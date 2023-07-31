Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]
July 31, 2023
Listed company's name:
TOCALO Co., Ltd.
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo
Stock code:
3433
URL
https://www.tocalo.co.jp/
Representative:
Kazuya KOBAYASHI, President and Executive Officer
Contact:
Hiroshi GOTO, Managing Executive Officer
Phone: +81-78-303-3433
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None
(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
11,787
(1.0)
2,268
(16.7)
2,380
(19.3)
1,539
(19.5)
June 30, 2022
11,906
10.9
2,724
(1.3)
2,948
3.9
1,912
2.5
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023: 1,830 million yen [ (22.0) % ]
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
2,348 million yen [ (0.7) % ]
Basic
Diluted
earnings per share
earnings per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
25.35
-
June 30, 2022
31.44
-
(2)Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
73,260
57,174
72.7
March 31, 2023
74,263
57,643
72.5
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2023:
53,267 million yen
As of March 31, 2023:
53,839 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
22.50
-
27.50
50.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net income attributable
Basic
to owners of parent
earnings per share
Second quarter
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
23,000
(4.2)
4,200
(24.8)
4,200
(30.4)
2,800
(28.6)
46.27
(cumulative)
Full year
47,000
(2.4)
8,700
(17.6)
8,700
(20.9)
5,800
(21.1)
96.70
(Note) Revisions
to the most
recently
announced
financial results forecast: None
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation): None
- Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
- Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: None
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatements: None
- Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
- Number of shares issued as of period-end (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2023:
61,200,000
shares
As of March 31, 2023:
63,200,000
shares
2) Number of shares held in treasury as of period-end
As of June 30, 2023:
753,483
shares
As of March 31, 2023:
2,352,845
shares
3) Average number of shares during respective periods
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
60,726,089
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
60,818,778
shares
- This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is outside the scope of external auditor's quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
- Appropriate Use of Financial Forecasts and Other Important Matters
The financial forecasts and estimates in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results are based on information available to the Company at the time of report issuance and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by the Company, and therefore are not guarantees of future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ substantially from those described in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results.
Disclaimer
Tocalo Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 06:45:30 UTC.