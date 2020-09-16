Tobila : Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 0 09/16/2020 | 08:35am BST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 Tobila Systems Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section 4441) September 2020 1 Contents Business Overview 3Q FY10/20 Highlights 3Q FY10/20 Financial Results FY10/20 Earnings Forecast 3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress Competitive Strengths Our Services and Business Model References 2 Business Overview 3 Corporate Philosophy We open the door to a better future for our lives and the world Using technologies for the challenge of solving social issues We are constantly changing without any fear of failure and challenging conventional thinking to realize a better future which we dream of. We will be a source of products that help solve social issues and have benefits for people. We will also pursue appropriate earnings for steady growth as we expand and upgrade our operations. We believe that maintaining an environment where we can live in peace with our loved ones will lead directly to our growth and a better life for people worldwide. We will strive to solve social issues using security for people in order to create a society with peace of mind. 4 Business Overview The Fraud and Spam Prevention Services of Tobila Systems The only business in Japan that uses a fraudulent call database for the prevention of malicious calls and other fraud and spam activities Malicious calls are blocked for all TobilaPhone subscribers Fraudulent call database Malicious call data 1 from users Malicious call rejection 2 1 3 Malicious call data from the police or other gov't agency Integration of the malicious phone number Malicious call 1 Malicious call data collected by Tobila Systems 5 Business Overview Business Fields FY10/19 Sales composition spam and Fraud services prevention services Other 1 2 3 4 Filtering Service for Mobile Phones TobilaPhone Mobile, Meiwaku Denwa Block and other services Filtering Service for Landline Phones Home Gateway, TobilaPhone for filtering fraudulent calls Filtering Service for Business Phones TobilaPhone Biz for filtering fraudulent calls Other services Sale of the HP4U website design and operation support system and the contracted development projects 75.7% 10.9% 1.6% 11.9% Core businesses Allocating substantial resources for growth Not aiming for significant growth 6 3Q FY10/20 Highlights 7 Highlights Small decreases from one year earlier in third quarter sales and operating profit because of COVID-19, but performance is consistent with the fiscal year plan Net sales: ¥312 Results of 3Q FY10/20 Operating profit: ¥134 million (down 2.1% QoQ) million (down 5.5% QoQ) ■ Topics One-time sales were recorded in the 2Q but not in the 3Q

Slower core business growth as COVID-19 reduced operating hours of carrier shops, but performance started recovering in July

