    3433   JP3552290003

TOCALO CO., LTD.

(3433)
TOCALO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]

July 30, 2021

Listed company's name:

TOCALO Co., Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Stock code:

3433

URL https://www.tocalo.co.jp/

Representative:

Noriyuki MIFUNE, President and Executive Officer

Contact:

Hiroshi GOTO, Managing Executive Officer

Phone: +81-78-303-3433

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 11, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None

(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2021

10,736

7.9

2,759

21.6

2,839

24.7

1,865

27.2

June 30, 2020

9,953

0.4

2,269

12.2

2,276

13.6

1,466

15.7

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 2,365 million yen [ 60.0 % ]

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 1,478 million yen [

6.7 % ]

Basic

Diluted

earnings per share

earnings per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

30.69

-

June 30, 2020

24.12

-

(Note) 1. The Company has applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review.

2. The presentation method has been changed from the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, and therefore, with regard to net sales, operating profit in the Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative), the Company states figures and year-on-year changes after reclassification that reflect this change in the presentation method.

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2021

65,134

47,852

69.0

March 31, 2021

64,183

46,891

68.9

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2021:

44,939 million yen

As of March 31, 2021:

44,201 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

-

12.50

-

22.50

35.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

17.50

-

17.50

35.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

1

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Net income attributable

Basic

to owners of parent

earnings per share

Second quarter

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

20,000

4.1

4,300

2.3

4,300

3.0

2,800

4.1

46.05

(cumulative)

Full year

41,000

4.3

9,000

1.2

9,000

1.0

5,800

6.2

95.38

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced financial results forecast: None

The presentation method has been changed from the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, and therefore, year-on-year change has been calculated using the figures for the same period of the previous fiscal year after reclassification that reflect this change in the presentation method.

2

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation): None

  1. Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued as of period-end (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2021:

63,200,000

shares

As of March 31, 2021:

63,200,000

shares

2) Number of shares held in treasury as of period-end

As of June 30, 2021:

2,405,192

shares

As of March 31, 2021:

2,405,136

shares

3) Average number of shares during respective periods

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

60,794,820

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

60,794,864

shares

  • This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is outside the scope of external auditor's quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
  • Appropriate Use of Financial Forecasts and Other Important Matters

The financial forecasts and estimates in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results are based on information available to the Company at the time of report issuance and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by the Company, and therefore are not guarantees of future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ substantially from those described in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results.

3

Disclaimer

Tocalo Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
