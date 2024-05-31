FY2023

Financial Results Briefing

May 15, 2024

TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD.

Table of Contents

. FY2023 Business Results

Ｐ０２

. FY2024 Plan

Ｐ１２

. Reflecting on the Medium-Term

Ｐ２０

Business Plan

. Analysis of Business Environment

Ｐ２１

. Long-Term Management Vision

Ｐ２２

. Medium-Term Business Plan

Ｐ２５

Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ― SubsidiariesAffiliates

Subsidiaries

March

Increase

Decrease

March

Notes

2023

2024

Transportation

27

-

-

Leisure

16

-

1

Real Estate

3

-

-

Retail Distribution

8

-

-

Other

15

-

-

27

15

July,2023.

Decrease in liquidation conclusion Tiramisu Holdings Co.,Ltd.

3

8

15

Total

69

-

1

68

Affiliates

March

Increase

Decrease

March

Notes

2023

2024

Transportation

1

-

-

1

Leisure

2

-

-

2

Real Estate

-

-

-

-

Retail Distribution

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

Total

3

-

-

3

Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results Consolidated statement of income

FY2022

Unit: Millions of yen

FY2023

Change

Notes

Results

Results

Transportation

19,145

Operating revenues

635,964

614,751

21,213

Leisure

-3,592

Real Estate

2,060

Retail Distribution 2,191

Other

9,971

Transportation

10,489

Leisure

-29

Operating profit

73,883

56,688

17,195

Real Estate

2,551

Retail Distribution 1,831

Other

3,305

Ordinary profit

72,033

54,815

17,217

Extraordinary income

52,010

8,735

43,275

Extraordinary losses

56,195

18,391

37,803

Profit attributable to owners of

48,164

29,179

18,984

parent

Ratio of operating profit to net

11.6%

9.2%

2.4P

sales

Operating profit ROA*

4.3%

3.3%

1.0P

ROE*

9.5%

6.3%

3.2P

Depreciation

52,916

53,354

-438

EBITDA

126,799

110,043

16,756

FY2023

Change

Plan

632,000

3,964

70,000

3,883

67,500

4,533

-

-

-

-

45,000

3,164

11.1%

0.5P

-

-

-

-

53,300

-383

123,300

3,499

*Operating income ROA = Consolidated operating income/{(Beginning total assets + Ending total assets)/2} *ROE = Profit attributable to owners of parent/{(Beginning equity + Ending equity)/2}

*Plan figures are those from announcement on February 7, 2024.P3P11

Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results

― Segment Profit

Unit: Millions of yen

FY2023

FY2022

Change

FY2023

Change

Results

Results

Plan

Operating revenues

208,335

189,189

19,145

Transportation

Operating profit

29,870

19,381

10,489

Operating revenues

184,761

188,354

-3,592

Leisure

Operating profit

19,440

19,470

-29

Operating revenues

62,975

60,915

2,060

Real Estate

Operating profit

16,232

13,681

2,551

Operating revenues

165,629

163,438

2,191

Retail Distribution

Operating profit

4,434

2,602

1,831

Operating revenues

91,873

81,902

9,971

Other

Operating profit

5,951

2,646

3,305

207,600 735

30,100 -230

183,500 1,261

18,100 1,340

61,300 1,675

14,900 1,332

165,400 229

4,000 434

86,300 5,573

4,300 1,651

Operating revenues

-77,610

-69,048

-8,562

Adjustment

Operating profit

-2,047

-1,093

-954

-72,100-5,510

-1,400-647

Operating revenues

635,964

614,751

21,213

632,000

3,964

Consolidated

Operating profit

73,883

56,688

17,195

70,000

3,883

Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results Consolidated balance sheet

