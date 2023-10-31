Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]

October 31, 2023 Listed company's name: TOCALO Co., Ltd. Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock code: 3433 URL https://www.tocalo.co.jp/ Representative: Kazuya KOBAYASHI, President and Executive Officer Contact: Hiroshi GOTO, Managing Executive Officer Phone: +81-78-303-3433

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: December 4, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

(April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales Operating profit Recurring profit Net income attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % September 30, 2023 22,971 (4.3) 4,295 (23.0) 4,590 (23.9) 2,985 (23.8) September 30, 2022 23,996 13.7 5,581 9.2 6,033 15.5 3,919 13.7 (Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2023: 4,026 million yen [(22.4)%] Six months ended September 30, 2022: 5,192 million yen [ 24.4 %] Basic Diluted earnings per share earnings per share Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2023 49.42 - September 30, 2022 64.45 -

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Million yen Million yen % September 30, 2023 75,226 58,380 72.0 March 31, 2023 74,263 57,643 72.5

(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2023: 54,186 million yen As of March 31, 2023: 53,839 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen - 22.50 - 27.50 50.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 - 25.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 - 25.00 50.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales Operating profit Recurring profit Net income attributable Basic to owners of parent earnings per share Full year Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 47,000 (2.4) 8,700 (17.6) 8,700 (20.9) 5,800 (21.1) 96.70

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced financial results forecast: None