Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tobila Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4441   JP3630000002

TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.

(4441)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tobila : Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2021

09/17/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q FY10/21

Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2021

Tobila Systems Inc.

(Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section 4441)

Contents

1

2

3

4

5

Business Overview

Growth Potential and Competitive Strengths

Concrete Achievements as of 3Q FY10/21

3Q FY10/21 Financial Results

References

2

Results of Operations

Business Overview

Corporate Philosophy

We open the door to a better

future for our lives and the world

Using technologies for the challenge of solving social issues

We are constantly changing without any fear of failure and challenging conventional thinking to realize a better future which we dream of. We will be a source of products that help solve social issues and have benefits for people. We will also pursue appropriate earnings for steady growth as we expand and upgrade our operations. We believe that maintaining an environment where we can live in peace with our loved ones will lead directly to our growth and a better life for people worldwide.

We will strive to solve social issues using security for people in order to create a society with peace of mind.

1

Business Overview

Company's History

Growth by providing security that protects

people's weaknesses

June 2021

Launched a new security service to help solve social problems other than telephone scams

March 2016

Started offering the fraudulent call filtering service as an option for all three of Japan's major telephone companies

March 2015

Signed a memorandum with the National Police Agency concerning telephone scams in order to establish a system for receiving information

June 2011

Started sales of TobilaPhone, a fraudulent call filtering service that aims to solve social problems of telephone scams

2010

Tobila Systems President Atsushi Akita started developing a fraudulent telephone call filter after his grandfather was the victim of a telephone call scam

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tobila Systems Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.
02:32aTOBILA : Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending O..
PU
09/13Tobila Systems to Seek Mergers and Acquisitions
CI
09/10Tobila Systems' Profit Climbs Over 28% in Fiscal Nine Months
MT
09/10TOBILA : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal ..
PU
09/10Tobila Systems Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended July 3..
CI
08/31Tobila Systems Inc. acquired 280blocker LLC from Yoshiko Tsutsumi for approxi..
CI
08/26Sonoligo Inc. announced that it has received ¥70 million in funding from Beyo..
CI
06/17TOBILA : Results of Operations for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
06/11Tobila Systems' Profit Climbs Nearly 33% in Fiscal First Half
MT
06/10TOBILA : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 400 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2021 352 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,1x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 13 766 M 126 M 125 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Tobila Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 326,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Akita President & Representative Director
Tomoyasu Fujii Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Toshihito Goto Director & Manager-Administration
Tomoyuki Matsui Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Meiko Nakahama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOBILA SYSTEMS INC.1.61%126
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-1.46%33 006
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-6.44%11 217
OTSUKA CORPORATION11.74%10 729
REPLY S.P.A.77.33%7 458
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.15.34%6 702