COVID-19 reduced operating hours of carrier shops, but performance started recovering in July Performance in the first three quarters is consistent with the FY plan because the first half was ahead of the plan 8 Highlights More than 10 million monthly active users! A big increase in the pace of growth in FY10/20 raised the number of monthly active users to more than 10 million! Unit: Millions 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 On a trajectory to more than double the number of monthly active users in FY10/20! 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q FY10/18 FY10/19 FY10/20 * Number of the monthly active users includes some provisional figures. The data may vary somewhat when the finalized figures are released and reflected in the data. 9 3Q FY10/20 Financial Results 10 Financial Results Financial Summary (1/2) QoQ and YoY Comparisons Sales increased 34% and earnings more than 50% from one year earlier and the operating margin remains high A small decrease in sales and operating profit from the previous quarter because of COVID-19 2Q FY10/20 3Q FY10/19 Unit: Millions of yen 3Q FY10/20 Results QoQ Results YoY Net sales 312 319 97.9% 231 134.8% Operating profit 134 141 94.5% 87 152.9% (Operating margin) (42.9%) Ordinary profit 133 115 116.0% 85 155.8% (Ordinary profit margin) (42.8%) Profit 92 79 116.7% 57 160.5% (Profit margin) (29.7%) 11 Financial Results Financial Summary (2/2) Progress vs. Plan Sales are in line with the FY plan Earnings at all levels are ahead of the plan 1Q-3Q 1Q-3Q vs. 3Q vs. FY Plan 2H Plan FY10/20 FY Plan 2H Plan Results Unit: Millions of yen Net sales 1,227 658 902 73.5% 47.4% Operating 468 266 376 80.4% 50.4% profit Ordinary profit 449 266 349 77.9% 50.4% Profit 307 182 241 78.7% 51.0% 12 Earnings Forecast Sales Composition Mobile phone services sales were unchanged from the 2Q but are on pace to achieve the FY plan Landline phone services sales were down from the 2Q due to one-time 2Q sales but are also in line with the FY plan FY10/20 FY10/20 Plan 1H 2H 3Q QoQ 3Q vs. 1Q-3Q vs. Unit: Millions of yen 2H Plan FY Plan Fraud and spam prevention 521 623 290 98.2% 46.6% 72.5% services Mobile phone services 450 527 248 100.7% 47.3% 72.5% Landline phone services 60 76 33 79.5% 44.8% 76.5% Business phone services 11 20 7 131.6% 37.3% 57.2% Other services 48 35 22 93.7% 60.9% 87.4% 13 Financial Results QoQ Changes in Operating Profit A small decline in earnings because 3Q sales were slightly lower Unit: Millions of yen Lower sales of fraud and Lower sales of Lower costs Higher SG&A 2Q FY10/20 spam prevention services 3Q FY10/20 other services expenses Operating profit Operating profit Changes in sales Changes in costs 14 Financial Results FY10/20 Quarterly Expenses No significant change in the composition of expenses from the 2Q Unit: Millions of yen 3Q FY10/20 2Q FY10/20 3Q FY10/19 Results QoQ Results YoY Cost of sales 78 82 95.2% 60 130.8% Labor cost 54 52 104.1% 47 114.5% Depreciation 10 10 101.4% 9 124.6% Others 36 43 84.2% 22 165.9% Pct. of cost of sales classified as 22.6% 22.5% 100.6% 22.7% 98.1% R&D expenses and assets* SG&A expenses 99 94 105.4% 84 118.7% Personnel expenses 44 42 103.7% 38 116.7% Advertising expenses 14 11 119.3% 4 350.1% R&D expenses 10 7 133.2% 9 107.8% Others 31 32 95.8% 32 95.4% *The percentage of the cost of sales included in R&D expenses and assets due mainly to the characteristics of work performed by employees 15 Financial Results Balance Sheet Balance sheet remains sound with an equity ratio of 82.8% A committed credit facility further strengths financial soundness (Unit: Millions of yen) FY10/19 3Q​FY10/20​ Change Current assets Cash and deposits Notes and accounts receivable- trade Other Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Investments and other assets 1,139 1,303 +164 998 1,122 +124 109 144 +35 31 35 +4 170 224 +53 43 65 +21 85 108 +22 41 51 +9 Total assets 1,310 1,527 +217 Liabilities 309 263 -46 Current liabilities 284 247 -36 Non-current liabilities 24 15 -9 Net assets 1,000 1,264 +263 Equity ratio 76.4% 82.8% +6.4% *Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen 16 FY10/20 Earnings Forecast 17 Earnings Forecast FY10/20 Forecast Earnings at all level are ahead of the fiscal year plan and earnings that exceed the plan are expected to be used to fund investments for future growth. There is no change in the FY10/20 plan. 1Q-3Q vs. FY10/20 1Q-3Q FY10/20 Unit: Millions of yen Plan FY10/20 Plan All three profit Net sales 1,227 Operating profit 468 Ordinary profit 449 Profit 307 73.5% 80.4% 77.9% 78.7% figures are ahead of the pace needed to achieve the fiscal year plan. 18 3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress 19 3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress FY10/20 Action Plan Enlarge the current sources of earnings More monthly active users

More alliance partners Investments for future growth Investment in new products

Continuous investments in existing products A financial strategy for the proper balance between short and medium to long-term growth A more powerful internal infrastructure Recruit skilled people

