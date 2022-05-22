Tocvan Ventures : - Quarterly Financial Statement - Feb 28, 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
April 19, 2022
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
February 28,
August 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash
$
99,461
$
149,860
GST receivable
20,549
12,174
Due from related party (Note 6)
-
55,000
Prepaid expenses
145,725
84,455
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
265,735
301,489
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 3)
4,334,588
2,535,129
TOTAL ASSETS
$
4,600,323
$
2,836,618
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 4)
$
118,458
$
64,969
Due to related parties (Note 6)
100,361
17,419
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
218,819
82,388
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 5)
6,784,324
4,686,655
Reserves (Note 5)
752,483
627,550
Shares subscribed (Note 5)
60,003
-
Deficit
(3,215,306)
(2,559,975)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,381,504
2,754,230
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
$
4,600,323
$
2,836,618
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 10)
"Brodie Sutherland"
"Greg Ball"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
2
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
2022
2021
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Advertising and promotion
$
232,166
$
161,135
$
378,511
$
343,127
Audit and accounting
1,533
1,350
1,533
1,350
Consulting
28,200
12,800
42,900
27,500
Legal
22,823
9,000
22,823
15,041
Management fees
22,000
14,000
39,500
27,862
Meals and entertainment
-
-
106
2,019
Office and miscellaneous
14,966
3,432
21,127
7,648
Registration and transfer fees
15,029
9,366
28,751
13,864
Stock-based compensation (Notes 5 and 6)
41,407
83,829
113,210
320,942
Travel
2,566
-
6,870
2,503
Operating expenses
(380,690)
(294,912)
(655,331)
(761,856)
Net and comprehensive loss
$
(380,690)
$
(294,912)
$
(655,331)
$
(761,856)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
31,597,484
24,725,557
30,985,372
24,453,594
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
3
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Number of
Subscription
Shares
Share Capital
Receivable
Reserves
Deficit
Total Equity
Balance at August 31, 2020
22,970,927
$
2,508,111
$
(2,000)
$ 217,247
$ (1,119,904)
$
1,603,454
Shares issued on exercise of options
750,000
124,750
-
-
-
124,750
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
928,934
239,964
2,000
-
-
241,964
Shares issued for exploration properties
1,000,000
480,000
-
-
-
480,000
Stock based-compensation
-
-
-
320,942
-
320,942
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(761,856)
(761,856)
Balance at February 28, 2021
25,649,861
$
3,352,825
$
-
$ 538,189
$(1,881,760)
$
2,009,254
Balance at August 31, 2021
29,265,436
$
4,686,655
$
-
$ 627,550
$ (2,559,975)
$
2,754,230
Shares issued on exercise of options
137,500
51,250
-
-
-
51,250
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
76,040
26,208
-
-
-
26,208
Shares issued for exploration properties
1,500,000
1,365,000
-
-
-
1,365,000
Units issued for cash
737,225
737,225
-
-
-
737,225
Share issuance costs
-
(82,014)
-
11,723
-
(70,291)
Shares subscribed
-
-
60,003
-
-
60,003
Stock based-compensation
-
-
-
113,210
-
113,210
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(655,331)
(655,331)
Balance at February 28, 2022
31,716,201
$
6,784,324
$
60,003
$ 752,483
$ (3,215,306)
$
4,381,504
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
4
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Six months ended
Six months ended
February 28, 2022
February 28, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(655,331)
$
(761,856)
Items not involving cash:
Stock based compensation
113,210
320,942
Changes in non-cash working capital items
GST receivable
(8,375)
(18)
Due to related party
62,640
166
Due from related party
55,000
-
Prepaid expenses
(61,270)
(44,223)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
53,489
53,600
Net cash used in operating activities
(440,637)
(431,389)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of shares, net
744,392
364,714
Subscriptions receivable
60,003
2,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
804,395
366,714
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation asset expenditures
(414,157)
(494,889)
Net cash used in investing activities
(414,157)
(494,889)
Change in cash
(50,399)
(559,564)
Cash, beginning
149,860
897,222
Cash, ending
$
99,461
337,658
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS
Exploration and Evaluation assets included in
Due to related party
$
20,302
$
-
Shares issued for exploration property
$
1,365,000
$
480,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.