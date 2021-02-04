Tobii : Earnings Call Presentation Q4 2020

Revenue impacted by difficulties to pursue business development and project delays throughout the year
Rising level of activity in the quarter
Revenue increased by almost 40% sequentially from Q3 2020
Gross margin was 52% (51%)
Operating loss improved to SEK -55 million (-70)
Attributable to the slightly lower investment rate implemented in the second quarter
Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin
50%
50%
51%
52%
53%
52%
47%
42%
46%
44%
45%
46%
74
67
59
60
49
48
49
49
44
37
32
34
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018
2019
2020
EBIT (SEK million)
2018
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
-50
-55
-61
-57
-66
-74
-72
-73
-70
-82
-82
-80
18
Tobii Tech Full-Year 2020
Financials
Revenue increased 7% organically
The pandemic has had a negative impact on sales throughout the year since it has been more difficult to pursue business development, some customers have postponed projects and several established customers have had lower sales volumes.
Gross margin was 51% (47%)
Mix-shifttowards higher share of revenues derived from licenses and software
Operating loss amounted to SEK -221 million (-294)
Increased sales, a higher gross margin and lower costs from lower investment rate implemented in Q2 2020
Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin
51%
47%47%
222230
150
2018
2019
2020
EBIT (SEK million)
2018
2019
2020
-221
-305-294
19
Tobii Tech: Focus on long-term development
Large opportunity as eye tracking scales across many application areas
Tobii Tech is focused on a narrow position in the value chain
- to be the leader in core eye tracking technology
Targets a wide range of applications and industries
VR and AR is projected to reach over 50M units per year over the coming 3-5 years
Gaming usage growing steadily
Broad range of applications in healthcare, education, training, safety etc - some with very large potential
=> Strong belief in opportunity to drive rapid sales growth and build a large business over coming years
Revenue (SEK million)
222 230
150
121
96
59
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Gross profit (SEK million)
118
105
70
52
42
27
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
20
Tobii Group Q4 2020
Financials
Revenue decreased to SEK 397 million (433), corresponding to 2% organic growth
New currency-adjusted revenue record
Material impact from covid-19 effects but also good growth in several product lines and customer segments.
Gross margin was 70% (69%)
Group EBIT was SEK -8 million (-21)
Strong progress towards profitability
Material impact of announced cost reduction program; operating costs down 12% compared to Q4 2019
Decreased capitalization and increased amortization pressured earnings with SEK 16 million vs Q4 2019
Negative currency translation effects of SEK -15 million
Revenue and Gross Margin for the Group (SEK million)
70%
70%
71%
70%
68%
69%
69%
69%
69%
65%
69%
70%
433
397
365
363
346
360
380
294
307
313
333
318
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018
2019
2020
EBIT for the Group (SEK million)
2018
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
-8
-21
-23
-27
-32
-37
-33
-38
-48
-45
-59
-60
21
Tobii Group
Positive profitability trend
EBITDA less capitalized R&D (SEK million)
2018
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
11
-14-13
-19
-30
-35-33
-52
-60
-65-65
-73
Tobii Group Full-Year 2020
Financials
Revenue decreased to SEK 1 426 million (1 501), corresponding to a 3% organic decline
Significant Covid-19 impact
Gross margin was 68% (69%)
Group EBIT was SEK -103 million (-138)
14% organic reduction of operating expenses
SEK 30 million in government relief measures
Net of amortization and capitalization lead to a negative impact of SEK 80 million compared to last year
Negative translation currency effects of SEK -22 million
Revenue for the Group (SEK million)
71%
69%
68%
1501
1426
1278
2018
2019
2020
EBIT for the Group (SEK million)
2018
2019
2020
-103
-138
-189
23
Tobii Group Q4 2020
Balance sheet and cash flow
Positive cash flow after continuous investments of SEK 25 million (-40), supported by a reduced net working capital
Solid cash position of SEK 410 million
Net debt was SEK 143 million (SEK 54 million excl. IFRS 16 Leasing) per 31 dec
The divestment of Smartbox was completed
Group balance and cash flow summary
Group cash flow after continuous investments
Tobii Group (MSEK)
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Total Assets
1 655
1 630
Equity
556
676
Equity Ratio
34
42
Cash Position (excl Smartbox)
410
185
Cash flow after continuous investments
25
-40
1925
11
-37
-40
-65
-62
-57
-62
-71
-75
-93
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018
2019
2020
24
Tobii Q4 2020
Summary of the quarter & outlook
Record sales and improved operating result, despite the pandemic
Continued pressure from covid-19
Strong underlying momentum in most parts of the business
Back in growth mode with 2% organic growth
Important product launches and customer wins
EBIT improved to SEK -8 million (-21)
Solid financial position with SEK 410 million cash on balance and a net debt of SEK 54 million (excl IFRS 16)
Outlook
With a strong ending of 2020, despite elevated uncertainty due to Covid-19, we are optimistic regarding the outlook
The board has set a goal for Tobii Group to deliver positive operating profit for full-year 2021