Establish an environment and programs that attract skilled people

Establish efficient management systems based on data analysis 20 3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress Growth in Monthly Active Users of Fraud and Spam Prevention Service* About 10.22 million monthly active users* (as of July 31, 2020) Unit: Millions 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Monthly mobile phone filtering service users

Monthly landline phone filtering service users 9.88 8.63 3.37 5.64 2.94 2.46 1.41 1.68 2.05 0.93 1.18 0.09 0.12 0.16 0.19 0.22 0.25 0.29 0.31 0.32 0.33 0.34 FY10/18 FY10/19 FY10/20 Monthly active users (MAU) are the number of users of our products and services who access our server at least once a month to update a blocked phone number list automatically or to activate our app or other services. If a person uses multiple devices and each device has a separate agreement, the person is counted as different users. MAU is an important KPI for determining the contribution of our products and services to eliminating problems caused by fraudand spam activities. Our revenue is, however, not always directly affected by an increase or decrease in MAU because contracts with business clients such as telecommunications companies have different terms. 21 * Number of the monthly active users includes some provisional figures. The data may vary somewhat when the finalized figures are released and reflected in the data. 3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress Mobile Business Category Growth Slowing growth of "monthly active users x unit price" sales due to COVID-19 Quarterly sales of major contract categories of filtering services for mobile phones 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q FY10/19 FY10/20 Fixed payment No. of contractors x unit price Monthly users x unit price Performance vs. Prior Quarter* Monthly active users × Unit price Sales 104.7% Monthly active users 112.9% No. of contractors × Unit price Sales 100.8% Monthly active users 116.4% ● Fixed payment Sales 100.0% Monthly active users 119.0% *Difference between 2Q FY10/20 and 3Q FY10/20 22 *See page 38 for information about the contract categories. 3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress Recovery of the Monthly Active Users Growth Rate Reduced carrier shop operations have lowered the monthly active user growth rate in the "monthly active users x unit price" model, which is the primary source of sales growth. Signs of a recovery in the growth rate started appearing in July. 3Q 8.2% A rapid increase in the growth rate started in July as carrier shops returned to normal operations 1.2% 0.4% April May June July -1.8% Growth rate 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% -5.0% 23 3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress Investments for Future Growth Many media, online and other activities for growth of TobilaPhone Cloud sales Media exposure Web seminars ■ Articles about the TobilaPhone Cloud ■ Online seminar for TobilaPhone Cloud • Newspapers: Nikkei, Nikkei Sangyo, • Seminar was shown at the Telework Nikkan Kogyo, others EXPO • Internet: NewsPicks • Seminar video posted on SeminarShelf Planning on more sales growth backed by a large volume of advertisements in the 4Q 24 3Q FY10/20 Action Plan Progress A More Powerful Internal Infrastructure Hired one fulltime engineer during the third quarter Business Operations Sales/Administration FY10/20 Recruiting Plan: 5 FY10/20 Recruiting Plan: 3 During the 1Q-3Q, hired 3 of the 5 During the 1Q-3Q, hired 2 of the 3 sales/administration members to be added engineers to be added *Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2019 (https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05546/e80241b1/755f/4a3b/bf3a/d0e8c043791e/20200312160628928s.pdf)25 Competitive Strengths 26 Competitive Strengths The Social Issue of Fraud and Spam Activities The Significant Need for Filtering Services to Block Fraudulent Calls Our goal In 2019, there were 16,851 recorded cases in Japan of fraud and spam activities.

