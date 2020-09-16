Tobila : Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020
Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020
Tobila Systems Inc.
(Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section 4441)
September 2020
Contents
Business Overview
3Q FY10/20 Highlights
3Q FY10/20 Financial Results
FY10/20 Earnings Forecast
3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress
Competitive Strengths
Our Services and Business Model
References
Business Overview
Corporate Philosophy
We open the door to a better
future for our lives and the world
Using technologies for the challenge of solving social issues
We are constantly changing without any fear of failure and challenging conventional thinking to realize a better future which we dream of. We will be a source of products that help solve social issues and have benefits for people. We will also pursue appropriate earnings for steady growth as we expand and upgrade our operations. We believe that maintaining an environment where we can live in peace with our loved ones will lead directly to our growth and a better life for people worldwide.
We will strive to solve social issues using security for people in order to create a society with peace of mind.
Business Overview
The Fraud and Spam Prevention Services of Tobila Systems
The only business in Japan that uses a fraudulent call database for the prevention of malicious calls and other fraud and spam activities
Malicious calls are blocked for all
TobilaPhone subscribers
Fraudulent call database
Malicious call data
1
from users
Malicious call rejection
2
1
3
Malicious call data from the police or other gov't agency
Integration of the
malicious phone number
Malicious call
1
Malicious call data collected
by Tobila Systems
Business Overview
Business Fields
FY10/19
Sales composition
spam and Fraud services prevention
services Other
1
2
3
4
Filtering Service for Mobile Phones
TobilaPhone Mobile, Meiwaku Denwa Block and other services
Filtering Service for Landline Phones
Home Gateway, TobilaPhone for filtering fraudulent calls
Filtering Service for Business Phones
TobilaPhone Biz for filtering fraudulent calls
Other services
Sale of the HP4U website design and operation support system and the contracted development projects
75.7%
10.9%
1.6%
11.9%
Core
businesses
Allocating substantial resources for growth
Not
aiming for significant growth
3Q FY10/20 Highlights
Highlights
Small decreases from one year earlier in third quarter sales and operating profit because of COVID-19, but performance is consistent with the fiscal
year plan
Net sales:
¥312
Results of 3Q FY10/20
Operating profit: ¥134
million (down 2.1% QoQ)
million (down 5.5% QoQ)
■ Topics
One-timesales were recorded in the 2Q but not in the 3Q
Effective joint promotions contributed to 2Q growth, no promotions in the 3Q
Slower core business growth as COVID-19 reduced operating hours of carrier shops, but performance started recovering in July
Performance in the first three quarters is consistent with the FY plan because the first half was ahead of the plan
Highlights
More than 10 million monthly active users!
A big increase in the pace of growth in FY10/20 raised the number of monthly active users to more than 10 million!
Unit: Millions
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
On a trajectory to more than double the
number of monthly active users in FY10/20!
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY10/18
FY10/19
FY10/20
* Number of the monthly active users includes some provisional figures. The data may vary somewhat when the finalized figures are released and reflected in the data.
3Q FY10/20 Financial Results
Financial Results
Financial Summary (1/2) QoQ and YoY Comparisons
Sales increased 34% and earnings more than 50% from one year earlier and the operating margin remains high
A small decrease in sales and operating profit from the previous quarter because of COVID-19
2Q FY10/20
3Q FY10/19
Unit: Millions of yen
3Q FY10/20
Results
QoQ
Results
YoY
Net sales
312
319
97.9%
231
134.8%
Operating profit
134
141
94.5%
87
152.9%
(Operating margin)
(42.9%)
Ordinary profit
133
115
116.0%
85
155.8%
(Ordinary profit margin)
(42.8%)
Profit
92
79
116.7%
57
160.5%
(Profit margin)
(29.7%)
Financial Results
Financial Summary (2/2) Progress vs. Plan
Sales are in line with the FY plan
Earnings at all levels are ahead of the plan
1Q-3Q
1Q-3Q vs.
3Q vs.
FY Plan
2H Plan
FY10/20
FY Plan
2H Plan
Results
Unit: Millions of yen
Net sales
1,227
658
902
73.5%
47.4%
Operating
468
266
376
80.4%
50.4%
profit
Ordinary profit
449
266
349
77.9%
50.4%
Profit
307
182
241
78.7%
51.0%
Earnings Forecast
Sales Composition
Mobile phone services sales were unchanged from the 2Q but are on pace to achieve the FY plan
Landline phone services sales were down from the 2Q due to one-time 2Q sales but are also in line with the FY plan
FY10/20
FY10/20
Plan
1H
2H
3Q
QoQ
3Q vs.
