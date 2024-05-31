FY2023
Financial Results Briefing
May 15, 2024
TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD.
Table of Contents
Ⅰ . FY2023 Business Results
Ｐ０２
Ⅱ. FY2024 Plan
Ｐ１２
Ⅲ. Reflecting on the Medium-Term
Ｐ２０
Business Plan
Ⅳ. Analysis of Business Environment
Ｐ２１
Ⅴ. Long-Term Management Vision
Ｐ２２
Ⅵ. Medium-Term Business Plan
Ｐ２５
1
Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ― Subsidiaries・Affiliates
Subsidiaries
March
Increase
Decrease
March
Notes
2023
2024
Transportation
27
-
-
Leisure
16
-
1
Real Estate
3
-
-
Retail Distribution
8
-
-
Other
15
-
-
27
15
July,2023.
Decrease in liquidation conclusion Tiramisu Holdings Co.,Ltd.
3
8
15
Total
69
-
1
68
Affiliates
March
Increase
Decrease
March
Notes
2023
2024
Transportation
1
-
-
1
Leisure
2
-
-
2
Real Estate
-
-
-
-
Retail Distribution
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
Total
3
-
-
3
2
Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ― Consolidated statement of income
FY2022
Unit: Millions of yen
FY2023
Change
Notes
Results
Results
Transportation
＋19,145
Operating revenues
635,964
614,751
21,213
Leisure
-3,592
Real Estate
＋2,060
Retail Distribution ＋2,191
Other
＋9,971
Transportation
＋10,489
Leisure
-29
Operating profit
73,883
56,688
17,195
Real Estate
＋2,551
Retail Distribution ＋1,831
Other
＋3,305
Ordinary profit
72,033
54,815
17,217
Extraordinary income
52,010
8,735
43,275
Extraordinary losses
56,195
18,391
37,803
Profit attributable to owners of
48,164
29,179
18,984
parent
Ratio of operating profit to net
11.6%
9.2%
2.4P
sales
Operating profit ROA*
4.3%
3.3%
1.0P
ROE*
9.5%
6.3%
3.2P
Depreciation
52,916
53,354
-438
EBITDA
126,799
110,043
16,756
FY2023
Change
Plan
632,000
3,964
70,000
3,883
67,500
4,533
-
-
-
-
45,000
3,164
11.1%
0.5P
-
-
-
-
53,300
-383
123,300
3,499
*Operating income ROA = Consolidated operating income/{(Beginning total assets + Ending total assets)/2} *ROE = Profit attributable to owners of parent/{(Beginning equity + Ending equity)/2}
*Plan figures are those from announcement on February 7, 2024.（P3～P11）
*Plan figures are those from announcement on February 7, 2024.（P3～P11）
3
Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results
― Segment Profit
Unit: Millions of yen
FY2023
FY2022
Change
FY2023
Change
Results
Results
Plan
Operating revenues
208,335
189,189
19,145
Transportation
Operating profit
29,870
19,381
10,489
Operating revenues
184,761
188,354
-3,592
Leisure
Operating profit
19,440
19,470
-29
Operating revenues
62,975
60,915
2,060
Real Estate
Operating profit
16,232
13,681
2,551
Operating revenues
165,629
163,438
2,191
Retail Distribution
Operating profit
4,434
2,602
1,831
Operating revenues
91,873
81,902
9,971
Other
Operating profit
5,951
2,646
3,305
207,600 735
30,100 -230
183,500 1,261
18,100 1,340
61,300 1,675
14,900 1,332
165,400 229
4,000 434
86,300 5,573
4,300 1,651
Operating revenues
-77,610
-69,048
-8,562
Adjustment
Operating profit
-2,047
-1,093
-954
-72,100-5,510
-1,400-647
Operating revenues
635,964
614,751
21,213
632,000
3,964
Consolidated
Operating profit
73,883
56,688
17,195
70,000
3,883
4
Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ― Consolidated balance sheet
Unit: Millions of yen
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Notes
Results
Results
Current assets
Non-current assets
168,953
206,090
-37,137
Cash and deposits-37,807
1,535,110
1,532,105
3,005
Total assets
1,704,063
1,738,195
-34,132
Current liabilities
386,322
459,439
-73,116
Advances received-27,725
Non-current liabilities
776,027
798,181
-22,153
Total liabilities
1,162,350
1,257,620
-95,270
Total net assets
541,713
480,575
61,138
Retained earnings＋40,010
Total liabilities and net
1,704,063
1,738,195
-34,132
assets
Equity ratio
Interest-bearing debt balance
Interest-bearing debt/EBITDA multiple
Capital expenditures
31.4%
27.3%
4.1P
749,777
795,502
-45,724
5.9
7.2
-1.3P
63,353
55,018
8,335
5
Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ―
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Unit: Millions of yen
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Notes
Results
Results
Cash flows from operating activities
