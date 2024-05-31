Delayed
Tobu Railway : 月次営業概況（2024年度） ／Monthly Report of Operations
May 31, 2024 at 02:27 am EDT
月次営業概況のお知らせ（速報）
2024年5月31日
May 31,2024
Monthly Report of Operations(preliminary figures)
東武鉄道株式会社
Tobu Railway Co.,Ltd
（単位：千人 Thousands、百万円 Millions of yen、％）
東武鉄道 鉄道事業
4月
5月
6月
第1四半期累計
7月
8月
9月
第2四半期累計
10月
11月
12月
第3四半期累計
1月
2月
3月
年度計
Railway Business of Tobu Railway
Apr.
May.
Jun.
1st Quarter
Jul.
Aug.
Sept.
2nd Quarter
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3rd Quarter
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Fiscal Year
輸送人員
定期計 Business snd Students
46,030
Number of
前年比 Change
1.2
Passengers Carried
通勤定期 Business
32,643
前年比 Change
1.7
通学定期 Students
13,387
前年比 Change
△ 0.0
定期外 Non-Commuter
27,784
前年比 Change
6.0
定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-Commuter
73,814
前年比 Change
3.0
運輸収入
定期計 Business snd Students
5,175
Revenue
前年比 Change
3.2
通勤定期 Business
4,503
前年比 Change
3.8
通学定期 Students
672
前年比 Change
△ 0.5
定期外 Non-Commuter
7,238
前年比 Change
8.0
定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-Commuter
12,413
前年比 Change
5.9
（単位：百万円 Millio
ns of yen、％、Ｐ）
主要な東武ホテル
4月
5月
6月
第1四半期累計
7月
8月
9月
第2四半期累計
10月
11月
12月
第3四半期累計
1月
2月
3月
年度計
Primary hotels of Tobu brand
Apr.
May.
Jun.
1st Quarter
Jul.
Aug.
Sept.
2nd Quarter
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3rd Quarter
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Fiscal Year
売上高
CY銀座 Courtyard Ginza
※
306
Revenue
前年比 Change
18.7
AC銀座 AC Ginza
504
前年比 Change
61.3
錦糸町 Kinshichō
451
前年比 Change
32.4
成田 Narita
210
前年比 Change
△ 1.3
客室稼働率
CY銀座 Courtyard Ginza
86.5
Occupancy rate
前年比 Change
13.0
AC銀座 AC Ginza
79.2
前年比 Change
1.9
錦糸町 Kinshichō
92.2
前年比 Change
1.7
成田 Narita
88.3
前年比 Change
△ 7.4
（単位：千人
Thousands、％）
東京スカイツリータウン
4月
5月
6月
第1四半期累計
7月
8月
9月
第2四半期累計
10月
11月
12月
第3四半期累計
1月
2月
3月
年度計
TokyoSkytreeTown
Apr.
May.
Jun.
1st Quarter
Jul.
Aug.
Sept.
2nd Quarter
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3rd Quarter
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Fiscal Year
スカイツリー天望デッキ来場者数
390
Tokyo Skytree Number of visitors to the observation platform
前年比 Change
12.7
スカイツリータウン来場者数
3,048
Tokyo Skytree Town Number of visitors
前年比 Change
4.2
（単位：百万円 Mi
llions of yen、％）
東武百貨店及び東武ストア
3月
4月
5月
第1四半期累計
6月
7月
8月
第2四半期累計
9月
10月
11月
第3四半期累計
12月
1月
2月
年度計
Tobu Department Store and Tobu Supermarket
Mar.
Apr.
May.
1st Quarter
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
2nd Quarter
Sept.
Oct.
Nov.
3rd Quarter
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Fiscal Year
百貨店商品売上高
池袋店 Ikebukuro store
3,047
2,325
Revenue of Department Store
前年比 Change
△25.9
1.2
船橋店 Funabashi store
1,040
764
前年比 Change
7.1
3.0
ストア商品売上高
5,712
5,633
Revenue of Supermarket
前年比 Change
1.7
2.0
ストア既存店のみ Existing stores
上記における数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合がございます。The above figures differ materially from the final figures shown in the financial statements.
4月 Apr.
3.8
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Tobu Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on
31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
31 May 2024 06:26:00 UTC.
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. specializes in railway transportation services. The group is also developing retail, leisure centers operating and real estate promotion activities. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- retail distribution (38.8%);
- railway transportation services (28.5%): detention, at the end of March 2021, of a network of 463.3 km of railway lines. Tobu Railway Co is also providing transportation by bus and taxi services;
- development and promotion of real estate assets (9.7%);
- leisure centers and hotels operating (7%);
- other (16%).
More about the company
