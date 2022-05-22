Log in
    TOC   CA88900N1050

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

(TOC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/20 03:58:25 pm EDT
0.7500 CAD    0.00%
11:06aTOCVAN VENTURES : - Quarterly MDA - Feb 28, 2022
PU
11:06aTOCVAN VENTURES : - Quarterly Financial Statement - Feb 28, 2022
PU
05/19Update on Rogers Creek Transaction
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tocvan Ventures : - Quarterly Financial Statement - Feb 28, 2022

05/22/2022 | 11:06am EDT
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

February 28, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

April 19, 2022

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

February 28,

August 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT

Cash

$

99,461

$

149,860

GST receivable

20,549

12,174

Due from related party (Note 6)

-

55,000

Prepaid expenses

145,725

84,455

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

265,735

301,489

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 3)

4,334,588

2,535,129

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,600,323

$

2,836,618

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 4)

$

118,458

$

64,969

Due to related parties (Note 6)

100,361

17,419

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

218,819

82,388

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 5)

6,784,324

4,686,655

Reserves (Note 5)

752,483

627,550

Shares subscribed (Note 5)

60,003

-

Deficit

(3,215,306)

(2,559,975)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,381,504

2,754,230

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

$

4,600,323

$

2,836,618

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 10)

"Brodie Sutherland"

"Greg Ball"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

2

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Advertising and promotion

$

232,166

$

161,135

$

378,511

$

343,127

Audit and accounting

1,533

1,350

1,533

1,350

Consulting

28,200

12,800

42,900

27,500

Legal

22,823

9,000

22,823

15,041

Management fees

22,000

14,000

39,500

27,862

Meals and entertainment

-

-

106

2,019

Office and miscellaneous

14,966

3,432

21,127

7,648

Registration and transfer fees

15,029

9,366

28,751

13,864

Stock-based compensation (Notes 5 and 6)

41,407

83,829

113,210

320,942

Travel

2,566

-

6,870

2,503

Operating expenses

(380,690)

(294,912)

(655,331)

(761,856)

Net and comprehensive loss

$

(380,690)

$

(294,912)

$

(655,331)

$

(761,856)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

31,597,484

24,725,557

30,985,372

24,453,594

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

3

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of

Subscription

Shares

Share Capital

Receivable

Reserves

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance at August 31, 2020

22,970,927

$

2,508,111

$

(2,000)

$ 217,247

$ (1,119,904)

$

1,603,454

Shares issued on exercise of options

750,000

124,750

-

-

-

124,750

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

928,934

239,964

2,000

-

-

241,964

Shares issued for exploration properties

1,000,000

480,000

-

-

-

480,000

Stock based-compensation

-

-

-

320,942

-

320,942

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(761,856)

(761,856)

Balance at February 28, 2021

25,649,861

$

3,352,825

$

-

$ 538,189

$(1,881,760)

$

2,009,254

Balance at August 31, 2021

29,265,436

$

4,686,655

$

-

$ 627,550

$ (2,559,975)

$

2,754,230

Shares issued on exercise of options

137,500

51,250

-

-

-

51,250

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

76,040

26,208

-

-

-

26,208

Shares issued for exploration properties

1,500,000

1,365,000

-

-

-

1,365,000

Units issued for cash

737,225

737,225

-

-

-

737,225

Share issuance costs

-

(82,014)

-

11,723

-

(70,291)

Shares subscribed

-

-

60,003

-

-

60,003

Stock based-compensation

-

-

-

113,210

-

113,210

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(655,331)

(655,331)

Balance at February 28, 2022

31,716,201

$

6,784,324

$

60,003

$ 752,483

$ (3,215,306)

$

4,381,504

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

4

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended

Six months ended

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(655,331)

$

(761,856)

Items not involving cash:

Stock based compensation

113,210

320,942

Changes in non-cash working capital items

GST receivable

(8,375)

(18)

Due to related party

62,640

166

Due from related party

55,000

-

Prepaid expenses

(61,270)

(44,223)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

53,489

53,600

Net cash used in operating activities

(440,637)

(431,389)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance of shares, net

744,392

364,714

Subscriptions receivable

60,003

2,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

804,395

366,714

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Exploration and evaluation asset expenditures

(414,157)

(494,889)

Net cash used in investing activities

(414,157)

(494,889)

Change in cash

(50,399)

(559,564)

Cash, beginning

149,860

897,222

Cash, ending

$

99,461

337,658

NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Exploration and Evaluation assets included in

Due to related party

$

20,302

$

-

Shares issued for exploration property

$

1,365,000

$

480,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tocvan Ventures Corp. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 15:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
