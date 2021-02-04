Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Tobii AB (publ)    TOBII   SE0002591420

TOBII AB (PUBL)

(TOBII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tobii : Earnings Call Presentation Q4 2020

02/04/2021 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Year-End Report Q4 2020

February 4, 2021

1

Welcome to our Year-End Report Q4 2020

Henrik Eskilsson, CEO

Linda Tybring, Interim CFO

Magdalena Rodell Andersson, CFO

2

Q4 2020 Summary

New sales record and significantly improved profitability, despite the pandemic

  • Organic growth of 2% despite continued pandemic related headwinds
  • Record-breakingcurrency-adjusted revenue for the Group, Tobii Pro and Tobii Dynavox
  • Operating result SEK -8 million (-21)
  • Introducing the goal of achieving a positive operating profit for the Group for the full year 2021

Tobii Dynavox

  • World's leading supplier of assistive technology for communication
  • Market share close to 40%
  • Provides products that enable users with disabilities to speak and communicate effectively

Tobii Dynavox's mission is to empower people

with disabilities to do what they once did,

or never thought possible

60%

Share of Tobii's

gross sales (LTM)

4

Tobii Dynavox Q4 2020

New sales record

  • Revenue up 2% organically - new record (fx-adjusted)
  • Sales activities continued to be affected by the pandemic
  • Continued strong traction for new I-series
  • US returned to organic growth
  • Continued high pace of innovation and product launches
    • Began roll-out of a new generation of Boardmaker
    • New Speech Case
    • Integrated the PODD language system

Tobii Dynavox started rolling out Boardmaker 7 - its next generation platform for special education

5

Tobii Dynavox Full Year 2020

Small growth despite significant negative effects of the pandemic

  • Significant negative impact from the pandemic
  • Revenue up 1 % organically
  • Improvements to reimbursement in several countries
  • Trained 100,000 professionals
  • Continued to strengthen the product portfolio
  • 30,000 new voices

During the year Tobii Dynavox has introduced several new

features such a tight integration with Google Assistant and Google

Home, outdoor eye tracking capabilities, improved access to popular apps and the symbol communication system PODD

6

Tobii Dynavox Q4 2020

Financials

  • Revenue grew 2% organically
    • Record-breakingcurrency-adjusted sales
    • Large currency effect
    • Covid-19had strong negative impact on sales
    • New I-Series continued to be a growth driver
  • Gross margin was 67% (64%)
    • Positive geographical mix effects, reduced discounts, lower shipping costs and lower cost of obsolescence
  • EBIT margin of 15% (11%)
    • 4 pp margin improvement despite Covid-19 and negative impact from currency translation effects of SEK 10 million
    • Driven by higher gross margin from positive mix, good cost control and government support of SEK 4 million

Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin

68%

67%

68%

66%

63%

67%

68%

64%

68%

63%

67%

67%

251

241

233

217

215

221

219

217

207

175

199

204

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

EBIT (SEK million) and EBIT Margin

36

34

30

28

28

27

25

22

14

18

17

17,2

15%

15%

14%

13%

13%

11%

11%

11%

8%

9%

8%

8%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

7

Tobii Dynavox Full Year 2020

Financials

Revenue grew 1% organically

The new I-Series has been a strong engine for sales

Shutdowns and restrictions affecting institutions such as

schools, universities and care facilities had a substantial

negative impact

Gross margin was 66% (66%)

Improved EBIT margin of 14% (11%)

Strong performance of the new I-Series, good cost control

and government support of SEK 13 million

Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin

906894

798

67%

66%

66%

2018

2019

2020

EBIT (SEK million) and EBIT Margin

14%

11%125

Negative currency translation effect of SEK 10 million

9%

71

100

2018

2019

2020

8

Tobii Dynavox: Focus on long-term development

Continued growth and margin expansion

  • Favorable long-term reimbursement trend
  • Strong and updated product portfolio after several investment-heavy years post the acquisition of Dynavox LLC
  • Investment focus shifting to sales and marketing expansion
  • Several appealing acquisition opportunities

=> Well poised for accelerating growth and good margins

Revenue (SEK million)

906894 798

708

2017

2018

2019

2020

EBIT Margin

18%

16%

14%

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017

2018

2019

2020

9

Tobii Pro

  • World's leading supplier of eye-tracking solutions for understanding human behavior
  • Market share of 60%
  • Provides eye tracking solutions consisting of hardware devices, analysis software and research consulting

Tobii Pro's mission is to empower scientific researchers

and business professionals with revolutionary insights into human behavior through the use of world-class eye tracking technology

Share of Tobii's

25%

gross sales (LTM)

10

Tobii Pro Q4 2020

Strong comeback

Tobii Pro revenue per quarter - organic

  • Tobii Pro's business heavily impacted by the pandemic

Revenue up 2% organically - new sales record (fx-

+2%

adjusted)

