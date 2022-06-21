Tobila : Results of Operations for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

Results of Operations
for the Second Quarter
of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022
Tobila Systems Inc.
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section 4441)
INDEX
Contents
1 Business Overview
2 2Q FY10/22 Highlights
3 2Q FY10/22 Financial Results
4 Medium-term Management Plan Progress
5 References
2
1 Business Overview
3
Corporate Philosophy
We open the door to a better future for
our lives and the world
Using technologies for the challenge of solving
social issues
We are constantly changing without any fear of failure and challenging conventional thinking to realize a better future which we dream of.
We will be a source of products that help solve social issues and have benefits for people. We will also pursue appropriate earnings for steady growth as we expand and upgrade our operations.
We believe that maintaining an environment where we can live in peace with our loved ones will lead directly to our growth and a better life for people worldwide.
4
Company History
2010
Tobila Systems President Atsushi Akita started developing a fraudulent telephone call filter after his grandfather was the victim of a telephone call scam
June 2011
Started sales of TobilaPhone, a fraudulent call filtering service that aims to solve social problems of telephone scams
March 2015
Signed a memorandum with the National Police Agency concerning telephone scams in order to establish a system for receiving information
March 2016
Started offering the fraudulent call filtering service as an option for all three of Japan's major telephone companies
June 2021
Launched several services to help solve social problems other than telephone scams
Fraudulent crimes
"Gray zone" crimes
Fraud ads filter
Web filter
Fraud
SMS filter
Fraud telephon e filter
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