Financial losses caused by this category of fraud remained high, a total of ¥31.6 billion in 2019, showing serious concerns.

caused by this category of fraud remained high, in 2019, showing serious concerns. Seniors accounted for 83.7% of all individuals who suffered losses due to this type of fraud , creating an urgent need for measures to create a safe and secured society. 20,000 60 Use technology to eliminate 16,000 50 problems caused 40 by fraud and 12,000 spam activities 30 8,000 20 4,000 10 0 0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Fraud reports Losses (billion yen) Source: Identification and Control of Special Fraud in 2019, National Police Agency 27 Competitive Strengths Strengths of Tobila's Database Technology Constant improvement in accuracy because accumulated data increases along with the number of users Data from police Large volume of clearly defined telephone use data More users Exclusive data analysis techniques Rapid identification of blocked phone numbers Our goal is the elimination of problems caused by fraud and spam activities in Japan! 28 Competitive Strengths The High Barriers to Entry of the Fraud and Spam Prevention Services Tobila Systems is effectively the only source of this service in Japan No competitors

Analysis using more than 1.1 billion units of data. There is no company or service in Japan that can match this level of data analysis.

The 13 patents for our unique algorithms make it very difficult for a new competitor to emerge.

A cyclical system in which data accuracy improves as the number of users increases. The database must be constantly checked and updated because criminals are always changing the phone numbers they use. Call Fraudulent call database accepted/rejected Data from the by users police Users' phone Integration of Malicious call call statistics Exclusive malicious call rejection/warning survey data information The suspicious/malicious phone number list is constantly updated 29 Our Services and Business Model 30 Our Services and Business Model Filtering Service for Mobile Phones Included in the optional packages of NTT docomo, KDDI (au), SoftBank and other cell phone carriers Offered as an app for filtering fraudulent calls Carrier/App (Examples) Incoming call screen (when A function for automatically displaying suspicious/malicious number is detected) information about the caller SoftBank Meiwaku Denwa Block KDDI(au) Meiwaku Message & Denwa Block docomo iPhone version Android version Anshin Security 31 Our Services and Business Model Business Model for Filtering Service for Mobile Phones (1/2) Cell phone carriers offer optional packages containing several apps Carrier shops explain these apps to customers when they purchase a phone service subscription Packaged with other Explanation/sale when phones are purchased optional apps 携 Provision of app Carrier 帯 shop Cell キ phone ャ carriers リ Users ア License fees Optional package fee is paid with the phone service fee Tobila Systems receives Carriers conduct marketing activities, sell phones license fees from the carriers and services to users, and collect fees 32 Our Services and Business Model Business Model for Filtering Service for Mobile Phones (2/2) The three main contract categories with cell phone carriers The monthly active users × unit price model will be the primary source of growth No. of Monthly contractors active users Fixed payment × × Unit price Unit price Tobila Systems' sales remain the same regardless of changes in the number of the carrier's user contracts and monthly active users Tobila Systems' sales change along with the number of users who have signed up for the optional package Tobila Systems' sales change along with the number of monthly active users 33 Our Services and Business Model The Market in Japan for Optional Packages for Filtering Service for Mobile Phones More than 44 million potential users of Tobila Systems apps at no extra charge Monthly active users are now only about 9.88 million - Enormous growth potential More than 34.12 million potential users About 184.80 million Enormous growth potential Number of users who can already use Tobila Systems apps without making Estimate any extra payment About 44.00 million About 9.88 million No. of cell phone No. of contracts for Monthly active users of contracts optional packages Tobila Systems apps Number of cell phone contracts: Quarterly Data on Telecommunications Service Contract Numbers and Market Share, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (June 29, 2020)

Number of contracts for options: Tobila Systems estimate based on data collected by Tobila Systems for SoftBank, Smart Pass and Smart Pass Premium contracts as announced by KDDI for au (https://www.kddi.com/corporate/ir/finance/report-segment/), and the number of contracts for options announced on December 19, 2018 for NTT Docomo 34 * Number of the monthly active users includes some provisional figures. The data may vary somewhat when the finalized figures are released and reflected in the data. Our Services and Business Model Filtering Service for Landline Phones Offered mainly as a service that is embedded in Home Gateway and sold as an optional package to users of landline phones The fraudulent call filtering system is embedded in the Home Gateway service that telecommunication companies provide to their customers.

