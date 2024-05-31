月次営業概況のお知らせ（速報）

2024年5月31日

May 31,2024

Monthly Report of Operations(preliminary figures)

東武鉄道株式会社

Tobu Railway Co.,Ltd

（単位：千人 Thousands、百万円 Millions of yen、％）

東武鉄道 鉄道事業

4月

5月

6月

第1四半期累計

7月

8月

9月

第2四半期累計

10月

11月

12月

第3四半期累計

1月

2月

3月

年度計

Railway Business of Tobu Railway

Apr.

May.

Jun.

1st Quarter

Jul.

Aug.

Sept.

2nd Quarter

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Quarter

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Fiscal Year

輸送人員

定期計 Business snd Students

46,030

Number of

前年比 Change

1.2

Passengers Carried

通勤定期 Business

32,643

前年比 Change

1.7

通学定期 Students

13,387

前年比 Change

△ 0.0

定期外 Non-Commuter

27,784

前年比 Change

6.0

定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-Commuter

73,814

前年比 Change

3.0

運輸収入

定期計 Business snd Students

5,175

Revenue

前年比 Change

3.2

通勤定期 Business

4,503

前年比 Change

3.8

通学定期 Students

672

前年比 Change

△ 0.5

定期外 Non-Commuter

7,238

前年比 Change

8.0

定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-Commuter

12,413

前年比 Change

5.9

（単位：百万円 Millio

ns of yen、％、Ｐ）

主要な東武ホテル

4月

5月

6月

第1四半期累計

7月

8月

9月

第2四半期累計

10月

11月

12月

第3四半期累計

1月

2月

3月

年度計

Primary hotels of Tobu brand

Apr.

May.

Jun.

1st Quarter

Jul.

Aug.

Sept.

2nd Quarter

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Quarter

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Fiscal Year

売上高

CY銀座 Courtyard Ginza

306

Revenue

前年比 Change

18.7

AC銀座 AC Ginza

504

前年比 Change

61.3

錦糸町 Kinshichō

451

前年比 Change

32.4

成田 Narita

210

前年比 Change

△ 1.3

客室稼働率

CY銀座 Courtyard Ginza

86.5

Occupancy rate

前年比 Change

13.0

AC銀座 AC Ginza

79.2

前年比 Change

1.9

錦糸町 Kinshichō

92.2

前年比 Change

1.7

成田 Narita

88.3

前年比 Change

△ 7.4

（単位：千人

Thousands、％）

東京スカイツリータウン

4月

5月

6月

第1四半期累計

7月

8月

9月

第2四半期累計

10月

11月

12月

第3四半期累計

1月

2月

3月

年度計

TokyoSkytreeTown

Apr.

May.

Jun.

1st Quarter

Jul.

Aug.

Sept.

2nd Quarter

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Quarter

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Fiscal Year

スカイツリー天望デッキ来場者数

390

Tokyo Skytree Number of visitors to the observation platform

前年比 Change

12.7

スカイツリータウン来場者数

3,048

Tokyo Skytree Town Number of visitors

前年比 Change

4.2

（単位：百万円 Mi

llions of yen、％）

東武百貨店及び東武ストア

3月

4月

5月

第1四半期累計

6月

7月

8月

第2四半期累計

9月

10月

11月

第3四半期累計

12月

1月

2月

年度計

Tobu Department Store and Tobu Supermarket

Mar.

Apr.

May.

1st Quarter

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

2nd Quarter

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

3rd Quarter

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Fiscal Year

百貨店商品売上高

池袋店 Ikebukuro store

3,047

2,325

Revenue of Department Store

前年比 Change

△25.9

1.2

船橋店 Funabashi store

1,040

764

前年比 Change

7.1

3.0

ストア商品売上高

5,712

5,633

Revenue of Supermarket

前年比 Change

1.7

2.0

ストア既存店のみ Existing stores

上記における数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合がございます。The above figures differ materially from the final figures shown in the financial statements.

4月 Apr.

3.8