Unit: Millions of yen

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Notes

Results

Results

Current assets

Non-current assets

168,953

206,090

-37,137

Cash and deposits-37,807

1,535,110

1,532,105

3,005

Total assets

1,704,063

1,738,195

-34,132

Current liabilities

386,322

459,439

-73,116

Advances received-27,725

Non-current liabilities

776,027

798,181

-22,153

Total liabilities

1,162,350

1,257,620

-95,270

Total net assets

541,713

480,575

61,138

Retained earnings40,010

Total liabilities and net

1,704,063

1,738,195

-34,132

assets

Equity ratio

Interest-bearing debt balance

Interest-bearing debt/EBITDA multiple

Capital expenditures

31.4%

27.3%

4.1P

749,777

795,502

-45,724

5.9

7.2

-1.3P

63,353

55,018

8,335

Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Unit: Millions of yen

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Notes

Results

Results

Cash flows from operating activities

91,690

101,115

-9,425

Decrease in trade payables-12,422

Increase in Purchase of property, plant and

Cash flows from investing activities

-61,625

-52,711

-8,913

equipment and intangible assets-25,671

Increase in repayments of long-term borrowings

Cash flows from financing activities

-67,918

-25,285

-42,633

-28,827

Net increase in cash and

-37,816

23,188

-61,004

cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents

31,258

69,074

-37,816

at end of period

Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ― Transportation

Unit: Millions of yen

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Notes

FY2023

Change

Results

Results

Plan

Operating revenues

208,335

189,189

19,145

Railways

156,602

141,477

15,125

Bus and taxi

2,908

Other

51,733

47,712

4,020

Freight

1,102

Operating profit

29,870

19,381

10,489

Railways

26,398

17,432

8,966

Bus and taxi

2,109

Other

3,471

1,948

1,522

Freight

-586

207,600 735

156,200 402

51,400 333

30,100 -230

27,000 -602

3,100 371

Operating profit ROA

Depreciation

EBITDA

Capital Expenditures

3.0%

2.0%

1.0P

-

-

31,546

31,286

260

31,700

-153

61,416

50,667

10,749

61,800

-383

38,803

33,891

4,912

42,300

-3,497

Tobu Railway Lines

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

Number of Passengers

Results

Results

Plan

(Unit: 1 Million people)

Commuter

524

508

524

Passengers

Non-Commuter

313

291

313

Passengers

Limited Express

6

5

6

Total

837

798

837

Tobu Railway Lines

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

Passenger Revenue

Results

Results

Plan

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Commuter

59,856

55,325

59,979

Passengers

Non-Commuter

81,042

70,765

80,683

Passengers

Limited Express

6,320

4,727

6,182

Total

140,898

126,090

140,662

* Non-commuter passenger revenue includes limited express fee and seat reservation fees. 7

Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results ― Leisure

Unit: Millions of yen

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Notes

FY2023

Change

Results

Results

Plan

Operating revenues

184,761

188,354

-3,592

Travel

131,247

147,219

-15,971

Hotel

27,701

20,086

7,615

SKYTREE

15,192

10,832

4,360

Other

10,618

10,215

402

Amusement parks and tourism328

Sports

156

Operating profit

19,440

19,470

-29

Travel

8,974

16,581

-7,607

Hotel

3,159

-1,943

5,102

SKYTREE

6,109

3,748

2,360

Other

1,198

1,083

114

Amusement parks and tourism72

Sports

42

Operating profit ROA

7.4%

7.6%

-0.2P

Depreciation

5,934

6,400

-465

EBITDA

25,375

25,870

-494

Capital Expenditures

10,033

2,727

7,306

183,500 1,261

130,700 547

27,400 301

14,800 392

10,600 18

18,100 1,340

8,500 474

2,800 359

5,600 509

1,200 -2

- -

5,900 34

24,000 1,375

10,400 -367

Number of visitors

FY2023

FY2022

Unit: 1 Million

Results

Results

people

SKYTREE

447

286

FY2023

Plan

443

Main Hotels FY2023 FY2022 Occupancy Results Results

Rate

CY Ginza 24.7% 60.0%

AC Ginza 84.0% 49.9%

Kinshicho 87.2% 69.4%

Narita 81.2% 93.8%

FY2023

Plan

25.4%

83.6%

86.3%

80.4%

Main Hotels

FY2023

FY2022

Percentage of

foreign

Results

Results

nationals

CY Ginza

77.3%

48.1%

AC Ginza

73.1%

50.8%

Kinshicho

73.9%

35.1%

Narita

66.2%

27.7%

※CY Ginza Closed for renovation from May 2023 to November 2023.

Ⅰ．FY2023 Business Results

Real Estate

Unit: Millions of yen

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Notes

FY2023

Change

Results

Results

Plan

Operating revenues

62,975

60,915

2,060

Leasing

35,875

36,044

-168

SKYTREE TOWN

12,611

11,025

1,585

Subdivision

14,488

13,845

643

Operating profit

16,232

13,681

2,551

Leasing

8,331

8,318

12

SKYTREE TOWN

3,636

2,258

1,378

Subdivision

4,264

3,104

1,160

Operating profit ROA

4.7%

4.0

0.7P

Depreciation

10,298

10,251

46

EBITDA

26,531

23,933

2,598

Capital Expenditures

9,707

13,778

-4,071

61,300 1,675

34,800 1,075

12,300 311

14,200 288

14,900 1,332

7,600 731

3,300 336

4,000 264

- -

10,400 -101

25,300 1,231

9,800 -93

Number of visitors

FY2023

FY2022

Unit: 1 Million people

Results

Results

FY2023

Plan

Number of Units Sold

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

Unit:1unit

Results

Results

Plan

SKYTREE TOWN

3,716

3,088

3,686

Detached houses

42

40

35

Condominiums

410

552

409

Number of Units Sold

After Converting Share

Detached houses

26

27

22

Condominiums

313

297

313