The fraudulent call filtering system can be used with a landline phone (IP phone) by selecting the basic optional package. Home Gateway Fraudulent Call Filtering Flowchart Provided to the Home Gateway systems of two KDDI Group companies Malicious caller Call Calls from numbers in the malicious caller database are blocked Database check of caller's number Currently used by two companies With Attachment for Landline Phones Incoming calls trigger one of three colors depending on the level of safety LED LED light emitting unit For incoming calls Safe A phone number that the user has Green registered for receipt Neutral Dangerous A call from public phones A phone number Yellow or a phone number that Red that the user has registered for is not registered in the rejection or that is in blocking list the blocking list, etc. *Users of landline phones (IP phones) must use a Home Gateway with a link between the Internet and telephone. 35 Our Services and Business Model Business Model for Filtering Service for Landline Phones Sold as part of the optional package for IP phones Sold by KDDI and other carriers along with landline phone services Provision of services License fees Optional package (incoming call display, Sale of an optional package etc.) for fiber-optic phone services Telecommunication companies Shop Users Optional package fee is paid with the phone service fee Tobila Systems receives license Telecommunication companies conduct marketing activities, sell fees from the telecommunication companies services to users, and collect fees Licensing fee scheme ･･･ Number of optional package contracts × Unit price 36 Our Services and Business Model The Market in Japan for Optional Packages for Filtering Service for Landline Phones Two telecommunications companies include the Tobila Systems fraudulent call filtering service in their optional packages There is much potential for growth by forming alliances with more companies About 30% want a call filtering service even at an About additional cost Enormous growth 53.67 million potential Anticipate more natural growth as About part of optional packages for About landline phones (IP phones) sold 15.80 million with a fiber-optic service 16.10 million About 0.34 million No. of landline Potential users of Monthly active users phone contracts optional packages of Tobila Systems app *Number of landline phone contracts: Quarterly Data on Telecommunications Service Contract Numbers and Market Share, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (June 29, 2020) *29.8% of all users want a fraudulent call filtering service at an additional cost irrespective of whether or not they have ever received a malicious call37 according to the Smartphone Malicious and Fraudulent Call Survey by Mobile Marketing Data Laboratory (November 5, 2015). Our Services and Business Model TobilaPhone Biz Business Model (1/2) Using partners for the sale of the TobilaPhone Biz fraudulent call filtering service Automatic call rejection; no need for time-consuming preparation of lists of phone numbers to be blocked

time-consuming preparation of lists of phone numbers to be blocked Improves operating efficiency by reducing unwanted phone calls by salespeople

