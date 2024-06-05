Notices of annual general meetings of shareholders can be viewed on PCs, smart phones, and tablets.

Supervisory Board Member Proposal No. 5 Approval of the Share Transfer Plan

Proposal No. 4 Election of One Substitute Audit &

Proposal No. 3 Election of Three Audit & Supervisory

Proposals Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus Proposal No. 2 Election of Seven Directors

To our shareholders

We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support.

We hereby give our shareholders the notice of the 81st Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders.

With our brand narrative "Bringing Innovation to Construction. A platform company shaping the future of construction," we will continue to evolve into a "New Business Contractor," a business partner that goes beyond the boundaries of the construction industry to create new businesses of its own, while supporting the creation of businesses for a wide variety of people and promising to make it happen.

We appreciate your ongoing support for the TOBISHIMA Group.

June 2024

Masahiro Norikyo

President and

Representative director

Management Vision

- To Become a Company that Supports Future Industrial Promotion and Development -

Promoting corporate transformation from Tobishima Corporation to

"TOBISHIMA" to evolve into "New Business Contractor"

We will build a new platform, "New Business Contractor" to create "Society 5.0" together with

various people by broadening the framework of the construction industry, analyzing various potential needs and unresolved issues in our society, and having the capacity to solve such issues based our smart solution services.