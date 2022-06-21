Log in
    4441   JP3630000002

TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.

(4441)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-21 am EDT
871.00 JPY   +4.31%
TOBILA : Results of Operations for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022
PU
TOBILA : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022
PU
Tobila Systems Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance or the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022
CI
Tobila : Results of Operations for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

06/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Results of Operations

for the Second Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

Tobila Systems Inc.

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section 4441)

INDEX

Contents

1 Business Overview

2 2Q FY10/22 Highlights

3 2Q FY10/22 Financial Results

4 Medium-term Management Plan Progress

5 References

2

1 Business Overview

3

Corporate Philosophy

We open the door to a better future for

our lives and the world

Using technologies for the challenge of solving

social issues

We are constantly changing without any fear of failure and challenging conventional thinking to realize a better future which we dream of.

We will be a source of products that help solve social issues and have benefits for people. We will also pursue appropriate earnings for steady growth as we expand and upgrade our operations.

We believe that maintaining an environment where we can live in peace with our loved ones will lead directly to our growth and a better life for people worldwide.

4

Company History

2010

Tobila Systems President Atsushi Akita started developing a fraudulent telephone call filter after his grandfather was the victim of a telephone call scam

June 2011

Started sales of TobilaPhone, a fraudulent call filtering service that aims to solve social problems of telephone scams

March 2015

Signed a memorandum with the National Police Agency concerning telephone scams in order to establish a system for receiving information

March 2016

Started offering the fraudulent call filtering service as an option for all three of Japan's major telephone companies

June 2021

Launched several services to help solve social problems other than telephone scams

Fraudulent crimes

"Gray zone" crimes

Fraud ads filter

Web filter

Fraud

SMS filter

Fraud telephon e filter

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tobila Systems Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 693 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2022 350 M 2,59 M 2,59 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 8 783 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Tobila Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 835,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Akita President & Representative Director
Tomoyasu Fujii Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Toshihito Goto Director & Manager-Administration
Tomoyuki Matsui Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Meiko Nakahama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.0.00%65
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-29.25%25 552
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-14.38%8 020
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.7.39%7 314
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-40.29%7 007
OTSUKA CORPORATION-29.24%5 244