Tobii : Earnings Call Presentation Q1 2021

Negatively affected by the organic revenue decline caused by supply chain disruptions, while currency effects, and lower amortization and higher capitalization of R&D contributed positively to the margin.
Adjusted for these effects (in both this quarter and the comparison quarter) the underlying profitability was improved by slightly more than 1pp y/y
Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin
68%
67%
68%
66%
63%
67%
68%
64%
68%
63%
67%
67%
68%
217
215
221
219
251
241
217
233
199
207
204
203
175
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2018
2019
2020
2021
EBIT (SEK million) and EBIT Margin
36
34
30
28
28
27
27
25
22
18
17
17,2
14
15%
15%
14%
13%
13%
13%
11%
11%
11%
8%
9%
8%
8%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2018
2019
2020
2021
