Tobii Dynavox AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in development and sales of assistive technology for communication. The Company's products enable its users to improve the quality of thier lives and exist more independently. The technology offers a range of of solutions, including specially designed communication devices, controlled by eye movements or touchscreens, as well as variety of software applications for communication and special education. Tobii Dynavox offers solution that, in addition to software and communication devices, also consists of assisting prescribers with user testing, helping users obtain reimbursement, and providing assistance so users can get started and learn how to use the solutions. The Company operates worldwide.