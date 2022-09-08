Tobishima : Annual Report

Since its founding in 1883, Tobishima has steadfastly contributed to society through major construction projects, from the undersea expressway tunnel, Tokyo Aqua-Line, to the Surikamigawa Dam, one of Japan's largest core rock-filled dams. Our portfolio not only exemplifies the high quality of our projects; it also demonstrates Tobishima's advanced technologies, the fruit of our many years of experience.
Renowned for our products and services, as well as the knowledge of our employees, we are constantly developing and investing in new technologies and systems to support continuous improvement.
Disaster restoration work at Tashiro River sluice gate and surrounding area [Iwate]
Moreover, we have expanded our business domains by responding to the demands of the times. We are now engaged in solutions businesses that meet the varied needs of our customers in addition to construction work. We will strengthen our explorations into new areas where Tobishima can fully apply its expertise in engineering and disaster prevention.
Outside of Japan, Tobishima has long been involved in improving infrastructure through construction of roads, ports, subways, hospitals, factories and government buildings, particularly in Southeast and West Asia.
We are working just as hard today to establish a corporate culture commensurate with the challenges of building the structures that people around the world need in order to enjoy better lives.
Brunei Darussalam Central Bank Building Project [Brunei]
Consolidated Financial Highlights
Year ended March 31, 2022
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Thousands of
2022
2021
U.S.Dollars 2022
For the Year:
Net sales
¥ 117,665
¥ 117,295
$ 961,394
Income before income taxes
3,896
3,666
31,831
Net income attributable to owners of parent
3,220
2,452
26,306
At Year-end:
Total assets
¥ 114,633
¥ 121,599
$ 936,618
Total net assets
43,873
41,586
358,468
Per Share of
(in yen and dollars):
¥ 168.30
¥ 128.15
$ 1.375
Common Stock:
Basic net income
Net assets
2,293.14
2,173.26
18.736
Note 1: U.S. dollar amounts here and elsewhere in this annual report are translated from yen at the rate of ¥ 122.39=US$ 1.00, the rate on March 31, 2022 for the reader's convenience only.
Note 2: The years included in the text are fiscal years, which run from April 1 through March 31 of the following year.
MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT
To our stakeholders
As well as the remarkable progress of advanced technology and the various communication and information tools, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about major changes in people's values and behaviors, and society is entering a period of rapid change.
During this uncertainty, the Tobishima Group will aim at Sustainability Transformation (SX) which integrates social sustainability through ESG/SDGs management with corporate sustainability through production process changes by DX.
With this concept, we will grasp medium- to long- term risks and opportunities and seek for sustainable improvement of the corporate value.
We would like to ask our stakeholders for continued support for the ever-evolving Tobishima Group.
June 2022
Masahiro Norikyo
President and Representative Director
1
Consolidated Balance Sheet
TOBISHIMA CORPORATION
As of March 31, 2022
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Thousands of
ASSETS
2022
2021
U.S.Dollars 2022
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
¥ 12,749
¥ 25,236
$ 104,170
Real estate for sale
615
1,043
5,024
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction
57,015
52,295
465,848
contracts, and other (*1)
(6)
(8)
(51)
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts and other (*2)
2,178
1,903
17,798
Costs on development business and other (*3)
6,707
6,197
54,800
Other (*4)
7,496
7,376
61,246
Total current assets
86,754
94,042
708,835
Property, plant
Buildings and structures
19,033
17,158
155,508
and equipment
Machinery, equipment, furniture and fixtures
4,421
4,784
36,121
Land
8,193
8,500
66,944
Lease assets
148
135
1,212
Construction in progress
16
1,556
131
Accumulated depreciation
(12,797)
(12,897)
(104,561)
Total property, plant, and equipment,net
19,014
19,236
155,355
Investments and
Investment securities (*5)
4,095
4,229
33,455
other assets
Retirement benefit assets
1,943
1,280
15,872
Intangible assets, net
997
1,097
8,143
Other (*6)
2,032
1,916
16,607
