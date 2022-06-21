Tobila : Results of Operations for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

We open the door to a better future for

our lives and the world

Using technologies for the challenge of solving

social issues

We are constantly changing without any fear of failure and challenging conventional thinking to realize a better future which we dream of.

We will be a source of products that help solve social issues and have benefits for people. We will also pursue appropriate earnings for steady growth as we expand and upgrade our operations.

We believe that maintaining an environment where we can live in peace with our loved ones will lead directly to our growth and a better life for people worldwide.