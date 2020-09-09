Tobila : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 0 09/09/2020 | 02:05am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (Nine Months Ended July 31, 2020) [Japanese GAAP] September 9, 2020 Company name: Tobila Systems Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Securities code: 4441 URL: https://tobila.com Representative: Atsushi Akita, Representative Director and President Contact: Toshihito Goto, Director and CFO, General Manager of Administration Dept. Tel: +81-(0)50-5533-3720 Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: September 9, 2020 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: - Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (Video distribution is planned) (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter (November 1, 2019 - July 31, 2020) of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (1) Results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020 902 24.9 376 18.1 349 14.5 241 16.1 Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019 722 15.6 318 61.3 305 59.7 208 83.2 Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020 23.56 22.67 Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019 21.76 20.36 Notes: 1. Tobila Systems conducted a 100-for-1 stock split on January 16, 2019 and a 3-for-1 stock split on October 11, 2019. Accordingly, net income per share and diluted net income per share have been calculated as if these stock splits had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. 2. The Tobila Systems stock was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market on April 25, 2019. Diluted net income per share for the nine months ended July 31, 2019 was determined by using an average stock price during the period between the listing and the end of July 2019. Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of Jul. 31, 2020 1,527 1,264 82.8 As of Oct. 31, 2019 1,310 1,000 76.4 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Jul. 31, 2020: 1,264As of Oct. 31, 2019: 1,000 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2019 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020 - 0.00 - Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020 10.60 10.60 (forecasts) Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None 3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 - October 31, 2020) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Net income per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 1,227 25.0 468 15.2 449 14.4 307 23.5 30.03 Note: Revision to the most recently announced earnings forecast: None * Notes Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting-based estimates: None Restatements: None Number of outstanding shares (common shares) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of Jul. 31, 2020: 10,370,400 shares As of Oct. 31, 2019: 10,222,800 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of Jul. 31, 2020: 20 shares As of Oct. 31, 2019: - shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020: 10,270,951 shares Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019: 9,578,670 shares Note: Tobila Systems conducted a 100-for-1 stock split on January 16, 2019 and a 3-for-1 stock split on October 11, 2019. The number of outstanding shares has been calculated as if these stock splits had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to Tobila Systems' management at the time these materials were prepared, but are not promises by Tobila Systems regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20 Contents of Attachments 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Performance 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 3 (3) Explanation of Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements 3 2. Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Non-consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Quarterly Non-consolidated Statement of Income 5 (3) Notes to Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements 6 Going Concern Assumption 6 Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity 6 Segment and Other Information 6 1 Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Performance (1) Explanation of Results of Operations Smartphone performance continues to advance and mobile communications have advanced to 5G. The Internet is certain to become an even more essential element of society. Smartphones, which are the most convenient means of accessing the Internet, are firmly established as a vital product for people of all ages. Furthermore, in 2020, the smartphone is winning recognition as a key device for making payments due to the Japanese government's promotion of cashless payments along with the spread of telework as a part of the new normal. As a result, smartphones have become one of the most important products that support sustainable growth in Japan, which has one of the oldest population in the world. The number of fraud and spam activities using either phone calls or text messages (SMS phishing) targeting smartphone users and the resulting monetary losses are consistently high. Recently, fraud associated with the global spread of COVID-19 pandemic, is on the increase. Fraud activity that creates worries and threatens public safety is a constant problem. There is an increasing need for measures to maintain a safe communication environment that protects people from fraud, which is becoming increasingly frequent and sophisticated. As a result, there are growing expectations regarding our security products and services that are effective at protecting smartphone users from fraud. We have focused our resources on fraud and spam prevention services based on our corporate philosophy "We open the door to a better future for our lives and the world ." Fraud and spam activities through phone calls or