Tobila : Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2021

3Q FY10/21
Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2021
Tobila Systems Inc.
(Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section 4441)
Business Overview
Growth Potential and Competitive Strengths
Concrete Achievements as of 3Q FY10/21
3Q FY10/21 Financial Results
References
Results of Operations
Business Overview
Corporate Philosophy
We open the door to a better
future for our lives and the world
Using technologies for the challenge of solving social issues
We are constantly changing without any fear of failure and challenging conventional thinking to realize a better future which we dream of. We will be a source of products that help solve social issues and have benefits for people. We will also pursue appropriate earnings for steady growth as we expand and upgrade our operations. We believe that maintaining an environment where we can live in peace with our loved ones will lead directly to our growth and a better life for people worldwide.
We will strive to solve social issues using security for people in order to create a society with peace of mind.
|
1
|
Business Overview
|
Company's History
Growth by providing security that protects
people's weaknesses
June 2021
Launched a new security service to help solve social problems other than telephone scams
March 2016
Started offering the fraudulent call filtering service as an option for all three of Japan's major telephone companies
March 2015
Signed a memorandum with the National Police Agency concerning telephone scams in order to establish a system for receiving information
June 2011
Started sales of TobilaPhone, a fraudulent call filtering service that aims to solve social problems of telephone scams
2010
Tobila Systems President Atsushi Akita started developing a fraudulent telephone call filter after his grandfather was the victim of a telephone call scam