91,690
101,115
-9,425
Decrease in trade payables-12,422
Increase in Purchase of property, plant and
Cash flows from investing activities
-61,625
-52,711
-8,913
equipment and intangible assets-25,671
Increase in repayments of long-term borrowings
Cash flows from financing activities
-67,918
-25,285
-42,633
-28,827
Net increase in cash and
-37,816
23,188
-61,004
cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents
31,258
69,074
-37,816
at end of period
6
Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ― Transportation
Unit: Millions of yen
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Notes
FY2023
Change
Results
Results
Plan
Operating revenues
208,335
189,189
19,145
Railways
156,602
141,477
15,125
Bus and taxi
＋2,908
Other
51,733
47,712
4,020
Freight
＋1,102
Operating profit
29,870
19,381
10,489
Railways
26,398
17,432
8,966
Bus and taxi
＋2,109
Other
3,471
1,948
1,522
Freight
-586
207,600 735
156,200 402
51,400 333
30,100 -230
27,000 -602
3,100 371
Operating profit ROA
Depreciation
EBITDA
Capital Expenditures
3.0%
2.0%
1.0P
-
-
31,546
31,286
260
31,700
-153
61,416
50,667
10,749
61,800
-383
38,803
33,891
4,912
42,300
-3,497
Tobu Railway Lines
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
Number of Passengers
Results
Results
Plan
(Unit: 1 Million people)
Commuter
524
508
524
Passengers
Non-Commuter
313
291
313
Passengers
（Limited Express）
6
5
6
Total
837
798
837
Tobu Railway Lines
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
Passenger Revenue
Results
Results
Plan
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Commuter
59,856
55,325
59,979
Passengers
Non-Commuter
81,042
70,765
80,683
Passengers
（Limited Express）
6,320
4,727
6,182
Total
140,898
126,090
140,662
* Non-commuter passenger revenue includes limited express fee and seat reservation fees. 7
Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ― Leisure
Unit: Millions of yen
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Notes
FY2023
Change
Results
Results
Plan
Operating revenues
184,761
188,354
-3,592
Travel
131,247
147,219
-15,971
Hotel
27,701
20,086
7,615
SKYTREE
15,192
10,832
4,360
Other
10,618
10,215
402
Amusement parks and tourism＋328
Sports
＋156
Operating profit
19,440
19,470
-29
Travel
8,974
16,581
-7,607
Hotel
3,159
-1,943
5,102
SKYTREE
6,109
3,748
2,360
Other
1,198
1,083
114
Amusement parks and tourism＋72
Sports
＋42
Operating profit ROA
7.4%
7.6%
-0.2P
Depreciation
5,934
6,400
-465
EBITDA
25,375
25,870
-494
Capital Expenditures
10,033
2,727
7,306
183,500 1,261
130,700 547
27,400 301
14,800 392
10,600 18
18,100 1,340
8,500 474
2,800 359
5,600 509
1,200 -2
- -
5,900 34
24,000 1,375
10,400 -367
Number of visitors
FY2023
FY2022
（Unit: 1 Million
Results
Results
people）
SKYTREE
447
286
FY2023
Plan
443
Main Hotels FY2023 FY2022 Occupancy Results Results
Rate
CY Ginza 24.7% 60.0%
AC Ginza 84.0% 49.9%
Kinshicho 87.2% 69.4%
Narita 81.2% 93.8%
FY2023
Plan
25.4%
83.6%
86.3%
80.4%
Main Hotels
FY2023
FY2022
Percentage of
foreign
Results
Results
nationals
CY Ginza
77.3%
48.1%
AC Ginza
73.1%
50.8%
Kinshicho
73.9%
35.1%
Narita
66.2%
27.7%
※CY Ginza Closed for renovation from May 2023 to November 2023.
8
Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ―
Real Estate
Unit: Millions of yen
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Notes
FY2023
Change
Results
Results
Plan
Operating revenues
62,975
60,915
2,060
Leasing
35,875
36,044
-168
SKYTREE TOWN
12,611
11,025
1,585
Subdivision
14,488
13,845
643
Operating profit
16,232
13,681
2,551
Leasing
8,331
8,318
12
SKYTREE TOWN
3,636
2,258
1,378
Subdivision
4,264
3,104
1,160
Operating profit ROA
4.7%
4.0％
0.7P
Depreciation
10,298
10,251
46
EBITDA
26,531
23,933
2,598
Capital Expenditures
9,707
13,778
-4,071
61,300 1,675
34,800 1,075
12,300 311
14,200 288
14,900 1,332
7,600 731
3,300 336
4,000 264
- -
10,400 -101
25,300 1,231
9,800 -93
Number of visitors
FY2023
FY2022
（Unit: 1 Million people）
Results
Results
FY2023
Plan
Number of Units Sold
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
Unit:1unit
Results
Results
Plan
SKYTREE TOWN
3,716
3,088
3,686
Detached houses
42
40
35
Condominiums
410
552
409
Number of Units Sold
After Converting Share
Detached houses
26
27
22
Condominiums
313
297
313
9
