Tobishima : Annual Report

Renowned for our products and services, as well as the knowledge of our employees, we are constantly developing and investing in new technologies and systems to support continuous improvement.

Since its founding in 1883, Tobishima has steadfastly contributed to society through major construction projects, from the undersea expressway tunnel, Tokyo Aqua-Line, to the Surikamigawa Dam, one of Japan's largest core rock-filled dams. Our portfolio not only exemplifies the high quality of our projects; it also demonstrates Tobishima's advanced technologies, the fruit of our many years of experience.

Moreover, we have expanded our business domains by responding to the demands of the times. We are now engaged in solutions businesses that meet the varied needs of our customers in addition to construction work. We will strengthen our explorations into new areas where Tobishima can fully apply its expertise in engineering and disaster prevention.

Outside of Japan, Tobishima has long been involved in improving infrastructure through construction of roads, ports, subways, hospitals, factories and government buildings, particularly in Southeast and West Asia.

We are working just as hard today to establish a corporate culture commensurate with the challenges of building the structures that people around the world need in order to enjoy better lives.

Brunei Darussalam Central Bank Building Project [Brunei]

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Year ended March 31, 2022

Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Thousands of 2022 2021 U.S.Dollars 2022 For the Year: Net sales ¥ 117,665 ¥ 117,295 $ 961,394 Income before income taxes 3,896 3,666 31,831 Net income attributable to owners of parent 3,220 2,452 26,306 At Year-end: Total assets ¥ 114,633 ¥ 121,599 $ 936,618 Total net assets 43,873 41,586 358,468 Per Share of (in yen and dollars): ¥ 168.30 ¥ 128.15 $ 1.375 Common Stock: Basic net income Net assets 2,293.14 2,173.26 18.736

Note 1: U.S. dollar amounts here and elsewhere in this annual report are translated from yen at the rate of ¥ 122.39=US$ 1.00, the rate on March 31, 2022 for the reader's convenience only.

Note 2: The years included in the text are fiscal years, which run from April 1 through March 31 of the following year.