Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]
October 31, 2023
Listed company's name:
TOCALO Co., Ltd.
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo
Stock code:
3433
URL https://www.tocalo.co.jp/
Representative:
Kazuya KOBAYASHI, President and Executive Officer
Contact:
Hiroshi GOTO, Managing Executive Officer
Phone: +81-78-303-3433
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: December 4, 2023
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
(April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
September 30, 2023
22,971
(4.3)
4,295
(23.0)
4,590
(23.9)
2,985
(23.8)
September 30, 2022
23,996
13.7
5,581
9.2
6,033
15.5
3,919
13.7
(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2023: 4,026 million yen [(22.4)%]
Six months ended September 30, 2022: 5,192 million yen [ 24.4 %]
Basic
Diluted
earnings per share
earnings per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2023
49.42
-
September 30, 2022
64.45
-
(2)Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
September 30, 2023
75,226
58,380
72.0
March 31, 2023
74,263
57,643
72.5
(Reference) Equity: As of September 30, 2023:
54,186 million yen
As of March 31, 2023:
53,839 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
22.50
-
27.50
50.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
25.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
25.00
50.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Recurring profit
Net income attributable
Basic
to owners of parent
earnings per share
Full year
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
47,000
(2.4)
8,700
(17.6)
8,700
(20.9)
5,800
(21.1)
96.70
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced financial results forecast: None
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation): None
- Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
- Changes in accounting policies along with changes in accounting standards: None
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatements: None
- Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
- Number of shares issued as of period-end (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2023:
61,200,000
shares
As of March 31, 2023:
63,200,000
shares
2) Number of shares held in treasury as of period-end
As of September 30, 2023:
1,366,626
shares
As of March 31, 2023:
2,352,845
shares
3) Average number of shares during respective periods
Six months ended September 30, 2023:
60,425,064
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
60,825,446
shares
- This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is outside the scope of external auditor's quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
- Appropriate Use of Financial Forecasts and Other Important Matters
The financial forecasts and estimates in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results are based on information available to the Company at the time of report issuance and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable by the Company, and therefore are not guarantees of future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ substantially from those described in this Summary of Consolidated Financial Results.
