Tobii : Exciting ways that eye tracking is aiding education research

Comparison of expert and novice fixations while viewing an animation.

Animation courtesy of the VisChem Project.

Another study by Herrington and colleagues (2008) analyzed gaze data of students while they engaged with simulations that allow them to manipulate microscopic variables and observe the outcomes. This showed that students without expert guidance on-hand would rely on their own limited knowledge and algorithmic thinking as opposed to the resources provided to them. In this situation, the insights into how beginners onboard information allowed them to alter teaching practices to accelerate their rate of learning. Teachers are also empowered to alter their materials so that they are optimized for the ways in which chemistry students learn the subject.

Eye tracking in teaching code

When it comes to modern software development techniques, code reviews are an essential part of the process. Quality assurance in code is arguably just as important as the writing itself and picking out errors early on can save countless money and man hours later on. That's why it's so crucial to make sure new code writers are trained in the best way possible.

Educational researchers in Regensburg, Germany are beginning to use eye trackers to visualize the ways in which experienced coders scan for errors in comparison to those relatively new to the field. The aim was to learn if there was a difference in reviewing techniques between new and experienced coders, as well as how these insights could be applied in order to teach a more effective review strategy for future generations of coders. Nick Schor, the lead researcher in this study, concluded that 'advanced and expert programmers performed significantly better in case of error detection and the eye tracking data implies a more efficient reviewing strategy' (Schor et al: 2020).

While code reviews are aided these days by software systems that remove a lot of the grunt work, the process still requires a large portion of manual effort and human decisions at critical moments. What eye tracking enables is an understanding of how these decisions are made, what information informs the reviewer, and how the reviewer theorizes ways in which they can simplify the code itself. In an increasingly technological society, critical insights into existing coding practices are going to prove invaluable to companies looking to get ahead.

Conclusion

Gaining a richer understanding of how different individuals learn harbors possibilities researchers haven't yet even imagined. Right now, eye tracking is leading the way in decoding thought processes that can't be explained or rationalized by the subject themselves, helping us to understand some of the most instinctive and natural parts of learning behavior. This is especially true when it comes to analyzing the behavior of young children, with eye tracking insights giving us privileged access to learning habits that would be otherwise unobtainable until a later stage of communication development. But whether it is young children at the beginning of their learning journey, or adults at the end of it, eye tracking offers us a backstage pass into the mind while it learns.

