    1805   JP3629800008

TOBISHIMA CORPORATION

(1805)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
1076.00 JPY   +1.22%
03/30TOBISHIMA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021TOBISHIMA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Tobishima : Annual Report

09/08/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Tobishima

Annual Report

2022

PROFILE

Since its founding in 1883, Tobishima has steadfastly contributed to society through major construction projects, from the undersea expressway tunnel, Tokyo Aqua-Line, to the Surikamigawa Dam, one of Japan's largest core rock-filled dams. Our portfolio not only exemplifies the high quality of our projects; it also demonstrates Tobishima's advanced technologies, the fruit of our many years of experience.

Renowned for our products and services, as well as the knowledge of our employees, we are constantly developing and investing in new technologies and systems to support continuous improvement.

Disaster restoration work at Tashiro River sluice gate and surrounding area [Iwate]

Moreover, we have expanded our business domains by responding to the demands of the times. We are now engaged in solutions businesses that meet the varied needs of our customers in addition to construction work. We will strengthen our explorations into new areas where Tobishima can fully apply its expertise in engineering and disaster prevention.

Outside of Japan, Tobishima has long been involved in improving infrastructure through construction of roads, ports, subways, hospitals, factories and government buildings, particularly in Southeast and West Asia.

We are working just as hard today to establish a corporate culture commensurate with the challenges of building the structures that people around the world need in order to enjoy better lives.

Brunei Darussalam Central Bank Building Project [Brunei]

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Year ended March 31, 2022

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Thousands of

2022

2021

U.S.Dollars 2022

For the Year:

Net sales

¥ 117,665

¥ 117,295

$ 961,394

Income before income taxes

3,896

3,666

31,831

Net income attributable to owners of parent

3,220

2,452

26,306

At Year-end:

Total assets

¥ 114,633

¥ 121,599

$ 936,618

Total net assets

43,873

41,586

358,468

Per Share of

(in yen and dollars):

¥ 168.30

¥ 128.15

$ 1.375

Common Stock:

Basic net income

Net assets

2,293.14

2,173.26

18.736

Note 1: U.S. dollar amounts here and elsewhere in this annual report are translated from yen at the rate of ¥ 122.39=US$ 1.00, the rate on March 31, 2022 for the reader's convenience only.

Note 2: The years included in the text are fiscal years, which run from April 1 through March 31 of the following year.

MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT

To our stakeholders

As well as the remarkable progress of advanced technology and the various communication and information tools, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about major changes in people's values and behaviors, and society is entering a period of rapid change.

During this uncertainty, the Tobishima Group will aim at Sustainability Transformation (SX) which integrates social sustainability through ESG/SDGs management with corporate sustainability through production process changes by DX.

With this concept, we will grasp medium- to long- term risks and opportunities and seek for sustainable improvement of the corporate value.

We would like to ask our stakeholders for continued support for the ever-evolving Tobishima Group.

June 2022

Masahiro Norikyo

President and Representative Director

1

Consolidated Balance Sheet

TOBISHIMA CORPORATION

As of March 31, 2022

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Thousands of

ASSETS

2022

2021

U.S.Dollars 2022

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

¥ 12,749

¥ 25,236

$ 104,170

Real estate for sale

615

1,043

5,024

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction

57,015

52,295

465,848

contracts, and other (*1)

(6)

(8)

(51)

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts and other (*2)

2,178

1,903

17,798

Costs on development business and other (*3)

6,707

6,197

54,800

Other (*4)

7,496

7,376

61,246

Total current assets

86,754

94,042

708,835

Property, plant

Buildings and structures

19,033

17,158

155,508

and equipment

Machinery, equipment, furniture and fixtures

4,421

4,784

36,121

Land

8,193

8,500

66,944

Lease assets

148

135

1,212

Construction in progress

16

1,556

131

Accumulated depreciation

(12,797)

(12,897)

(104,561)

Total property, plant, and equipment,net

19,014

19,236

155,355

Investments and

Investment securities (*5)

4,095

4,229

33,455

other assets

Retirement benefit assets

1,943

1,280

15,872

Intangible assets, net

997

1,097

8,143

Other (*6)

2,032

1,916

16,607

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(202)

(201)

(1,649)

