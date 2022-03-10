Tobila : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY10/22

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Economic activity increased during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as the number of COVID-19 cases declined due to progress with vaccinations. However, there was subsequently an upturn in the pandemic caused by the omicron variant, which created concerns about a negative impact on economic activity. As a result, the outlook for the economy remains uncertain.

A variety of scams have been causing an enormous amount of losses. Examples include fraudulent messages about refunds concerning COVID-19 vaccines, fraudulent warnings about PCs and offers of assistance, and smishing, SMS phishing scams to steal personal information. In this manner, specialized fraud schemes are becoming ever more sophisticated as the world continues to change.

There is thus a growing need for protection against these scams, including for family members and friends. We have been focusing on our spam filter service to deter these criminal activities. In the landline filtering services category, we started offering with KDDI CORPORATION a service called the Fraudulent Call Automatic Block. This is Japan's first malicious call automatic blocking service for landline phones that does not require an add-on unit. Users do not require a special device because automatic blocking equipment for malicious calls is placed in KDDI's network. In addition, the TobilaPhone Mobile fraud and spam filtering service became the first app to be certified as an Outstanding Fraudulent Call Prevention Device recommended by the Japan National Crime Prevention Association. This certification further increases the recognition of the effectiveness of this app. Furthermore, there were many marketing campaigns for the purpose of raising awareness of 280blocker, an app that blocks malicious advertisements.

TobilaPhone Cloud, a cloud business phone service, has been a priority of ours for some time. To make this service even more convenient, we have launched an optional service that allows using an area code when making and receiving calls with a landline phone number. No special connection or equipment is needed. As a new business, we have developed and launched Talk Book, an AI sales support tool that realize the visualization of sales discussions and data-driven sales. In addition, we are implementing various measures to increase the number of monthly active users (see note) for our services. As a result, more than 14 million users now use our services.

The businesses and business models of Tobila Systems have received recognition in many ways. One example is the December 2021 selection of Tobila Systems by the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for inclusion in the "300 Most Promising SMEs and Small Businesses." To strengthen corporate governance, we established a Nomination and Remuneration Committee for increasing the fairness, transparency and objectivity of the process used to determine nominations and remuneration for directors and other executives.

The Board of Directors resolved to select the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange when the Tokyo Stock Exchange begins using its new trading categories in April 2022. We will continue to take actions aimed at achieving consistent growth of sales and earnings and the medium to long-term growth of corporate value.

In the first quarter, net sales increased 16.7% year-on-year to 391,882 thousand yen, operating profit increased 9.2% to 134,610 thousand yen, ordinary profit increased 2.9% to 126,655 thousand yen and profit was down 26.6% to 62,287 thousand yen.

Note: MAU is an important KPI for determining the contribution of our products and services to eliminating problems caused by fraud and spam. Our revenue is, however, not always directly affected by an increase or decrease in MAU because contracts with customers such as telecommunications companies have different terms.

Business segment performance was as follows: Fraud and spam prevention services

There are three service categories in this segment. A filtering service that blocks fraudulent and other malicious calls on mobile phones is the core business. The other categories are a filtering service for landline phones and TobilaPhone Cloud, a filtering service for phones used by businesses. We continued to focus on building an even larger and more powerful foundation for the provision of filtering services.