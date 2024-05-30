INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE STATEMENT
2023 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS AND ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION
To: The Stakeholders of Toast Inc.
Apex Companies LLC (Apex) was engaged to conduct an independent limited assurance of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and electricity consumption data reported by Toast Inc. (Toast) for the period stated below. This assurance statement applies to the related information included within the scope of work described below.
The determination of the GHG emissions and electricity consumption data is the sole responsibility of Toast. Toast is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the GHG emissions and electricity consumption statement in accordance with the criteria. Apex's sole responsibility was to provide independent assurance on the accuracy of the GHG emissions and electricity consumption data reported, and on the underlying systems and processes used to collect, analyze and review the information. Apex is responsible for expressing an opinion on the GHG emissions and electricity consumption statement based on the assurance. Assurance activities applied in a limited level of assurance are less extensive in nature, timing and extent than in a reasonable level of assurance.
Boundaries of the reporting company GHG emissions and electricity consumption data covered by the assurance:
- Operational Control
- Worldwide
-
Exclusions: Co-working spaces occupied by Toast employees based on operational control Types of GHGs: CO2, N2O, CH4, HFCs
GHG Emissions and Electricity Consumption Data Statement:
2023 DATA ASSURED
ELECTRICITY
Total Electricity Consumption - Megawatt hours (MWh)
2,589
100% Renewable Electricity (MWh)
2,589
Net Scope 2 (Market-based) Emissions from Electricity (tCO2e)
0
GHG EMISSIONS
Scope 1
Emissions (tCO2e)
459
Scope 2
Emissions (Location-based) (tCO2e)
1,022
Scope 2
Emissions (Market-based) (tCO2e)
21
Total Scope 1 and 2 (Market-Based) Emissions (tCO2e)
480
tCO2e = metric tonnes of CO2-equivalent
Data and information supporting the Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions were in most cases historical in nature, but in some cases estimated.
Global Warming Potential (GWP) and emission factor data sets:
- USEPA Emission Factor Hub, released 2023
- USEPA eGRID, released 2024
- IEA, released 2020
- Utility-specificemission factors
- Country-specificemission factors
- IPCC GWP: AR-5
Period covered by GHG emissions and electricity consumption data assurance:
- January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023
Criteria against which assurance was conducted:
- World Resources Institute (WRI)/World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Scope 1 and 2)
Reference Assurance Standard:
We performed our work in accordance with Apex's standard procedures and guidelines for external Assurance of Sustainability Reports and International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 Revised, Assurance Engagements Other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information (effective for assurance reports dated on or after Dec. 15, 2015), issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.
Level of Assurance and Qualifications:
- Limited
- This assurance used a materiality threshold of 5% for aggregate errors in sampled data for each of the above indicators.
This limited assurance engagement relies on a risk-based selected sample of sustainability data and the associated limitations that this entails. The reliability of the reported data is dependent on the accuracy of metering and other production measurement arrangements employed at the site level, not addressed as part of this assurance. This independent statement should not be relied upon to detect all errors, omissions or misstatements that may exist.
GHG and Electricity Consumption Data Assurance Methodology:
- Interviews with relevant personnel of Toast and their consultant;
- Review of documentary evidence produced by Toast;
- Review of Toast data and information systems and methodology for collection, aggregation, analysis and review of information used to determine GHG emissions and electricity consumption data; and
- Audit of sample of data used by Toast to determine GHG emissions and electricity consumption data.
Assurance Opinion:
Based on the process and procedures conducted, there is no evidence that the GHG emissions and electricity consumption statement shown above:
- is not materially correct and is not a fair representation of the GHG emissions and electricity consumption data and information; and
- has not been prepared in accordance with the WRI/WBCSD GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Scope 1 and 2).
It is our opinion that Toast has established appropriate systems for the collection, aggregation and analysis of quantitative data for determination of these GHG emissions and electricity consumption data for the stated period and boundaries.
Statement of independence, integrity and competence
Apex is an independent professional services company that specializes in Health, Safety, Social and Environmental management services including assurance with over 30 years history in providing these services.
No member of the assurance team has a business relationship with Toast Inc., its Directors or Managers beyond that required of this assignment. We conducted this assurance independently and to our knowledge there has been no conflict of interest.
Apex has implemented a Code of Ethics across the business to maintain high ethical standards among staff in their day-to-day business activities.
The assurance team has extensive experience in conducting assurance over environmental, social, ethical and health and safety information, systems and processes, has over 20 years combined experience in this field and an excellent understanding of Apex's standard methodology for the assurance of greenhouse gas emissions and electricity consumption data.
Attestation:
Jessica Jacobs, Lead Assuror
Mary E. Armstrong-Friberg, Technical Reviewer
ESG Senior Project Manager
ESG Program Manager
Apex Companies, LLC
Apex Companies, LLC
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio
April 26, 2024
This assurance statement, including the opinion expressed herein, is provided to Toast and is solely for the benefit of Toast in accordance with the terms of our agreement. We consent to the release of this statement by you to the public or other organizations but without accepting or assuming any responsibility or liability on our part to any other party who may have access to this statement.
