Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Stockholm  >  Tobii AB (publ)    TOBII   SE0002591420

TOBII AB (PUBL)

(TOBII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tobii : HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition available in May

04/12/2021 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new VR headset HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition, with built-in Tobii Eye Tracking and designed for professional use, is launching in May and starts at $1,249, as stated in HP's blog post Personalizing Computing Experiences with Curated Software Tools.

The new VR headset introduces a revolutionary way for software developers to transform app development. Now, it's possible to create adaptive experiences driven by a user's natural response in the moment and uncover actionable insights to take training, wellbeing, creation and collaboration to the next level.

Tobii Eye Tracking enables detection of eye movements and measurements of pupil dilation (pupillometry,) which can be used together with input from other types of sensors, such as heart rate. This forms the foundation for deep analytics about the human condition, that can be used to evaluate stress levels, discomfort, performance, expertise, and more, in VR training and learning.

The HP Omnicept solution is equipped with dynamic foveated rendering powered by Tobii Spotlight Technology, which enables enhanced graphics and VR system performance.

The VR headset users also benefit from Tobii Eye Tracking to enhance social interaction in virtual meetings and environments. Together with the headset's new face camera, Tobii's technology enables real-time avatars to express emotions with life-like facial expressions.

You can read more about the use of Tobii Eye Tracking in the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition in the Tobii press release.

If you want to know more about Tobii's VR & AR offering, please visit: Tobii VR | Eye Tracking Technology in Virtual Reality

Disclaimer

Tobii AB published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 11:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOBII AB (PUBL)
07:07aTOBII  : HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition available in May
PU
04/06TOBII  : Announcing Tobii Horizon — gearless head tracking
PU
04/06TOBII  : Horizon Enhances Game Immersion with Attention Computing using Webcams
AQ
04/05TOBII  : partners with SyncThink and Pico Interactive to deliver next generation..
PU
03/31TOBII  : New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii
AQ
03/30TOBII  : EyeJustRead enables reading assessment and training for school children..
PU
03/29TOBII  : The shift-to-the-home — the macro trend that will accelerate digi..
PU
03/24TOBII  : joins the VRARA Association to collaborate with industry leaders
PU
03/14TOBII  : 4 Key Benefits of Eye Tracking to Highlight in your Grant Proposal
PU
03/11TOBII  : informs the market of supply chain disruptions
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 388 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2020 -151 M -17,6 M -17,6 M
Net Debt 2020 200 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 678 M 781 M 780 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,96x
EV / Sales 2021 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 963
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart TOBII AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Tobii AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOBII AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,00 SEK
Last Close Price 67,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 4,17%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karl Henrik Eskilsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Magdalena Rodell Andersson Chief Financial Officer
Kent Reinhold Sander Chairman
Jonas Jakstad Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Nils Erik Bernhard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOBII AB (PUBL)18.73%781
IROBOT CORPORATION45.50%3 309
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.43%1 571
LUMIBIRD21.23%450
AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.-19.88%264
ECA SA0.00%220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