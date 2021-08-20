Tobii : Earnings Call Presentation Q2 2021

Q2 2021 Summary
Temporary dip, strong order intake and increased business activity across the board
Revenue was 4% lower organically as a supply disruption resulted in large deferral of revenue into Q3
Increase in customer activity for all business areas
Operating result SEK -99 million (-45)
Announcement of Automotive Driver Monitoring initiative
Acquisition of Phasya
Good progress on the spin-off and listing of Tobii Dynavox
Integration of Tobii Pro and Tobii Tech
Tobii Dynavox
World's leading supplier of assistive technology for communication
Market share close to 40%
Provides products that enable users with disabilities to speak and communicate effectively
Tobii Dynavox's mission is to empower people
with disabilities to do what they once did,
or never thought possible
58%
Share of Tobii's
gross sales (LTM)
Tobii Dynavox Q2 2021
Strong demand increase notable in the sales pipeline
Supply chain disruption in line with previous communications
Revenue pressured by pandemic
Underlying activity improved and the sales pipeline developed favorably
Tobii Dynavox´s customer Net Promotor Score has
consistently been high in the past few years. Since early 2020 it has been showing a positive trend despite the pandemic and related supply chain disruptions. An exceptionally high NPS score currently around 50 is a testament to Tobii Dynavox fantastic standing among its customers and users.
Tobii Dynavox Q2 2021
Financials
Revenue -15% organically
Negative impact from the supply disruption and the pandemic in general
Strong trends in sales pipeline
=> H1 without supply disruption would have added approximately SEK 70m in revenue, now expected in Q3 instead, and the organic growth for the first half year would have been around 7%
Gross margin was 64% (63%)
EBIT margin of -14% (13%)
Mainly affected by the lower revenue
Costs increased due to a normalization after previous year's government grants and work time reduction due to the pandemic
=> H1 without supply disruption, EBIT margin 12%
Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin
EBIT (SEK million) and EBIT Margin
Disclaimer
Tobii AB published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.