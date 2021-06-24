Reimagining attention: Boosting advert effect with eye tracking insights

P&G wanted to explore this idea further, and so brought in data consultancy Dentsu Data Labs at the media network Dentsu to help prepare them with a more effective awareness campaign. They also decided to use Tobii Pro, to help them get beyond the guesswork and find out how their content was authentically being received. For Dentsu's study, the tool that worked best for them was Sticky by Tobii Pro

since it allowed them to conduct their own bespoke experiment on their user's personal devices. Sticky helped them to set up a mock-up flow for a popular photo sharing app, meaning that participants could interact with adverts in real time on their own devices while having their attention tracked.

The results of the study helped to reframe their mobile advertising priorities. P&G found that the time a user dwells on an advert, or the time a video plays for, does not equal what they pay attention to. When considering the movement of the eyes, the areas of focus, and the attention journey, it becomes clear that the actions of the device alone do not paint the full picture. For example, certain video ads demanded the lion share of attention when measured by time viewable, but Sticky showed that the users themselves only physically viewed a small portion of the ad's total length. So, did that ad really do its job?

Dentsu and P&G's study with Sticky exposed something fundamentally unstable about the way in which we leverage advertising insights. If we don't fully understand the myriad ways attention can be dispersed across a digital format, then we will continue to use the wrong instruments with which to measure it. Their research has made it clear that ads on social platforms can perform well, which is good news. But now Dentsu are primed to design their next advertising campaign with P&G equipped with knowledge about the ad formats that justify higher bids, and those ads that seem effective yet regularly come in under par. Their creative team also got a rare inside look at how they can better design their content to grab attention and hold it for longer.