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(202)
(201)
(1,649)
Total investments and other assets
8,865
8,321
72,428
Total
¥ 114,633
¥ 121,599
$ 936,618
See notes to consolidated financial statements
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Thousands of
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2022
2021
U.S.Dollars 2022
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other
¥ 26,174
¥ 26,247
$ 213,860
Short-term borrowings (*7)
3,158
5,249
25,801
Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts
5,426
6,459
44,337
Deposits received
19,077
22,237
155,868
Provision for warranties for completed construction
417
365
3,405
Provision for loss on construction contracts (*8)
166
273
1,358
Other
2,394
3,268
19,555
Total current liabilities
56,812
64,098
464,184
Long-term
Liability for retirement benefits
43
73
353
liabilities
Long-term borrowings (*9)
13,038
14,944
106,527
Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and other officers)
47
28
387
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
33
59
272
Other
787
811
6,427
Total long-term liabilities
13,948
15,915
113,966
Total liabilities
¥ 70,760
¥ 80,013
$ 578,150
Equity
Common stock―authorized, 40,000 thousand shares;
¥ 5,520
¥ 5,520
$ 45,101
Issued, 19,310 thousand shares
6,237
6,238
50,962
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
31,622
29,354
258,366
Treasury stock―at cost:
(581)
(578)
(4,746)
78,926 Shares
Accumulated other comprehensive income
631
714
5,156
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustments
8
1
63
Defined retirement benefit plans
428
329
3,497
Total
1,067
1,044
8,716
Noncontrolling interest
8
8
69
Total equity
43,873
41,586
358,468
Total
¥ 114,633
¥ 121,599
$ 936,618
See notes to consolidated financial statements
2
Consolidated Statement of Income
TOBISHIMA CORPORATION
Year ended March 31, 2022
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Thousands of
2022
2021
U.S.Dollars 2022
Net sales
Net sales of completed construction contracts
¥ 110,514
¥ 111,413
$ 902,967
Net sales of development business and other
7,151
5,882
58,427
Total net sales (*1)
117,665
117,295
961,394
Cost of sales
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts (*2)
98,654
99,965
806,065
Cost of sales on development business and other
5,798
5,216
47,374
Total cost of sales
104,452
105,181
853,439
Gross profit
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
11,860
11,448
96,903
Gross profit on development business and other
1,353
666
11,053
Gross profit
13,213
12,114
107,956
Selling, general, and administrative expenses (*2)
8,638
8,119
70,574
Operating income
4,575
3,995
37,382
Other income
Interest and dividends
28
33
227
(expenses)
Foreign exchange gains
38
-
313
Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment (*4)
4
0
30
Gain on investments in investment partnerships
20
-
165
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
91
-
745
Interest expense
(215)
(268)
(1,758)
Commission for syndicate loan
(51)
(187)
(417)
Design activity costs
(87)
-
(713)
Loss on sales of property, plant and equipment (*5)
(1)
(5)
(7)
Impairment losses (*6)
(371)
-
(3,033)
Other net
(135)
98
(1,103)
Other expenses―net
(679)
(329)
(5,551)
Income before income taxes
3,896
3,666
31,831
Income taxes
Current
612
1,154
5,000
Deferred
64
60
525
Total income taxes
676
1,214
5,525
Net income
3,220
2,452
26,306
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(0)
0
(0)
Net income attributable to owners of parent
¥ 3,220
¥ 2,452
$ 26,306
Yen
Yen
U.S.Dollars
Per share of common stock
2022
2021
2022
Basic net income
168.30
128.15
1.375
Cash dividends applicable to the year
50.00
50.00
0.409
See notes to consolidated financial statements
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
TOBISHIMA CORPORATION
Year ended March 31, 2022
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Thousands of
2022
2021
U.S.Dollars 2022
Net income
¥ 3,220
¥ 2,452
$ 26,306
Other comprehensive income
(83)
(22)
(679)
Unrealized (loss) on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustments
7
(3)
61
Adjustment for retirement benefits
99
648
806
Total other comprehensive income (*1)
23
623
188
Comprehensive income
3,243
3,075
26,494
Total comprehensive income
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
¥ 3,242
¥ 3,075
$ 26,488
Non controlling interest
1
(0)
6
See notes to consolidated financial statements
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tobishima Corporation published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:03 UTC.