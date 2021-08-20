Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Tobii AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOBII   SE0002591420

TOBII AB (PUBL)

(TOBII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/20 07:06:59 am
65.7 SEK   -6.41%
06:54aTOBII : Earnings Call Presentation Q2 2021
PU
01:31aTOBII : Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021
AQ
08/13TOBII : introduces Tobii Spotlight for Foveated Transport at SIGGRAPH 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tobii : Earnings Call Presentation Q2 2021

08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Report Q2 2021

August 20, 2021

1

Q2 2021 Summary

Temporary dip, strong order intake and increased business activity across the board

  • Revenue was 4% lower organically as a supply disruption resulted in large deferral of revenue into Q3
  • Increase in customer activity for all business areas
  • Operating result SEK -99 million (-45)
  • Announcement of Automotive Driver Monitoring initiative
  • Acquisition of Phasya
  • Good progress on the spin-off and listing of Tobii Dynavox
  • Integration of Tobii Pro and Tobii Tech

Tobii Dynavox

  • World's leading supplier of assistive technology for communication
  • Market share close to 40%
  • Provides products that enable users with disabilities to speak and communicate effectively

Tobii Dynavox's mission is to empower people

with disabilities to do what they once did,

or never thought possible

58%

Share of Tobii's

gross sales (LTM)

3

Tobii Dynavox Q2 2021

Strong demand increase notable in the sales pipeline

  • Supply chain disruption in line with previous communications
  • Revenue pressured by pandemic
  • Underlying activity improved and the sales pipeline developed favorably

Tobii Dynavox´s customer Net Promotor Score has

consistently been high in the past few years. Since early 2020 it has been showing a positive trend despite the pandemic and related supply chain disruptions. An exceptionally high NPS score currently around 50 is a testament to Tobii Dynavox fantastic standing among its customers and users.

4

Tobii Dynavox Q2 2021

Financials

  • Revenue -15% organically
    • Negative impact from the supply disruption and the pandemic in general
    • Strong trends in sales pipeline

=> H1 without supply disruption would have added approximately SEK 70m in revenue, now expected in Q3 instead, and the organic growth for the first half year would have been around 7%

  • Gross margin was 64% (63%)
  • EBIT margin of -14% (13%)
    • Mainly affected by the lower revenue
    • Costs increased due to a normalization after previous year's government grants and work time reduction due to the pandemic

=> H1 without supply disruption, EBIT margin 12%

Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin

68%

67%

68%

66%

63%

67%

68%

64%

68%

63%

67%

67%

68%

64%

217

215

221

219

251

241

217

233

199

207

204

203

175

165

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2018

2019

2020

2021

EBIT (SEK million) and EBIT Margin

30

28

36

28

27

34

27

25

22

18

17

17,2

14

11%

11%

14%

11%

15%

13%

13%

15%

13%

8%

9%

8%

8%

-14%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

-24

Q2

2018

2019

2020

2021

5

Disclaimer

Tobii AB published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOBII AB (PUBL)
06:54aTOBII : Earnings Call Presentation Q2 2021
PU
01:31aTOBII : Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2021
AQ
08/13TOBII : introduces Tobii Spotlight for Foveated Transport at SIGGRAPH 2021
PU
08/09TOBII : Invitation to Tobii's webcast following the interim report for the secon..
AQ
08/06TOBII : To Purchase Physiological Monitoring Software Provider Phasya
MT
08/05TOBII : world-leader in eye tracking, enters the automotive driver monitoring ma..
AQ
08/05TOBII : acquires Phasya to enhance its offering in automotive and other vertical..
AQ
08/05Tobii AB Announces Release of its Driver Monitoring System, Tobii DMS
CI
08/05Tobii AB Enters Partnership with Sunny SmartLead to Enables Tobii to Deliver ..
CI
08/05Tobii Partners with Nvisothe to Enter Automotive Driver Monitoring Market
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 482 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 -47,0 M -5,32 M -5,32 M
Net Debt 2021 273 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -149x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 062 M 802 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 965
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart TOBII AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Tobii AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOBII AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 70,20 SEK
Average target price 80,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Henrik Eskilsson Chief Executive Officer
Magdalena Rodell Andersson Chief Financial Officer
Kent Reinhold Sander Chairman
Jonas Jakstad Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Mårten Skogö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOBII AB (PUBL)24.03%802
IROBOT CORPORATION0.86%2 272
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.30%1 177
NORBIT ASA49.44%174
ACCONEER AB (PUBL)146.15%149
BALYO-0.58%46