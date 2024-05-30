INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE STATEMENT 2023 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS AND ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION To: The Stakeholders of Toast Inc. Apex Companies LLC (Apex) was engaged to conduct an independent limited assurance of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and electricity consumption data reported by Toast Inc. (Toast) for the period stated below. This assurance statement applies to the related information included within the scope of work described below. The determination of the GHG emissions and electricity consumption data is the sole responsibility of Toast. Toast is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the GHG emissions and electricity consumption statement in accordance with the criteria. Apex's sole responsibility was to provide independent assurance on the accuracy of the GHG emissions and electricity consumption data reported, and on the underlying systems and processes used to collect, analyze and review the information. Apex is responsible for expressing an opinion on the GHG emissions and electricity consumption statement based on the assurance. Assurance activities applied in a limited level of assurance are less extensive in nature, timing and extent than in a reasonable level of assurance. Boundaries of the reporting company GHG emissions and electricity consumption data covered by the assurance: Operational Control

Worldwide

Exclusions: Co-working spaces occupied by Toast employees based on operational control Types of GHGs: CO 2 , N 2 O, CH 4 , HFCs

GHG Emissions and Electricity Consumption Data Statement: 2023 DATA ASSURED ELECTRICITY Total Electricity Consumption - Megawatt hours (MWh) 2,589 100% Renewable Electricity (MWh) 2,589 Net Scope 2 (Market-based) Emissions from Electricity (tCO2e) 0 GHG EMISSIONS Scope 1 Emissions (tCO2e) 459 Scope 2 Emissions (Location-based) (tCO2e) 1,022 Scope 2 Emissions (Market-based) (tCO2e) 21 Total Scope 1 and 2 (Market-Based) Emissions (tCO2e) 480 tCO2e = metric tonnes of CO2-equivalent Data and information supporting the Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions were in most cases historical in nature, but in some cases estimated. WATER • ENVIRONMENTAL • HEALTH & SAFETY • COMPLIANCE & ASSURANCE • INFRASTRUCTURE Apex Companies, LLC • (800) 733-2739 • www.apexcos.com

Page 2 Global Warming Potential (GWP) and emission factor data sets: USEPA Emission Factor Hub, released 2023

USEPA eGRID, released 2024

IEA, released 2020

Utility-specific emission factors

emission factors Country-specific emission factors

emission factors IPCC GWP: AR-5 Period covered by GHG emissions and electricity consumption data assurance: January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 Criteria against which assurance was conducted: World Resources Institute (WRI)/World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Scope 1 and 2) Reference Assurance Standard: We performed our work in accordance with Apex's standard procedures and guidelines for external Assurance of Sustainability Reports and International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 Revised, Assurance Engagements Other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information (effective for assurance reports dated on or after Dec. 15, 2015), issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. Level of Assurance and Qualifications: Limited

This assurance used a materiality threshold of 5% for aggregate errors in sampled data for each of the above indicators. This limited assurance engagement relies on a risk-based selected sample of sustainability data and the associated limitations that this entails. The reliability of the reported data is dependent on the accuracy of metering and other production measurement arrangements employed at the site level, not addressed as part of this assurance. This independent statement should not be relied upon to detect all errors, omissions or misstatements that may exist. GHG and Electricity Consumption Data Assurance Methodology: Interviews with relevant personnel of Toast and their consultant;

Review of documentary evidence produced by Toast;

Review of Toast data and information systems and methodology for collection, aggregation, analysis and review of information used to determine GHG emissions and electricity consumption data; and

Audit of sample of data used by Toast to determine GHG emissions and electricity consumption data. Assurance Opinion: Based on the process and procedures conducted, there is no evidence that the GHG emissions and electricity consumption statement shown above: is not materially correct and is not a fair representation of the GHG emissions and electricity consumption data and information; and

has not been prepared in accordance with the WRI/WBCSD GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Scope 1 and 2).