1Q-3Q vs.
Unit: Millions of yen
2H Plan
FY Plan
Fraud and spam prevention
521
623
290
98.2%
46.6%
72.5%
services
Mobile phone services
450
527
248
100.7%
47.3%
72.5%
Landline phone services
60
76
33
79.5%
44.8%
76.5%
Business phone services
11
20
7
131.6%
37.3%
57.2%
Other services
48
35
22
93.7%
60.9%
87.4%
Financial Results
QoQ Changes in Operating Profit
A small decline in earnings because 3Q sales were slightly lower
Unit: Millions of yen
Lower sales of fraud and
Lower sales of
Lower costs
Higher SG&A
2Q FY10/20
spam prevention services
3Q FY10/20
other services
expenses
Operating profit
Operating profit
Changes in sales
Changes in costs
Financial Results
FY10/20 Quarterly Expenses
No significant change in the composition of expenses from the 2Q
Unit: Millions of yen
3Q FY10/20
2Q FY10/20
3Q FY10/19
Results
QoQ
Results
YoY
Cost of sales
78
82
95.2%
60
130.8%
Labor cost
54
52
104.1%
47
114.5%
Depreciation
10
10
101.4%
9
124.6%
Others
36
43
84.2%
22
165.9%
Pct. of cost of sales classified as
22.6%
22.5%
100.6%
22.7%
98.1%
R&D expenses and assets*
SG&A expenses
99
94
105.4%
84
118.7%
Personnel expenses
44
42
103.7%
38
116.7%
Advertising expenses
14
11
119.3%
4
350.1%
R&D expenses
10
7
133.2%
9
107.8%
Others
31
32
95.8%
32
95.4%
*The percentage of the cost of sales included in R&D expenses and assets due mainly to the characteristics of work performed by employees
Financial Results
Balance Sheet
Balance sheet remains sound with an equity ratio of 82.8%
A committed credit facility further strengths financial soundness
(Unit: Millions of yen)
FY10/19
3QFY10/20
Change
Current assets
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable- trade
Other
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
Investments and other assets
1,139
1,303
+164
998
1,122
+124
109
144
+35
31
35
+4
170
224
+53
43
65
+21
85
108
+22
41
51
+9
Total assets
1,310
1,527
+217
Liabilities
309
263
-46
Current liabilities
284
247
-36
Non-current liabilities
24
15
-9
Net assets
1,000
1,264
+263
Equity ratio
76.4%
82.8%
+6.4%
*Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen
FY10/20 Earnings Forecast
17
Earnings Forecast
FY10/20 Forecast
Earnings at all level are ahead of the fiscal year plan and earnings that exceed the plan are expected to be used to fund investments for future growth. There is no change in the FY10/20 plan.
1Q-3Q vs.
FY10/20
1Q-3Q
FY10/20
Unit: Millions of yen
Plan
FY10/20
Plan
All three profit
Net sales
1,227
Operating profit
468
Ordinary profit
449
Profit
307
73.5%
80.4%
77.9%
78.7%
figures are ahead of the pace needed to achieve the fiscal year plan.
3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress
19
3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress
FY10/20 Action Plan
Enlarge the current sources of earnings
More monthly active users
More alliance partners
Investments for future
growth
Investment in new products
Continuous investments in existing products
A financial strategy for the proper balance between short and
medium to long-term growth
A more powerful internal infrastructure
Recruit skilled people
Establish an environment and programs that attract skilled people
Establish efficient management systems based on data analysis
3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress
Growth in Monthly Active Users of Fraud and Spam Prevention Service*
About 10.22 million monthly active users* (as of July 31, 2020)
Unit: Millions
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
Monthly mobile phone filtering service users
Monthly landline phone filtering service users
9.88
8.63
3.37
5.64
2.94
2.46
1.41
1.68
2.05
0.93
1.18
0.09
0.12
0.16
0.19
0.22
0.25
0.29
0.31
0.32
0.33
0.34
FY10/18
FY10/19
FY10/20
Monthly active users (MAU) are the number of users of our products and services who access our server at least once a month to update a blocked phone number list automatically or to activate our app or other services. If a person uses multiple devices and each device has a separate agreement, the person is counted as different users. MAU is an important KPI for determining the contribution of our products and services to eliminating problems caused by fraudand spam activities. Our revenue is, however,
not always directly affected by an increase or decrease in MAU because contracts with business clients such as telecommunications companies have different terms.
