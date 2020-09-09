Log in
TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.

(4441)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/08
2046 JPY   +4.39%
TOBILA : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020
PU
06/05TOBILA SYSTEMS INC. : half-yearly earnings release
Tobila : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020

09/09/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020

(Nine Months Ended July 31, 2020)

[Japanese GAAP]

September 9, 2020

Company name: Tobila Systems Inc.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Securities code:

4441

URL: https://tobila.com

Representative:

Atsushi Akita, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Toshihito Goto, Director and CFO, General Manager of Administration Dept.

Tel: +81-(0)50-5533-3720

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

September 9, 2020

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (Video distribution is planned)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter (November 1, 2019 - July 31, 2020) of the

Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020

(1) Results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020

902

24.9

376

18.1

349

14.5

241

16.1

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019

722

15.6

318

61.3

305

59.7

208

83.2

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020

23.56

22.67

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019

21.76

20.36

Notes: 1. Tobila Systems conducted a 100-for-1 stock split on January 16, 2019 and a 3-for-1 stock split on October 11, 2019. Accordingly, net income per share and diluted net income per share have been calculated as if these stock splits had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019.

  1. 2. The Tobila Systems stock was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market on April 25, 2019. Diluted net income per share for the nine months ended July 31, 2019 was determined by using an average stock price during the period between the listing and the end of July 2019.

  2. Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Jul. 31, 2020

1,527

1,264

82.8

As of Oct. 31, 2019

1,310

1,000

76.4

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Jul. 31, 2020: 1,264As of Oct. 31, 2019: 1,000

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2019

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020

10.60

10.60

(forecasts)

Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 - October 31, 2020)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Net income per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

1,227

25.0

468

15.2

449

14.4

307

23.5

30.03

Note: Revision to the most recently announced earnings forecast: None

* Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Jul. 31, 2020:

10,370,400 shares

As of Oct. 31, 2019:

10,222,800 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Jul. 31, 2020:

20 shares

As of Oct. 31, 2019:

- shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020:

10,270,951 shares

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019:

9,578,670 shares

Note: Tobila Systems conducted a 100-for-1 stock split on January 16, 2019 and a 3-for-1 stock split on October 11, 2019. The number of outstanding shares has been calculated as if these stock splits had taken place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019.

  • The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items

Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to Tobila Systems' management at the time these materials were prepared, but are not promises by Tobila Systems regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons.

Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

3

(3)

Explanation of Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

3

2. Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Non-consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly Non-consolidated Statement of Income

5

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements

6

Going Concern Assumption

6

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

6

Segment and Other Information

6

1

Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Smartphone performance continues to advance and mobile communications have advanced to 5G. The Internet is certain to become an even more essential element of society. Smartphones, which are the most convenient means of accessing the Internet, are firmly established as a vital product for people of all ages. Furthermore, in 2020, the smartphone is winning recognition as a key device for making payments due to the Japanese government's promotion of cashless payments along with the spread of telework as a part of the new normal. As a result, smartphones have become one of the most important products that support sustainable growth in Japan, which has one of the oldest population in the world.

The number of fraud and spam activities using either phone calls or text messages (SMS phishing) targeting smartphone users and the resulting monetary losses are consistently high. Recently, fraud associated with the global spread of COVID-19 pandemic, is on the increase. Fraud activity that creates worries and threatens public safety is a constant problem. There is an increasing need for measures to maintain a safe communication environment that protects people from fraud, which is becoming increasingly frequent and sophisticated. As a result, there are growing expectations regarding our security products and services that are effective at protecting smartphone users from fraud.

We have focused our resources on fraud and spam prevention services based on our corporate philosophy "We open the door to a better future for our lives and the world ." Fraud and spam activities through phone calls or the Internet are an increasingly serious problem in Japan. Consequently, supplying effective products and services to solve this problem will contribute to our medium to long-term sustainable growth. Increasing the utilization of our fraud and spam prevention services requires more service alliances, stronger cooperation and sales and earnings growth by increasing MAU (Monthly Active Users) and adding new functions. We are taking many actions to achieve this goal.

