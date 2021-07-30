TOCALO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 11, 2021
(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2021
10,736
7.9
2,759
21.6
2,839
24.7
1,865
27.2
June 30, 2020
9,953
0.4
2,269
12.2
2,276
13.6
1,466
15.7
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 2,365 million yen [ 60.0 % ]
Three months ended June 30, 2020: 1,478 million yen [
6.7 % ]
Basic
Diluted
earnings per share
earnings per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
30.69
-
June 30, 2020
24.12
-
(Note) 1. The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review.
2. The presentation method has been changed from the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, and therefore, with regard to net sales, operating profit in the Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative), the Company states figures and year-on-year changes after reclassification that reflect this change in the presentation method.
(2)Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2021
65,134
47,852
69.0
March 31, 2021
64,183
46,891
68.9
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021:
44,939 million yen
As of March 31, 2021:
44,201 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
-
12.50
-
22.50
35.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
17.50
-
17.50
35.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net income attributable
Basic
to owners of parent
earnings per share
Second quarter
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
20,000
4.1
4,300
2.3
4,300
3.0
2,800
4.1
46.05
(cumulative)
Full year
41,000
4.3
9,000
1.2
9,000
1.0
5,800
6.2
95.38
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced financial results forecast: None
The presentation method has been changed from the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, and therefore, year-on-year change has been calculated using the figures for the same period of the previous fiscal year after reclassification that reflect this change in the presentation method.
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares issued as of period-end (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2021:
63,200,000
shares
As of March 31, 2021:
63,200,000
shares
2) Number of shares held in treasury as of period-end
As of June 30, 2021:
2,405,192
shares
As of March 31, 2021:
2,405,136
shares
3) Average number of shares during respective periods
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
60,794,820
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
60,794,864
shares
This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is outside the scope of external auditor's quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Appropriate Use of Financial Forecasts and Other Important Matters
The financial forecasts and estimates in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results are based on information available to the Company at the time of report issuance and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by the Company, and therefore are not guarantees of future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ substantially from those described in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results.