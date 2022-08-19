Tocvan Ventures : - Quarterly Financial Statement - May 31, 2022

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

May 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

July 28, 2022