Sales continue to grow, but first nine months corporate expenses, which are not allocated to a reportable segment, were higher than one year earlier. The main reasons are the need to recruit a larger number of administrative personnel that a publicly owned company requires and listing and other expenses involving the change in our stock market listing to the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange.

As a result, net sales increased 24.9% year-on-year to 902 million yen in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020. Operating profit increased 18.1% to 376 million yen, ordinary profit increased 14.5% to 349 million yen and profit was up 16.1% to 241 million yen.

Note: MAU is the number of users of our products and services who access our server at least once a month to update a blocked phone number list automatically or to activate our app or other services. If a person uses multiple devices and each device has a separate agreement, the person is counted as different users.

MAU is an important KPI for determining the contribution of our products and services to eliminating problems caused by fraud and spam activities. Our revenue is, however, not always directly affected by an increase or decrease in MAU because contracts with business clients such as telecommunications companies have different terms.

Business segment performance was as follows:

Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020, Tobila Systems has revised its reportable segment structure. Please refer to "Notes to Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements, Segment and Other Information, II. First nine months of FY10/20, 2. Information related to changes in reportable segments, etc. " for more details.

Prior-year figures have been adjusted to match the revised segments in order to facilitate year-on-year comparisons.

2

Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20

Fraud and spam prevention services

There are three service categories in this segment. A filtering service to block fraudulent and other malicious calls on mobile phones is the core business. The other categories are a filtering service for landline phones and a filtering service for phones used by businesses. We continued to focus on building an even larger and more powerful foundation for the provision of filtering services.

In the business phone filtering service category, we released the new "TobilaPhone Cloud" service at the end of March 2020. "TobilaPhone Cloud" is a cloud-based business phone service. We have received many inquiries from customers who want to build a new telework environment as a countermeasure to the COVID -19 pandemic and customers who want to introduce an inexpensive business phone for their new businesses.

As a result, sales in the first nine months were 829 million yen, up 32.2% from one year earlier, and segment profit increased 25.0% to 565 million yen.

Others

Other services include a website design and operation support service, development projects outsourced by other companies and other activities. We do not intend to increase the scale of operations in this segment. Sales in the first nine months decreased 23.3% to 73 million yen, and the segment profit was 40 million yen, down 17.7% from one year earlier.

Total operating profit is the sum of the profit of the two segments minus corporate expenses, which are not allocated to any of the reportable segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses that are not attributable to any of the reportable segments. In the first nine months, corporate expenses increased 25.6% to 229 million yen. This was attributable mainly to a larger number of administrative personnel and higher administrative expenses because of the larger scale of operations.

  1. Explanation of Financial Position Total assets

Total assets increased 217 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,527 million yen at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year. This was attributable mainly to increases of 124 million yen in cash and deposits, 35 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, 21 million yen in property, plant and equipment, and 22 million yen in intangible assets.

Liabilities

Total liabilities decreased 46 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 263 million yen. The main factors include an 83 million yen decrease in income taxes payable, a 63 million yen increase in advances received, and a 9 million yen decrease in long-term borrowings.

Net assets

Total net assets increased 263 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 1,264 million yen. The main factors include an increase in share capital and capital surplus of 10 million yen each due to the exercise of share acquisition rights, and the booking of profit of 241 million yen.

(3) Explanation of Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

We currently maintain the earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020 that was announced on December 10, 2019.

3

Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20

2. Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Non-consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

FY10/19

Third quarter of FY10/20

(As of Oct. 31, 2019)

(As of Jul. 31, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

998,475

1,122,895

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

109,595

144,866

Merchandise and finished goods

19,288

14,391

Work in process

762

2,558

Raw materials and supplies

529

515

Other

10,873

18,427

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(365)

(371)

Total current assets

1,139,160

1,303,284

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

43,857

65,080

Intangible assets

Software

68,725

89,158

Other

16,642

19,069

Total intangible assets

85,367

108,228

Investments and other assets

41,743

51,094

Total non-current assets

170,968

224,403

Total assets

1,310,128

1,527,687

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

775

185

Income taxes payable

132,513

49,431

Provision for bonuses

-

12,006

Other

150,994

186,364

Total current liabilities

284,283

247,987

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

24,892

15,136

Total non-current liabilities

24,892

15,136

Total liabilities

309,175

263,123

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

293,010

303,859

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

257,310

268,159

Total capital surpluses

257,310

268,159

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Retained earnings brought forward

