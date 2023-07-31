Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]

(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

11,787

(1.0)

2,268

(16.7)

2,380

(19.3)

1,539

(19.5)

June 30, 2022

11,906

10.9

2,724

(1.3)

2,948

3.9

1,912

2.5

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023: 1,830 million yen [ (22.0) % ]

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

2,348 million yen [ (0.7) % ]

Basic

Diluted

earnings per share

earnings per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

25.35

-

June 30, 2022

31.44

-

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

73,260

57,174

72.7

March 31, 2023

74,263

57,643

72.5

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2023:

53,267 million yen

As of March 31, 2023:

53,839 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

22.50

-

27.50

50.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Recurring profit

Net income attributable

Basic

to owners of parent

earnings per share

Second quarter

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

23,000

(4.2)

4,200

(24.8)

4,200

(30.4)

2,800

(28.6)

46.27

(cumulative)

Full year

47,000

(2.4)

8,700

(17.6)

8,700

(20.9)

5,800

(21.1)

96.70

(Note) Revisions

to the most

recently

announced

financial results forecast: None

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation): None

  1. Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued as of period-end (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2023:

61,200,000

shares

As of March 31, 2023:

63,200,000

shares

2) Number of shares held in treasury as of period-end

As of June 30, 2023:

753,483

shares

As of March 31, 2023:

2,352,845

shares

3) Average number of shares during respective periods

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

60,726,089

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

60,818,778

shares

  • This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is outside the scope of external auditor's quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
  • Appropriate Use of Financial Forecasts and Other Important Matters

The financial forecasts and estimates in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results are based on information available to the Company at the time of report issuance and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by the Company, and therefore are not guarantees of future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ substantially from those described in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results.

