141
PRIMARY POINT OF CONTACT (POC)
FOR EEO-1 COMPONENT 1 REPORTING
Name of Primary POC
Title and Employer of Primary POC
Meagan Chan
Sr Manager, HR Systems
Toast Inc
Email Address of Primary POC
Telephone Number of Primary POC
meagan.chan@toasttab.com
857-228-4141
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toast Inc. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 12:06:06 UTC.