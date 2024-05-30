U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)

EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)

Revised 08/2023

2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)

OMB Control Number: 3046-0049

Expiration Date: 11/30/2026

SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT

CONSOLIDATED REPORT

SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

GA07870

TOAST INC.

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

401 PARK DRIVE, SUITE 801

BOSTON

MA

02215

SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)

HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN)

454168768

SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY

X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS

SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)

Unique Entity ID (UEI): Not Applicable

  • YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
    • YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)
  • YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
  • YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)

YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)

SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION

541511 - Custom Computer Programming Services

SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA

JA

Race/Ethnicity

Hispanic

Not Hispanic or Latino

or Latino

Male

Female

JOB CATEGORIES

Male

Female

White

AfricanorBlack American

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

White

orBlack AmericanAfrican

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

Row

Total

Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers

1

2

46

1

8

0

0

1

29

3

6

0

0

0

97

First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers

18

16

400

20

50

0

1

24

338

17

56

0

0

12

952

Professionals

116

114

951

113

197

5

3

71

875

149

161

0

2

95

2852

Technicians

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sales Workers

51

23

366

18

15

2

0

16

272

12

12

0

1

11

799

Administrative Support Workers

0

1

3

1

1

0

0

0

3

2

1

0

0

0

12

Craft Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Operatives

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Laborers and Helpers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Service Workers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

CURRENT 2023 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

186

156

1766

153

271

7

4

112

1517

183

236

0

3

118

4712

PRIOR 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

154

127

1579

113

233

7

4

97

1318

128

193

0

2

87

4042

SECTION

I -

WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD

12/4/2023 - 12/17/2023

SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)

Not Applicable

SECTION K - OFFICIAL CERTIFICATION OF SUBMISSION

EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

GA07870

TOAST INC.

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

401 PARK DRIVE, SUITE 801

BOSTON

MA

02215

CERTIFICATION COMMENTS (optional)

No Certification Comments Provided

CERTIFICATION STATEMENT

"I certify that the information, including any workforce demographic data, provided in this report is correct and true to the best of my knowledge

and was prepared in conformity with the directions set forth in the form and accompanying instructions."

Knowingly and willfully false statements on this report are punishable by law, US Code, Title 18, Section 1001.

DATE OF CERTIFICATION

5/23/2024 1:04 PM [EST]

EMPLOYER'S CERTIFYING OFFICIAL

Name of Employer's Certifying Official

Title of Certifying Official

Meagan Chan

Sr Manager, HR Systems

Email Address of Certifying Official

Telephone Number of Certifying Official

meagan.chan@toasttab.com

857-228-4141

PRIMARY POINT OF CONTACT (POC)

FOR EEO-1 COMPONENT 1 REPORTING

Name of Primary POC

Title and Employer of Primary POC

Meagan Chan

Sr Manager, HR Systems

Toast Inc

Email Address of Primary POC

Telephone Number of Primary POC

meagan.chan@toasttab.com

857-228-4141

