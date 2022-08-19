Log in
    TOC   CA88900N1050

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

(TOC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:22 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.6000 CAD   -7.69%
08/19TOCVAN VENTURES : - Quarterly Financial Statement - May 31, 2022
PU
08/19Tocvan Ventures Discovers Mineralization 600m from Main Zone in Reconnaissance Drilling at Pilar
AQ
08/18Tocvan Discovers Mineralization 600m from Main Zone in Reconnaissance Drilling at Pilar
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tocvan Ventures : - Quarterly Financial Statement - May 31, 2022

08/19/2022 | 07:16pm EDT
TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

May 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

July 28, 2022

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

May 31,

August 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT

Cash

$

146,163

$

149,860

Tax receivable

28,212

12,174

Due from related party (Note 7)

-

55,000

Prepaid expenses (Note 3)

199,317

84,455

Marketable securities (Note 4)

250,000

-

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

623,692

301,489

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)

3,930,317

2,535,129

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,554,009

$

2,836,618

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)

$

58,823

$

64,969

Due to related parties (Note 7)

173,664

17,419

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

232,487

82,388

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 6)

7,453,053

4,686,655

Reserves (Note 6)

790,390

627,550

Accumulated other comprehensive income

19,897

-

Deficit

(3,941,818)

(2,559,975)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,321,522

2,754,230

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

$

4,554,009

$

2,836,618

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 11)

"Brodie Sutherland"

"Greg Ball"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF LOSS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

EXPENSES

Advertising and promotion

$

194,726

$

181,881

$

573,237

$

525,008

Audit and accounting

1,116

1,183

2,649

2,533

Consulting

25,200

116,000

68,100

143,500

Legal

6,692

1,412

29,515

16,453

Management fees (Note 7)

11,000

15,500

50,500

43,362

Meals and entertainment

-

-

106

2,019

Office and miscellaneous (Note 7)

23,302

15,573

44,429

23,221

Registration and transfer agent fees

19,971

28,184

48,722

42,048

Share-based compensation (Notes 6 and 7)

19,026

139,998

132,236

460,940

Travel

1,509

-

8,379

2,503

Operating expenses

(302,542)

(499,731)

(957,873)

(1,261,587)

Other items

Loss on sale of mineral property (Note 4)

(423,970)

-

(423,970)

-

NET LOSS

(726,512)

(499,731)

(1,381,843)

(1,261,587)

Foreign currency translation

19,897

-

19,897

-

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

(706,615)

$

(499,731)

$ (1,361,946)

$ (1,261,587)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.05)

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

32,237,087

27,494,966

31,407,195

25,478,526

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Number of

Subscription

Other

Comprehensive

Shares

Share Capital

Receivable

Reserves

Income

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance at August 31, 2020

22,970,927

$

2,508,111

$

(2,000)

$ 217,247

$

-

$ (1,119,904)

$

1,603,454

Shares issued on exercise of options

900,000

154,750

-

-

-

-

154,750

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

2,305,901

653,009

2,000

-

-

-

655,009

Shares issued for exploration properties

1,000,000

480,000

-

-

-

-

480,000

Shares issued for cash

1,244,668

746,801

-

-

-

-

746,801

Share issuance costs

-

(94,990)

-

-

-

-

(94,990)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

487,245

-

-

487,245

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,261,587)

(1,261,587)

Balance at May 31, 2021

28,421,496

$

4,447,681

$

-

$ 704,492

$

-

$(2,381,491)

$

2,770,682

Balance at August 31, 2021

29,265,436

$

4,686,655

$

-

$ 627,550

$

-

$ (2,559,975)

$

2,754,230

Shares issued on exercise of options

174,500

65,125

-

-

-

-

65,125

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

101,040

44,958

-

-

-

-

44,958

Shares issued for exploration properties

1,500,000

1,365,000

-

-

-

-

1,365,000

Shares issued for cash

1,651,046

1,444,228

-

-

-

-

1,444,228

Share issuance costs

-

(152,913)

-

30,604

-

-

(122,309)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

132,236

-

-

132,236

Foreign exchange translation

-

-

-

-

19,897

-

19,897

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,381,843)

(1,381,843)

Balance at May 31, 2022

32,692,022

$

7,453,053

$

-

$ 790,390

$

19,897

$ (3,941,818)

$

4,321,522

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(1,381,843)

$

(1,261,587)

Items not involving cash:

Share-based compensation

132,236

487,245

Loss on sale of mineral properties

423,970

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items

GST receivable

(16,038)

(11,216)

Due to related parties

55,615

(5,667)

Due from related party

55,000

-

Prepaid expenses

(114,862)

(90,251)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(16,387)

(43,898)

Net cash used in operating activities

(862,309)

(925,374)

CASH FLOWS PROVIDED FROM FINANCING

ACTIVITIES

Issuance of shares

1,554,311

1,554,560

Share issuance costs

(122,309)

(94,990)

Subscriptions receivable

-

2,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,432,002

1,461,570

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Exploration and evaluation asset expenditures

(593,287)

(840,828)

Net cash used in investing activities

(593,287)

(840,828)

Exchange differences

19,897

-

Change in cash

(3,697)

(304,632)

Cash, beginning

149,860

897,222

Cash, ending

$

146,163

$

592,590

NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Exploration and evaluation assets included in

due to related parties

$

100,630

$

164,350

Fair value of finders' warrants issued

$

30,604

$

-

Shares issued for exploration properties

$

1,365,000

$

480,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Tocvan Ventures Corp. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 23:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