Strong gradual improvement during the fall

-20%

-14%

All regions except US showed growth in Q4

-33%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

11

Tobii Pro Full Year 2020

Strong execution in both product development and market activities

  • Pandemic had severe impact on the business
    • organic revenue -16%
  • Pro Glasses 3 launch very successful
  • Continued investments in the product portfolio
    • Glasses 3
    • Improvements to Tobii Pro Lab research software
    • Partnership in EEG and other biometric modalities.
    • Improved Sticky - out SaaS platform for in-home research
    • Enhanced performance of Pro Fusion and Pro Spectrum
  • Successful transition of sales and marketing to more online channels

Tobii Pro partners with leading EEG and Biometrics solution providers to offer a complete co-registration solution

12

Tobii Pro Q4 2020

Financials

  • Revenue grew 2% organically
    • Record-breakingcurrency-adjusted sales
    • Strong recovery trend seen after the summer continued throughout the quarter
    • Negative covid-19 impact in almost all markets and customer segments
  • Gross margin at 73% (76%)
    • Hampered by a SEK 4 million non-cash currency effect
  • EBIT margin at 9% (15%)
    • Pressured by non-cash currency effects. Underlying profitability on par with Q4 2019

Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin

74%

73%

76%

76%

76%

72%

76%

76%

72%

70%

75%

73%

120

131

124

115

103

98

92

88

93

96

82

63

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

EBIT (SEK million) and EBIT Margin

24

23

20

15

13

12

5%

2%

1%

2%

4

20%

20%

16%

1

1

1

13%

15%

9%

-3

-3%

-39%

-24

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

13

Tobii Pro Full-Year 2020

Financials

  • Revenue decreased 16% organically
    • Negative covid-19 impact in all markets and customer segments
    • Organic declines year-on-year during the summer exceeded 40%, after which Tobii Pro has achieved a strong recovery with a gradually improved year-on-year sales trend
  • Gross margin at 73% (75%)
  • EBIT margin at -3% (12%)
    • Lower revenue, lower gross margin and higher amortization and depreciation
    • Supported by a 10% organic opex reduction

Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin

75%

75%

73%

443

397

366

2018

2019

2020

EBIT (SEK million) and EBIT Margin

11%12%

54

45

-10

-3%

2018

2019

2020

14

Tobii Pro: Focus on long-term development

Investing for growth

Revenue (SEK million)

  • Solid trend of strong revenue growth
  • 2020 severely impacted by the pandemic
  • Key growth drivers
    • Strong underlying growth in demand for eye tracking to understand human behavior
    • Improved and broadened product range
    • Entry into and growth of new application areas
  • High gross margin provides strong profit leverage on increased revenue

=> Longer-term strategy to invest for growth

443

397

366

304

245

209

167

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

EBIT Margin

14%

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

-2%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

-4%

15

Tobii Tech

  • World's leading supplier of eye-tracking technology for integration into consumer electronics and other volume products

Tobii Tech's mission is to enable devices to

visually sense the user - to transform your everyday experiences to be more intelligent, intuitive and insightful

Share of Tobii's gross

sales (LTM)

15%

16

Tobii Tech

Business activity increasing again, despite on-going pandemic

  • Revenue down 8% organically in Q4, and up 7% for the full year
  • Pandemic has slowed down business development and affected customer's product roadmaps and sales volumes
  • Received 5 design wins in a broad variety of product categories and application areas
  • Strong traction in VR during 2020 and progress in Gaming and Niche Applications
  • December sales of the gaming peripheral Eye Tracker 5 more than double previous record month

Tobii Eye Tracking Makes the Star Citizen Universe More Immersive than

Ever Before

17

Tobii Tech Q4 2020

Financials

  • Revenue decreased 8% organically
    • Revenue impacted by difficulties to pursue business development and project delays throughout the year
    • Rising level of activity in the quarter
    • Revenue increased by almost 40% sequentially from Q3 2020
  • Gross margin was 52% (51%)
  • Operating loss improved to SEK -55 million (-70)
    • Attributable to the slightly lower investment rate implemented in the second quarter

Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin

50%

50%

51%

52%

53%

52%

47%

42%

46%

44%

45%

46%

74

67

59

60

49

48

49

49

44

37

32

34

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

EBIT (SEK million)

2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

-50

-55

-61

-57

-66

-74

-72

-73

-70

-82

-82

-80

18

Tobii Tech Full-Year 2020

Financials

  • Revenue increased 7% organically
    • The pandemic has had a negative impact on sales throughout the year since it has been more difficult to pursue business development, some customers have postponed projects and several established customers have had lower sales volumes.
  • Gross margin was 51% (47%)
    • Mix-shifttowards higher share of revenues derived from licenses and software
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK -221 million (-294)
    • Increased sales, a higher gross margin and lower costs from lower investment rate implemented in Q2 2020

Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin

51%

47%47%

222230

150

2018

2019

2020

EBIT (SEK million)

2018

2019

2020

-221

-305-294

19

Tobii Tech: Focus on long-term development

Large opportunity as eye tracking scales across many application areas

  • Tobii Tech is focused on a narrow position in the value chain
    - to be the leader in core eye tracking technology
  • Targets a wide range of applications and industries
  • VR and AR is projected to reach over 50M units per year over the coming 3-5 years
  • Gaming usage growing steadily
  • Broad range of applications in healthcare, education, training, safety etc - some with very large potential

=> Strong belief in opportunity to drive rapid sales growth and build a large business over coming years

Revenue (SEK million)

222 230

150

121

96

59

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Gross profit (SEK million)

118

105

70

52

42

27

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

20

Tobii Group Q4 2020

Financials

  • Revenue decreased to SEK 397 million (433), corresponding to 2% organic growth
    • New currency-adjusted revenue record
    • Material impact from covid-19 effects but also good growth in several product lines and customer segments.
  • Gross margin was 70% (69%)
  • Group EBIT was SEK -8 million (-21)
    • Strong progress towards profitability
    • Material impact of announced cost reduction program; operating costs down 12% compared to Q4 2019
    • Decreased capitalization and increased amortization pressured earnings with SEK 16 million vs Q4 2019
    • Negative currency translation effects of SEK -15 million

Revenue and Gross Margin for the Group (SEK million)

70%

70%

71%

70%

68%

69%

69%

69%

69%

65%

69%

70%

433

397

365

363

346

360

380

294

307

313

333

318

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

EBIT for the Group (SEK million)

2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

-8

-21

-23

-27

-32

-37

-33

-38

-48

-45

-59

-60

21

Tobii Group

Positive profitability trend

EBITDA less capitalized R&D (SEK million)

2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

11

-14-13

-19

-30

-35-33

-52

-60

-65-65

-73

Tobii Group Full-Year 2020

Financials

  • Revenue decreased to SEK 1 426 million (1 501), corresponding to a 3% organic decline
    • Significant Covid-19 impact
  • Gross margin was 68% (69%)
  • Group EBIT was SEK -103 million (-138)
    • 14% organic reduction of operating expenses
    • SEK 30 million in government relief measures
    • Net of amortization and capitalization lead to a negative impact of SEK 80 million compared to last year
    • Negative translation currency effects of SEK -22 million

Revenue for the Group (SEK million)

71%

69%

68%

1501

1426

1278

2018

2019

2020

EBIT for the Group (SEK million)

2018

2019

2020

-103

-138

-189

23

Tobii Group Q4 2020

Balance sheet and cash flow

  • Positive cash flow after continuous investments of SEK 25 million (-40), supported by a reduced net working capital
  • Solid cash position of SEK 410 million
  • Net debt was SEK 143 million (SEK 54 million excl. IFRS 16 Leasing) per 31 dec
  • The divestment of Smartbox was completed

Group balance and cash flow summary

Group cash flow after continuous investments

Tobii Group (MSEK)

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Total Assets

1 655

1 630

Equity

556

676

Equity Ratio

34

42

Cash Position (excl Smartbox)

410

185

Cash flow after continuous investments

25

-40

1925

11

-37

-40

-65

-62

-57

-62

-71

-75

-93

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

24

Tobii Q4 2020

Summary of the quarter & outlook

Record sales and improved operating result, despite the pandemic

  • Continued pressure from covid-19
  • Strong underlying momentum in most parts of the business
  • Back in growth mode with 2% organic growth
  • Important product launches and customer wins
  • EBIT improved to SEK -8 million (-21)
  • Solid financial position with SEK 410 million cash on balance and a net debt of SEK 54 million (excl IFRS 16)

Outlook

  • With a strong ending of 2020, despite elevated uncertainty due to Covid-19, we are optimistic regarding the outlook
  • The board has set a goal for Tobii Group to deliver positive operating profit for full-year 2021

25

Thank you! Q&A

26

Disclaimer

Tobii AB published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 388 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2020 -151 M -17,9 M -17,9 M
Net Debt 2020 200 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 548 M 659 M 657 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart TOBII AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Tobii AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOBII AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 60,00 SEK
Last Close Price 56,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 7,14%
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karl Henrik Eskilsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent Reinhold Sander Chairman
Jonas Jakstad Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Linda Tybring Chief Financial Officer
Mårten Skogö Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOBII AB (PUBL)-1.06%659
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.26.63%57 734
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.16%55 821
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-2.90%37 837
HEXAGON AB-0.53%32 569
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED33.18%31 888
