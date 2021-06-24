Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Tobii AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOBII   SE0002591420

TOBII AB (PUBL)

(TOBII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reimagining attention: Boosting advert effect with eye tracking insights

06/24/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

P&G wanted to explore this idea further, and so brought in data consultancy Dentsu Data Labs at the media network Dentsu to help prepare them with a more effective awareness campaign. They also decided to use Tobii Pro, to help them get beyond the guesswork and find out how their content was authentically being received. For Dentsu's study, the tool that worked best for them was Sticky by Tobii Pro

since it allowed them to conduct their own bespoke experiment on their user's personal devices. Sticky helped them to set up a mock-up flow for a popular photo sharing app, meaning that participants could interact with adverts in real time on their own devices while having their attention tracked.

The results of the study helped to reframe their mobile advertising priorities. P&G found that the time a user dwells on an advert, or the time a video plays for, does not equal what they pay attention to. When considering the movement of the eyes, the areas of focus, and the attention journey, it becomes clear that the actions of the device alone do not paint the full picture. For example, certain video ads demanded the lion share of attention when measured by time viewable, but Sticky showed that the users themselves only physically viewed a small portion of the ad's total length. So, did that ad really do its job?

Dentsu and P&G's study with Sticky exposed something fundamentally unstable about the way in which we leverage advertising insights. If we don't fully understand the myriad ways attention can be dispersed across a digital format, then we will continue to use the wrong instruments with which to measure it. Their research has made it clear that ads on social platforms can perform well, which is good news. But now Dentsu are primed to design their next advertising campaign with P&G equipped with knowledge about the ad formats that justify higher bids, and those ads that seem effective yet regularly come in under par. Their creative team also got a rare inside look at how they can better design their content to grab attention and hold it for longer.

Disclaimer

Tobii AB published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 12:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOBII AB (PUBL)
08:05aREIMAGINING ATTENTION : Boosting advert effect with eye tracking insights
PU
06/21TOBII  : Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Tobii AB (publ) on June ..
AQ
06/08TOBII  : Pro Launches New Mobile Eye Tracking Solution for Marketing and Adverti..
AQ
06/03TOBII  : Seeking out the keys to scalability to democratize brain health assessm..
PU
05/27TOBII  : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
AQ
05/18TOBII  : Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Tobii AB (publ) on May 18, 2021
AQ
05/13EYES ON NVIDIA : VR eye tracking is the beginning – immersive ray-traced p..
PU
05/10TOBII  : Eye Tracking Enhances Pico Interactive's Next-Gen VR headset Neo 3 Pro ..
PU
05/10TOBII  : Eye Tracking Enhances Pico Interactive's Next-Gen VR headset Neo 3 Pro ..
AQ
05/07TOBII  : Using VR and eye tracking in healthcare applications
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 493 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2021 -35,0 M -4,13 M -4,13 M
Net Debt 2021 261 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -175x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 072 M 716 M 717 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart TOBII AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Tobii AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOBII AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 61,10 SEK
Average target price 80,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karl Henrik Eskilsson Chief Executive Officer
Magdalena Rodell Andersson Chief Financial Officer
Kent Reinhold Sander Chairman
Jonas Jakstad Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Mårten Skogö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOBII AB (PUBL)7.95%716
IROBOT CORPORATION14.82%2 590
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.96%1 399
AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.-18.83%265
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)119.78%137
NORBIT ASA2.22%123