450,632

692,576

Total retained earnings

450,632

692,576

Treasury shares

-

(30)

Total shareholders' equity

1,000,953

1,264,564

Total net assets

1,000,953

1,264,564

Total liabilities and net assets

1,310,128

1,527,687

4

Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20

  1. Quarterly Non-consolidated Statement of Income For the Nine-month Period

(Thousands of yen)

First nine months of FY10/19

First nine months of FY10/20

(Nov. 1, 2018 - Jul. 31, 2019)

(Nov. 1, 2019 - Jul. 31, 2020)

Net sales

722,769

902,645

Cost of sales

185,033

238,623

Gross profit

537,735

664,022

Selling, general and administrative expenses

218,960

287,636

Operating profit

318,775

376,385

Non-operating income

Interest income

1

4

Cancellation income for services

36

294

Subsidy income

-

570

Other

1

5

Total non-operating income

39

875

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

266

275

Share issuance cost

7,410

256

Listing expenses

5,848

25,601

Other

-

1,460

Total non-operating expenses

13,526

27,593

Ordinary profit

305,288

349,667

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2,450

83

Total extraordinary losses

2,450

83

Profit before income taxes

302,837

349,583

Income taxes-current

100,906

113,813

Income taxes-deferred

(6,461)

(6,174)

Total income taxes

94,444

107,639

Profit

208,392

241,944

5

Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20

  1. Notes to Quarterly Non-consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption

Not applicable.

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Not applicable.

Segment and Other Information

Segment Information

First nine months of FY10/19 (Nov. 1, 2018 - Jul. 31, 2019)

Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segment

Amounts shown on

Fraud and spam

Others

Total

Adjustment

quarterly non-

prevention

Subtotal

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

onsolidated statemen

services

of income (Note 3)

Net sales

External sales

627,394

627,394

95,374

722,769

-

722,769

Inter-segment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

and transfers

Total

627,394

627,394

95,374

722,769

-

722,769

Segment profit

452,538

452,538

49,319

501,858

(183,083)

318,775

Notes: 1. Others represent the businesses which are not included in any of the reportable segments and includes a website design and operation support service and development projects outsourced by other companies.

  1. The adjustment to segment profit includes corporate expenses that are not allocated to any of the reportable segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses that are not attributable to any of the reportable segments.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit in the quarterly non-consolidated statement of income.

First nine months of FY10/20 (Nov. 1, 2019 - Jul. 31, 2020)

1. Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segment

Amounts shown on

Fraud and spam

Others

Total

Adjustment

quarterly non-

prevention

Subtotal

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

onsolidated statemen

services

of income (Note 3)

Net sales

External sales

829,509

829,509

73,136

902,645

-

902,645

Inter-segment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

and transfers

Total

829,509

829,509

73,136

902,645

-

902,645

Segment profit

565,747

565,747

40,595

606,343

(229,957)

376,385

Notes: 1. Others represent the businesses which are not included in any of the reportable segments and includes a website design and operation support service and development projects outsourced by other companies.

  1. The adjustment to segment profit includes corporate expenses that are not allocated to any of the reportable segments. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses that are not attributable to any of the reportable segments.
  2. Segment profit is adjusted to be consistent with operating profit in the quarterly non -consolidated statement of income.

6

Tobila Systems Inc. (4441) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY10/20

2. Information related to changes in reportable segments, etc.

Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020, Tobila Systems has deleted the Other Services segment. As a result, there is now only one reportable segment: Fraud and Spam Prevention Services.

Our policy is to no longer aim for growth of the website design and operation support service or the outsourced development projects, which are included in the Other Services segment. Due to the growth of the Fraud and Spam Prevention Services segment, the importance of the Other Services segment has declined. This resulted in the decision that Other Services should be deleted from the reportable segments.

The segment information for the first nine months of FY10/19 was prepared and disclosed based on the reportable segment structure after this change.

This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

7

Disclaimer

Tobila Systems Inc. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:04:07 UTC
