Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation): None

Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: None Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) Number of shares issued as of period-end (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2023: 61,200,000 shares As of March 31, 2023: 63,200,000 shares

2) Number of shares held in treasury as of period-end

As of June 30, 2023: 753,483 shares As of March 31, 2023: 2,352,845 shares

3) Average number of shares during respective periods

Three months ended June 30, 2023: 60,726,089 shares Three months ended June 30, 2022: 60,818,778 shares

This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is outside the scope of external auditor's quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Appropriate Use of Financial Forecasts and Other Important Matters

The financial forecasts and estimates in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results are based on information available to the Company at the time of report issuance and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by the Company, and therefore are not guarantees of future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ substantially from those described in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results.