the Internet are an increasingly serious problem in Japan. Consequently, supplying effective products and services to solve this problem will contribute to our medium to long-term sustainable growth. Increasing the utilization of our fraud and spam prevention services requires more service alliances, stronger cooperation and sales and earnings growth by increasing MAU (Monthly Active Users) and adding new functions. We are taking many actions to achieve this goal. Sales continue to grow, but first nine months corporate expenses, which are not allocated to a reportable segment, were higher than one year earlier. The main reasons are the need to recruit a larger number of administrative personnel that a publicly owned company requires and listing and other expenses involving the change in our stock market listing to the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange. As a result, net sales increased 24.9% year-on-year to 902 million yen in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020. Operating profit increased 18.1% to 376 million yen, ordinary profit increased 14.5% to 349 million yen and profit was up 16.1% to 241 million yen. Note: MAU is the number of users of our products and services who access our server at least once a month to update a blocked phone number list automatically or to activate our app or other services. If a person uses multiple devices and each device has a separate agreement, the person is counted as different users. MAU is an important KPI for determining the contribution of our products and services to eliminating problems caused by fraud and spam activities. Our revenue is, however, not always directly affected by an increase or decrease in MAU because contracts with business clients such as telecommunications companies have different terms. Business segment performance was as follows: Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020, Tobila Systems has revised its reportable segment structure. Please refer to "Notes to Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements, Segment and Other Information, II. First nine months of FY10/20, 2. Information related to changes in reportable segments, etc. " for more details. Prior-year figures have been adjusted to match the revised segments in order to facilitate year-on-year comparisons. 2 Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20 Fraud and spam prevention services There are three service categories in this segment. A filtering service to block fraudulent and other malicious calls on mobile phones is the core business. The other categories are a filtering service for landline phones and a filtering service for phones used by businesses. We continued to focus on building an even larger and more powerful foundation for the provision of filtering services. In the business phone filtering service category, we released the new "TobilaPhone Cloud" service at the end of March 2020. "TobilaPhone Cloud" is a cloud-based business phone service. We have received many inquiries from customers who want to build a new telework environment as a countermeasure to the COVID -19 pandemic and customers who want to introduce an inexpensive business phone for their new businesses. As a result, sales in the first nine months were 829 million yen, up 32.2% from one year earlier, and segment profit increased 25.0% to 565 million yen. Others Other services include a website design and operation support service, development projects outsourced by other companies and other activities. We do not intend to increase the scale of operations in this segment. Sales in the first nine months decreased 23.3% to 73 million yen, and the segment profit was 40 million yen, down 17.7% from one year earlier. Total operating profit is the sum of the profit of the two segments minus corporate expenses, which are not allocated to any of the reportable segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses that are not attributable to any of the reportable segments. In the first nine months, corporate expenses increased 25.6% to 229 million yen. This was attributable mainly to a larger number of administrative personnel and higher administrative expenses because of the larger scale of operations. Explanation of Financial Position Total assets Total assets increased 217 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,527 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was attributable mainly to increases of 124 million yen in cash and deposits, 35 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, 21 million yen in property, plant and equipment, and 22 million yen in intangible assets. Liabilities Total liabilities decreased 46 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 263 million yen. The main factors include an 83 million yen decrease in income taxes payable, a 63 million yen increase in advances received, and a 9 million yen decrease in long-term borrowings. Net assets Total net assets increased 263 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,264 million yen. The main factors include an increase in share capital and capital surplus of 10 million yen each due to the exercise of share acquisition rights, and the booking of profit of 241 million yen. (3) Explanation of Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements We currently maintain the earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020 that was announced on December 10, 2019. 3 Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20 2. Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Quarterly Non-consolidated Balance Sheet (Thousands of yen) FY10/19 Third quarter of FY10/20 (As of Oct. 31, 2019) (As of Jul. 31, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 998,475 1,122,895 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 109,595 144,866 Merchandise and finished goods 19,288 14,391 Work in process 762 2,558 Raw materials and supplies 529 515 Other 10,873 18,427 Allowance for doubtful accounts (365) (371) Total current assets 1,139,160 1,303,284 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 43,857 65,080 Intangible assets Software 68,725 89,158 Other 16,642 19,069 Total intangible assets 85,367 108,228 Investments and other assets 41,743 51,094 Total non-current assets 170,968 224,403 Total assets 1,310,128 1,527,687 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable-trade 775 185 Income taxes payable 132,513 49,431 Provision for bonuses - 12,006 Other 150,994 186,364 Total current liabilities 284,283 247,987 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 24,892 15,136 Total non-current liabilities 24,892 15,136 Total liabilities 309,175 263,123 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 293,010 303,859 Capital surplus Legal capital surplus 257,310 268,159 Total capital surpluses 257,310 268,159 Retained earnings Other retained earnings Retained earnings brought forward 450,632 692,576 Total retained earnings 450,632 692,576 Treasury shares - (30) Total shareholders' equity 1,000,953 1,264,564 Total net assets 1,000,953 1,264,564 Total liabilities and net assets 1,310,128 1,527,687 4 Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20 Quarterly Non-consolidated Statement of Income For the Nine-month Period (Thousands of yen) First nine months of FY10/19 First nine months of FY10/20 (Nov. 1, 2018 - Jul. 31, 2019) (Nov. 1, 2019 - Jul. 31, 2020) Net sales 722,769 902,645 Cost of sales 185,033 238,623 Gross profit 537,735 664,022 Selling, general and administrative expenses 218,960 287,636 Operating profit 318,775 376,385 Non-operating income Interest income 1 4 Cancellation income for services 36 294 Subsidy income - 570 Other 1 5 Total non-operating income 39 875 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 266 275 Share issuance cost 7,410 256 Listing expenses 5,848 25,601 Other - 1,460 Total non-operating expenses 13,526 27,593 Ordinary profit 305,288 349,667 Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets 2,450 83 Total extraordinary losses 2,450 83 Profit before income taxes 302,837 349,583 Income taxes-current 100,906 113,813 Income taxes-deferred (6,461) (6,174) Total income taxes 94,444 107,639 Profit 208,392 241,944 5 Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20 Notes to Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption Not applicable. Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity Not applicable. Segment and Other Information Segment Information First nine months of FY10/19 (Nov. 1, 2018 - Jul. 31, 2019) Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Amounts shown on Fraud and spam Others Total Adjustment quarterly non- prevention Subtotal (Note 1) (Note 2) onsolidated statemen services of income (Note 3) Net sales External sales 627,394 627,394 95,374 722,769 - 722,769 Inter-segment sales - - - - - - and transfers Total 627,394 627,394 95,374 722,769 - 722,769 Segment profit 452,538 452,538 49,319 501,858 (183,083) 318,775 Notes: 1. Others represent the businesses which are not included in any of the reportable segments and includes a website design and operation support service and development projects outsourced by other companies. The adjustment to segment profit includes corporate expenses that are not allocated to any of the reportable segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses that are not attributable to any of the reportable segments. Segment profit is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit in the quarterly non-consolidated statement of income. First nine months of FY10/20 (Nov. 1, 2019 - Jul. 31, 2020) 1. Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Amounts shown on Fraud and spam Others Total Adjustment quarterly non- prevention Subtotal (Note 1) (Note 2) onsolidated statemen services of income (Note 3) Net sales External sales 829,509 829,509 73,136 902,645 - 902,645 Inter-segment sales - - - - - - and transfers Total 829,509 829,509 73,136 902,645 - 902,645 Segment profit 565,747 565,747 40,595 606,343 (229,957) 376,385 Notes: 1. Others represent the businesses which are not included in any of the reportable segments and includes a website design and operation support service and development projects outsourced by other companies. The adjustment to segment profit includes corporate expenses that are not allocated to any of the reportable segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses that are not attributable to any of the reportable segments. Segment profit is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit in the quarterly non -consolidated statement of income. 6 Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20 2. Information related to changes in reportable segments, etc. Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020, Tobila Systems has deleted the Other Services segment. As a result, there is now only one reportable segment: Fraud and Spam Prevention Services. Our policy is to no longer aim for growth of the website design and operation support service or the outsourced development projects, which are included in the Other Services segment. Due to the growth of the Fraud and Spam Prevention Services segment, the importance of the Other Services segment has declined. This resulted in the decision that Other Services should be deleted from the reportable segments. The segment information for the first nine months of FY10/19 was prepared and disclosed based on the reportable segment structure after this change. This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation. 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Tobila Systems Inc. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:04:07 UTC 0 All news about TOBILA SYSTEMS INC. 02:05a TOBILA : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal .. PU 06/05 TOBILA SYSTEMS INC. : half-yearly earnings release