Tocvan Ventures : - Quarterly Financial Statement - May 31, 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
July 28, 2022
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
May 31,
August 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash
$
146,163
$
149,860
Tax receivable
28,212
12,174
Due from related party (Note 7)
-
55,000
Prepaid expenses (Note 3)
199,317
84,455
Marketable securities (Note 4)
250,000
-
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
623,692
301,489
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)
3,930,317
2,535,129
TOTAL ASSETS
$
4,554,009
$
2,836,618
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)
$
58,823
$
64,969
Due to related parties (Note 7)
173,664
17,419
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
232,487
82,388
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 6)
7,453,053
4,686,655
Reserves (Note 6)
790,390
627,550
Accumulated other comprehensive income
19,897
-
Deficit
(3,941,818)
(2,559,975)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,321,522
2,754,230
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
$
4,554,009
$
2,836,618
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 11)
"Brodie Sutherland"
"Greg Ball"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF LOSS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
EXPENSES
Advertising and promotion
$
194,726
$
181,881
$
573,237
$
525,008
Audit and accounting
1,116
1,183
2,649
2,533
Consulting
25,200
116,000
68,100
143,500
Legal
6,692
1,412
29,515
16,453
Management fees (Note 7)
11,000
15,500
50,500
43,362
Meals and entertainment
-
-
106
2,019
Office and miscellaneous (Note 7)
23,302
15,573
44,429
23,221
Registration and transfer agent fees
19,971
28,184
48,722
42,048
Share-based compensation (Notes 6 and 7)
19,026
139,998
132,236
460,940
Travel
1,509
-
8,379
2,503
Operating expenses
(302,542)
(499,731)
(957,873)
(1,261,587)
Other items
Loss on sale of mineral property (Note 4)
(423,970)
-
(423,970)
-
NET LOSS
(726,512)
(499,731)
(1,381,843)
(1,261,587)
Foreign currency translation
19,897
-
19,897
-
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
(706,615)
$
(499,731)
$ (1,361,946)
$ (1,261,587)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.05)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
32,237,087
27,494,966
31,407,195
25,478,526
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Number of
Subscription
Other
Comprehensive
Shares
Share Capital
Receivable
Reserves
Income
Deficit
Total Equity
Balance at August 31, 2020
22,970,927
$
2,508,111
$
(2,000)
$ 217,247
$
-
$ (1,119,904)
$
1,603,454
Shares issued on exercise of options
900,000
154,750
-
-
-
-
154,750
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
2,305,901
653,009
2,000
-
-
-
655,009
Shares issued for exploration properties
1,000,000
480,000
-
-
-
-
480,000
Shares issued for cash
1,244,668
746,801
-
-
-
-
746,801
Share issuance costs
-
(94,990)
-
-
-
-
(94,990)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
487,245
-
-
487,245
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,261,587)
(1,261,587)
Balance at May 31, 2021
28,421,496
$
4,447,681
$
-
$ 704,492
$
-
$(2,381,491)
$
2,770,682
Balance at August 31, 2021
29,265,436
$
4,686,655
$
-
$ 627,550
$
-
$ (2,559,975)
$
2,754,230
Shares issued on exercise of options
174,500
65,125
-
-
-
-
65,125
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
101,040
44,958
-
-
-
-
44,958
Shares issued for exploration properties
1,500,000
1,365,000
-
-
-
-
1,365,000
Shares issued for cash
1,651,046
1,444,228
-
-
-
-
1,444,228
Share issuance costs
-
(152,913)
-
30,604
-
-
(122,309)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
132,236
-
-
132,236
Foreign exchange translation
-
-
-
-
19,897
-
19,897
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,381,843)
(1,381,843)
Balance at May 31, 2022
32,692,022
$
7,453,053
$
-
$ 790,390
$
19,897
$ (3,941,818)
$
4,321,522
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(1,381,843)
$
(1,261,587)
Items not involving cash:
Share-based compensation
132,236
487,245
Loss on sale of mineral properties
423,970
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items
GST receivable
(16,038)
(11,216)
Due to related parties
55,615
(5,667)
Due from related party
55,000
-
Prepaid expenses
(114,862)
(90,251)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(16,387)
(43,898)
Net cash used in operating activities
(862,309)
(925,374)
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED FROM FINANCING
ACTIVITIES
Issuance of shares
1,554,311
1,554,560
Share issuance costs
(122,309)
(94,990)
Subscriptions receivable
-
2,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,432,002
1,461,570
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation asset expenditures
(593,287)
(840,828)
Net cash used in investing activities
(593,287)
(840,828)
Exchange differences
19,897
-
Change in cash
(3,697)
(304,632)
Cash, beginning
149,860
897,222
Cash, ending
$
146,163
$
592,590
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS
Exploration and evaluation assets included in
due to related parties
$
100,630
$
164,350
Fair value of finders' warrants issued
$
30,604
$
-
Shares issued for exploration properties
$
1,365,000
$
480,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