* Number of the monthly active users includes some provisional figures. The data may vary somewhat when the finalized figures are released and reflected in the data.
3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress
Mobile Business Category Growth
Slowing growth of "monthly active users x unit price" sales
due to COVID-19
Quarterly sales of major contract categories of
filtering services for mobile phones
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY10/19
FY10/20
Fixed payment No. of contractors x unit price Monthly users x unit price
Performance vs. Prior Quarter*
Monthly active users× Unit price
Sales
104.7%
Monthly active users
112.9%
No. of contractors× Unit price
Sales
100.8%
Monthly active users
116.4%
● Fixed payment
Sales
100.0%
Monthly active users
119.0%
*Difference between 2Q FY10/20 and 3Q FY10/20
*See page 38 for information about the contract categories.
3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress
Recovery of the Monthly Active Users Growth Rate
Reduced carrier shop operations have lowered the monthly active user
growth rate in the "monthly active users x unit price" model, which is the
primary source of sales growth. Signs of a recovery in the growth rate started appearing in July.
3Q
8.2%
A rapid increase in the growth rate started in July as carrier shops returned to normal operations
1.2%
0.4%
April
May
June
July
-1.8%
Growth rate
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
-5.0%
3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress
Investments for Future Growth
Many media, online and other activities for growth of TobilaPhone Cloud sales
Media exposure
Web seminars
■ Articles about the TobilaPhone Cloud
■ Online seminar for TobilaPhone Cloud
•
Newspapers: Nikkei, Nikkei Sangyo,
•
Seminar was shown at the Telework
Nikkan Kogyo, others
EXPO
•
Internet:
NewsPicks
•
Seminar video posted on SeminarShelf
Planning on more sales growth backed by a large volume of advertisements in the 4Q
3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress
A More Powerful Internal Infrastructure
Hired one fulltime engineer during the third quarter
Business Operations
Sales/Administration
FY10/20 Recruiting Plan: 5
FY10/20 Recruiting Plan: 3
During the 1Q-3Q, hired 3 of the 5
During the 1Q-3Q, hired 2 of the 3
sales/administration members to be added
engineers to be added
*Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2019
Licensing fee scheme･･･ Number of optional package contracts × Unit price
36
Our Services and Business Model
The Market in Japan for Optional Packages for Filtering Service for Landline Phones
Two telecommunications companies include the Tobila Systems fraudulent call filtering service in their optional packages
There is much potential for growth by forming alliances with more companies
About 30% want
a call filtering
service even at an
About
additional cost
Enormous growth
53.67 million
potential
Anticipate more natural growth as
About
part of optional packages for
About
landline phones (IP phones) sold
15.80 million
with a fiber-optic service
16.10 million
About 0.34 million
No. of landline
Potential users of
Monthly active users
phone contracts
optional packages
of Tobila Systems app
*Number of landline phone contracts: Quarterly Data on Telecommunications Service Contract Numbers and Market Share, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (June 29, 2020)
*29.8% of all users want a fraudulent call filtering service at an additional cost irrespective of whether or not they have ever received a malicious call37 according to the Smartphone Malicious and Fraudulent Call Survey by Mobile Marketing Data Laboratory (November 5, 2015).
Our Services and Business Model
TobilaPhone Biz Business Model (1/2)
Using partners for the sale of the TobilaPhone Biz fraudulent call filtering service
Automatic call rejection; no need for time-consuming preparation of lists of phone numbers to be blocked
Improves operating efficiency by reducing unwanted phone calls by salespeople
Includes a recording capability that strengthens corporate compliance and reduces the risk of errors when receiving/placing orders
Tobila Systems
TobilaPhone
TobilaPhone Biz for
investigations
fiber-optic links
Fraudulent call database
TobilaPhone Biz for
fiber-optic links
Attachment exclusively for TobilaPhone Biz
Automatic accumulation of malicious phone number
Simple display for operations
data and updating of list of blocked numbers
Registration of up to 10,000 numbers for
Searches of phone call recordings
Use a browser to listen to recordings
Users can reject calls from unknown numbers
rejection or acceptance
Calls from unknown numbers can also be input for rejection.
10,000 rejection and acceptance numbers can be registered. No need to worry about the deletion, or time needed for deletion, of numbers registered in the past for rejection.
Users can locate a specific recording on a browser by using the attachment's web management screen. All recordings are organized according to the date and time and caller.
No need to buy playback software because recordings can be heard using a browser. Simply use a
PC browser for a recording search on the38 management screen by inputting a name, telephone
number or date and time.
