Tobii : HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition available in May

The new VR headset HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition, with built-in Tobii Eye Tracking and designed for professional use, is launching in May and starts at $1,249, as stated in HP's blog post Personalizing Computing Experiences with Curated Software Tools.

The new VR headset introduces a revolutionary way for software developers to transform app development. Now, it's possible to create adaptive experiences driven by a user's natural response in the moment and uncover actionable insights to take training, wellbeing, creation and collaboration to the next level.

Tobii Eye Tracking enables detection of eye movements and measurements of pupil dilation (pupillometry,) which can be used together with input from other types of sensors, such as heart rate. This forms the foundation for deep analytics about the human condition, that can be used to evaluate stress levels, discomfort, performance, expertise, and more, in VR training and learning.

The HP Omnicept solution is equipped with dynamic foveated rendering powered by Tobii Spotlight Technology, which enables enhanced graphics and VR system performance.

The VR headset users also benefit from Tobii Eye Tracking to enhance social interaction in virtual meetings and environments. Together with the headset's new face camera, Tobii's technology enables real-time avatars to express emotions with life-like facial expressions.

You can read more about the use of Tobii Eye Tracking in the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition in the Tobii press release.

