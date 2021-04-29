Log in
    TOBII   SE0002591420

TOBII AB (PUBL)

(TOBII)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/29 05:56:35 am
68.1 SEK   +8.10%
05:43aTOBII  : Earnings Call Presentation Q1 2021
PU
01:02aTOBII  : Interim Report for the First Quarter 2021
AQ
01:02aTOBII  : prepares to spin off Tobii Dynavox
AQ
Tobii : Earnings Call Presentation Q1 2021

04/29/2021 | 05:43am EDT
Interim Report Q1 2021

April 29, 2021

1

Q1 2021 Summary

Increased business activity across the board and significant profitability improvement

  • Organic growth of 1% despite continued pandemic related headwinds and a 5 pp headwind from supply chain issues
  • Sharp increase in customer activity for all business areas
  • Important design wins and product launches
  • Operating result SEK -9 million (-23) showing a good pace towards our goal of achieving profitability for the full year 2021
  • Announced our plans to spin off Tobii Dynavox

Tobii Dynavox

  • World's leading supplier of assistive technology for communication
  • Market share close to 40%
  • Provides products that enable users with disabilities to speak and communicate effectively

Tobii Dynavox's mission is to empower people

with disabilities to do what they once did,

or never thought possible

59%

Share of Tobii's

gross sales (LTM)

3

Tobii Dynavox Q1 2021

Strong demand increase notable in the sales pipeline

  • Revenue pressured by pandemic and supply chain disruptions
  • Underlying activity improved and the sales pipeline developed favorably
  • Favorable trends in reimbursements - President Biden signed a new law securing improved reimbursement opportunities for ALS patients
  • Continued strong traction for new I-series

During the quarter, engagement in social media

increased by 202% to a total of 5 million interactions. This is partly driven by unboxing videos, such as Unboxing the New Speech Case

4

Tobii Dynavox Q1 2021

Financials

  • Revenue declined 6% organically
    • Around 7 pp impact from supply chain disruptions
    • Covid-19had strong negative impact on sales
    • New I-Series continued to be a growth driver
    • Strong trends in sales pipeline
  • Gross margin was 68% (68%)
  • EBIT margin of 13% (15%)
    • Negatively affected by the organic revenue decline caused by supply chain disruptions, while currency effects, and lower amortization and higher capitalization of R&D contributed positively to the margin.
    • Adjusted for these effects (in both this quarter and the comparison quarter) the underlying profitability was improved by slightly more than 1pp y/y

Revenue (SEK million) and Gross Margin

68%

67%

68%

66%

63%

67%

68%

64%

68%

63%

67%

67%

68%

217

215

221

219

251

241

217

233

199

207

204

203

175

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2018

2019

2020

2021

EBIT (SEK million) and EBIT Margin

36

34

30

28

28

27

27

25

22

18

17

17,2

14

15%

15%

14%

13%

13%

13%

11%

11%

11%

8%

9%

8%

8%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2018

2019

2020

2021

5