Our Services and Business Model
TobilaPhone Biz Business Model (2/2)
A steady revenue stream model in which monthly licensing fees increase along with the number of companies using this service
Wholesale of
attachments
Sale of attachments
Sales partners
Payment for
Payment for attachments
Corporate
attachments
users
Monthly license fee (¥5,000 or more)
Our Services and Business Model
What is TobilaPhone Cloud?
A cloud-based business phone service that allows people to use their personal smartphones for business activities
①
PBX, capital
Everything
expenditures, lease
for business-use
¥ 0
phones,
communications
among employees, etc.
Incoming/outgoing call management Suspicious/malicious phone numbers Data recording
Simply install the app
on a smartphone
Capital expenditures ¥0
Use a single screen for all
operations
Our Services and Business Model
TobilaPhone Cloud Business Model
A steady-revenue model in which monthly licensing fees increase along with the number of basic service packages
Communication link
Provision of services
Telecommunication
companies
Users
Cost of link
Service fee
●Initial fee
＋
●Monthly fee
¥30,000
(1) Basic service packages x unit price (¥3,000) + (2) Phone use charges
Expect rapid sales growth to continue because there is still substantial growth potential
Landline phone services
The goal is steady sales growth because of the large potential market for landline services and high level of interest in these services
Business phone services
Aiming for a big increase in sales because of growing demand for TobilaPhone Cloud services, a new business, as more people work from home
Others
Forecast a slow decline in sales because there will be no sales activities to seek new customers for website design and operation services and contracted projects
FY10/16
FY10/17
FY10/18
FY10/19
FY10/20
FY10/21
FY10/22
FY10/23
FY10/24
References
References
Company Overview
Company name
Tobila Systems Inc.
Securities code
4441
Established
December 1, 2006 (Founded on April 1, 2004)
Head office address
Pacific Square Nagoya Nishiki 7F
2-5-12, Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi
Business
Development and provision of fraud and spam prevention systems
Management
Atsushi Akita
Tomoki Matsushita
Toshihito Goto
Takuya Yuki
Akemitsu Nakahama
Tomoyuki Matsui
Hisashi Tanaami
No. of employees
64 (Includes 12 temporary employees; as of July 31, 2020)
Location
Nagoya, Tokyo, Osaka
Major memberships
Council of Anti-Phishing Japan
Aichi Prefecture Crime Prevention Association
Gifu Prefecture Crime Prevention Society
Mie Prefecture Crime Prevention Association
Shizuoka Prefecture Crime Prevention Association
References
Directors and Executives
Atsushi Akita
Representative Director and President
Born in 1980; 39 years old
Director, Full-time member
Outside Director, Part-time
Outside Director, Part-time
member of the Audit and
of the Audit and Supervisory
member of the Audit and
Committee
Supervisory Committee
Supervisory Committee
Takuya Yuki
Akemitsu Nakahama
Tomoyuki Matsui
Executive Vice President
Tomoki Matsushita
Director and CFO,
General Manager of
Administration Dept.
Toshihito Goto
Outside Director, Part-time
member of the Audit and
Supervisory Committee
Hisashi Tanaami
References
FY10/20 Quarterly Results
Unit: Millions of yen
FY10/19
FY10/20
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
Net sales
214
276
231
258
270
319
312
Fraud and spam prevention
193
223
210
237
244
295
290
services
Other services
20
52
21
21
26
23
22
Cost of sales
49
75
60
72
77
82
78
Labor cost
44
45
47
52
54
52
54
Depreciation
6
6
8
12
11
10
10
Others
15
40
22
29
31
43
36
Pct. of cost of sales classified
23.7%
21.5%
23.1%
22.4%
20.1%
22.5%
22.6%
as R&D expenses and assets*
SG&A expenses
62
72
84
98
93
94
99
Personnel expenses
36
36
37
40
41
42
44
Advertising expenses
5
5
4
2
0
11
14
R&D expenses
3
5
9
11
8
7
10
Others
17
25
32
44
42
32
31
*The percentage of the cost of sales included in R&D expenses and assets due mainly to the characteristics of work performed by employees
Disclaimer
This presentation includes forward-looking statements that incorporate the current outlook, forecasts and risk factors. There are many uncertainties that may cause actual performance to differ from these statements.
Risk factors and uncertainties include the economic environment in Japan and other countries, such as the industry and markets where Tobila Systems operates and changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates.
Tobila Systems has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements in this presentation even if there is new information, a future event or any other reason for an update or revision.