Total investments and other assets

8,865

8,321

72,428

Total

¥ 114,633

¥ 121,599

$ 936,618

See notes to consolidated financial statements

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Thousands of

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2022

2021

U.S.Dollars 2022

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other

¥ 26,174

¥ 26,247

$ 213,860

Short-term borrowings (*7)

3,158

5,249

25,801

Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts

5,426

6,459

44,337

Deposits received

19,077

22,237

155,868

Provision for warranties for completed construction

417

365

3,405

Provision for loss on construction contracts (*8)

166

273

1,358

Other

2,394

3,268

19,555

Total current liabilities

56,812

64,098

464,184

Long-term

Liability for retirement benefits

43

73

353

liabilities

Long-term borrowings (*9)

13,038

14,944

106,527

Provision for share-based remuneration for directors (and other officers)

47

28

387

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

33

59

272

Other

787

811

6,427

Total long-term liabilities

13,948

15,915

113,966

Total liabilities

¥ 70,760

¥ 80,013

$ 578,150

Equity

Common stock―authorized, 40,000 thousand shares;

¥ 5,520

¥ 5,520

$ 45,101

Issued, 19,310 thousand shares

6,237

6,238

50,962

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

31,622

29,354

258,366

Treasury stock―at cost:

(581)

(578)

(4,746)

78,926 Shares

Accumulated other comprehensive income

631

714

5,156

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustments

8

1

63

Defined retirement benefit plans

428

329

3,497

Total

1,067

1,044

8,716

Noncontrolling interest

8

8

69

Total equity

43,873

41,586

358,468

Total

¥ 114,633

¥ 121,599

$ 936,618

See notes to consolidated financial statements

2

Consolidated Statement of Income

TOBISHIMA CORPORATION

Year ended March 31, 2022

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Thousands of

2022

2021

U.S.Dollars 2022

Net sales

Net sales of completed construction contracts

¥ 110,514

¥ 111,413

$ 902,967

Net sales of development business and other

7,151

5,882

58,427

Total net sales (*1)

117,665

117,295

961,394

Cost of sales

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts (*2)

98,654

99,965

806,065

Cost of sales on development business and other

5,798

5,216

47,374

Total cost of sales

104,452

105,181

853,439

Gross profit

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

11,860

11,448

96,903

Gross profit on development business and other

1,353

666

11,053

Gross profit

13,213

12,114

107,956

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (*2)

8,638

8,119

70,574

Operating income

4,575

3,995

37,382

Other income

Interest and dividends

28

33

227

(expenses)

Foreign exchange gains

38

-

313

Gain on sales of property, plant and equipment (*4)

4

0

30

Gain on investments in investment partnerships

20

-

165

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

91

-

745

Interest expense

(215)

(268)

(1,758)

Commission for syndicate loan

(51)

(187)

(417)

Design activity costs

(87)

-

(713)

Loss on sales of property, plant and equipment (*5)

(1)

(5)

(7)

Impairment losses (*6)

(371)

-

(3,033)

Other net

(135)

98

(1,103)

Other expenses―net

(679)

(329)

(5,551)

Income before income taxes

3,896

3,666

31,831

Income taxes

Current

612

1,154

5,000

Deferred

64

60

525

Total income taxes

676

1,214

5,525

Net income

3,220

2,452

26,306

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(0)

0

(0)

Net income attributable to owners of parent

¥ 3,220

¥ 2,452

$ 26,306

Yen

Yen

U.S.Dollars

Per share of common stock

2022

2021

2022

Basic net income

168.30

128.15

1.375

Cash dividends applicable to the year

50.00

50.00

0.409

See notes to consolidated financial statements

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

TOBISHIMA CORPORATION

Year ended March 31, 2022

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Thousands of

2022

2021

U.S.Dollars 2022

Net income

¥ 3,220

¥ 2,452

$ 26,306

Other comprehensive income

(83)

(22)

(679)

Unrealized (loss) on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustments

7

(3)

61

Adjustment for retirement benefits

99

648

806

Total other comprehensive income (*1)

23

623

188

Comprehensive income

3,243

3,075

26,494

Total comprehensive income

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

¥ 3,242

¥ 3,075

$ 26,488

Non controlling interest

1

(0)

6

See notes to consolidated financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tobishima Corporation published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