Includes a recording capability that strengthens corporate compliance and reduces the risk of errors when receiving/placing orders Tobila Systems TobilaPhone TobilaPhone Biz for investigations fiber-optic links Fraudulent call database TobilaPhone Biz for fiber-optic links Attachment exclusively for TobilaPhone Biz Automatic accumulation of malicious phone number Simple display for operations data and updating of list of blocked numbers Registration of up to 10,000 numbers for Searches of phone call recordings Use a browser to listen to recordings Users can reject calls from unknown numbers rejection or acceptance Calls from unknown numbers can also be input for rejection. 10,000 rejection and acceptance numbers can be registered. No need to worry about the deletion, or time needed for deletion, of numbers registered in the past for rejection. Users can locate a specific recording on a browser by using the attachment's web management screen. All recordings are organized according to the date and time and caller. No need to buy playback software because recordings can be heard using a browser. Simply use a PC browser for a recording search on the38 management screen by inputting a name, telephone number or date and time. Our Services and Business Model TobilaPhone Biz Business Model (2/2) A steady revenue stream model in which monthly licensing fees increase along with the number of companies using this service Wholesale of attachments Sale of attachments Sales partners Payment for Payment for attachments Corporate attachments users Monthly license fee (¥5,000 or more) 39 Our Services and Business Model What is TobilaPhone Cloud? A cloud-based business phone service that allows people to use their personal smartphones for business activities ① PBX, capital Everything expenditures, lease for business-use ¥ 0 phones, communications among employees, etc. Incoming/outgoing call management Suspicious/malicious phone numbers Data recording Simply install the app on a smartphone Capital expenditures ¥0 Use a single screen for all operations 40 Our Services and Business Model TobilaPhone Cloud Business Model A steady-revenue model in which monthly licensing fees increase along with the number of basic service packages Communication link Provision of services Telecommunication companies Users Cost of link Service fee ●Initial fee ＋ ●Monthly fee ¥30,000 (1) Basic service packages x unit price (¥3,000) + (2) Phone use charges *Depending on the number of users, one company may have more than one basic service package. *For more information about the basic service package: (https://tobilaphone.com/biz/cloud/price/) 41 Earnings Forecast Medium-term Growth Projection Mobile phone services Expect rapid sales growth to continue because there is still substantial growth potential Landline phone services The goal is steady sales growth because of the large potential market for landline services and high level of interest in these services Business phone services Aiming for a big increase in sales because of growing demand for TobilaPhone Cloud services, a new business, as more people work from home Others Forecast a slow decline in sales because there will be no sales activities to seek new customers for website design and operation services and contracted projects FY10/16 FY10/17 FY10/18 FY10/19 FY10/20 FY10/21 FY10/22 FY10/23 FY10/24 42 References 43 References Company Overview Company name Tobila Systems Inc. Securities code 4441 Established December 1, 2006 (Founded on April 1, 2004) Head office address Pacific Square Nagoya Nishiki 7F 2-5-12, Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi Business Development and provision of fraud and spam prevention systems Management Atsushi Akita Tomoki Matsushita Toshihito Goto Takuya Yuki Akemitsu Nakahama Tomoyuki Matsui Hisashi Tanaami No. of employees 64 (Includes 12 temporary employees; as of July 31, 2020) Location Nagoya, Tokyo, Osaka Major memberships Council of Anti-Phishing Japan Aichi Prefecture Crime Prevention Association Gifu Prefecture Crime Prevention Society Mie Prefecture Crime Prevention Association Shizuoka Prefecture Crime Prevention Association 44 References Directors and Executives Atsushi Akita Representative Director and President Born in 1980; 39 years old Director, Full-time member Outside Director, Part-time Outside Director, Part-time member of the Audit and of the Audit and Supervisory member of the Audit and Committee Supervisory Committee Supervisory Committee Takuya Yuki Akemitsu Nakahama Tomoyuki Matsui Executive Vice President Tomoki Matsushita Director and CFO, General Manager of Administration Dept. Toshihito Goto Outside Director, Part-time member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Hisashi Tanaami 45 References FY10/20 Quarterly Results Unit: Millions of yen FY10/19 FY10/20 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q Net sales 214 276 231 258 270 319 312 Fraud and spam prevention 193 223 210 237 244 295 290 services Other services 20 52 21 21 26 23 22 Cost of sales 49 75 60 72 77 82 78 Labor cost 44 45 47 52 54 52 54 Depreciation 6 6 8 12 11 10 10 Others 15 40 22 29 31 43 36 Pct. of cost of sales classified 23.7% 21.5% 23.1% 22.4% 20.1% 22.5% 22.6% as R&D expenses and assets* SG&A expenses 62 72 84 98 93 94 99 Personnel expenses 36 36 37 40 41 42 44 Advertising expenses 5 5 4 2 0 11 14 R&D expenses 3 5 9 11 8 7 10 Others 17 25 32 44 42 32 31 *The percentage of the cost of sales included in R&D expenses and assets due mainly to the characteristics of work performed by employees 46 Disclaimer This presentation includes forward-looking statements that incorporate the current outlook, forecasts and risk factors. There are many uncertainties that may cause actual performance to differ from these statements.

forward-looking statements that incorporate the current outlook, forecasts and risk factors. There are many uncertainties that may cause actual performance to differ from these statements. Risk factors and uncertainties include the economic environment in Japan and other countries, such as the industry and markets where Tobila Systems operates and changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates.

