TOCALO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]

July 30, 2021 Listed company's name: TOCALO Co., Ltd. Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock code: 3433 URL https://www.tocalo.co.jp/ Representative: Noriyuki MIFUNE, President and Executive Officer Contact: Hiroshi GOTO, Managing Executive Officer Phone: +81-78-303-3433 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 11, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None (Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative) (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating profit Recurring profit Net income attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2021 10,736 7.9 2,759 21.6 2,839 24.7 1,865 27.2 June 30, 2020 9,953 0.4 2,269 12.2 2,276 13.6 1,466 15.7 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 2,365 million yen [ 60.0 % ] Three months ended June 30, 2020: 1,478 million yen [ 6.7 % ] Basic Diluted earnings per share earnings per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2021 30.69 - June 30, 2020 24.12 -

(Note) 1. The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review.

2. The presentation method has been changed from the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, and therefore, with regard to net sales, operating profit in the Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative), the Company states figures and year-on-year changes after reclassification that reflect this change in the presentation method.

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Million yen Million yen % June 30, 2021 65,134 47,852 69.0 March 31, 2021 64,183 46,891 68.9

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021: 44,939 million yen As of March 31, 2021: 44,201 million yen

2. Dividends