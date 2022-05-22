Tocvan Ventures : - Quarterly MDA - Feb 28, 2022 05/22/2022 | 11:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TOCVAN VENTURES CORP. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") has been prepared by management, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 as of April 19, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with the interim condensed financial statements for the six months ended February 28, 2022 and the related notes contained therein which have been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The information contained herein is not a substitute for detailed investigation or analysis on any particular issue. The information provided in this document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the Company. The Company is presently a "Venture Issuer" as defined in NI 51-102. All financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are quoted in Canadian dollars, the reporting and functional currency of the Company, unless specifically noted. Additional information related to the Company is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward Looking Statements Certain information included in this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future price of metals, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, currency fluctuations, the requirements of future capital, drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements contained in this report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this report. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this report. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about general business and economic conditions; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of iron ore and other commodities; the availability of financing for the Company's exploration programs; the ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and the ability to attract and retain skilled staff. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, changes in commodity and, particularly, iron ore prices, access to skilled mining development personnel, results of exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward - looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors hereinabove. Additional risk factors are described in more detail hereinafter. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-lookingstatements as the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the Company's forward-lookingstatements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The forward-lookingstatements contained in this report are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company intends to discuss in its quarterly and annual reports referred to as the Company's management's discussion and analysis documents, any events and circumstances that occurred during the period to which such document relates that are reasonably likely to cause actual events or circumstances to differ materially from those disclosed in this management discussion and analysis. Qualified Person Brodie Sutherland, P. Geo, a director of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved all technical information in this management discussion and analysis. Description of Business Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") is focused on the exploration and development of its three properties; Rogers Creek property ("Rogers Creek"), the Pilar Gold Project ("Pilar") and the El Picacho Property (El Picacho). Rogers Creek is located in the Lower Lillooet River valley, approximately 90 km northeast of Vancouver, and 28 km south of Pemberton. It consists of 47 contiguous claims totalling 212 square kilometres. Pilar is located near the town of Suaqui Grande in Sonora, Mexico. Pilar consists of two concessions, the Guadaloupana concession and the La Sonora concession, totalling 105 hectares. El Picacho is located 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo in Sonora, Mexico and is fully accessible by road. El Picacho consists of 12 mining concessions totalling 2,413.7 hectares Rogers Creek consists of four target areas that show significant surface exposures of copper, gold and silver mineralization. The Company has not yet determined whether Rogers Creek contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of amounts shown for mineral properties and related deferred exploration costs is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of the Company's interest in the underlying mineral claims, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to complete the development, and upon future profitable production from the mineral properties or proceeds from the disposition of the mineral properties. The Pilar property shows NW-SE trends of gold and silver mineralization with significant grades in several locations. The Company has not yet determined whether The Pilar property contains ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of amounts shown for mineral properties and related deferred exploration costs is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of the Company's interest in the underlying mineral claims, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to complete the development, and upon future profitable production from the mineral properties or proceeds from the disposition of the mineral properties. The El Picacho property is interpreted as an orogenic gold system within the regional Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt known for producing gold mines that include La Herradura and San Francisco. The Company has not yet determined if El Picacho contains ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of amounts shown for mineral properties and related deferred exploration costs is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of the Company's interest in the underlying mineral claims, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to complete the development, and upon future profitable production from the mineral properties or proceeds from the disposition of the mineral properties. Overall Performance For the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, the company incurred a net loss of $655,331 (2021 - $761,856). The Company had no revenues and the expenses were incurred primarily for stock based compensation, management, advertising and promotion and consulting. On September 29, 2021 the Company signed an agreement with C3 Metals Inc. to purchase 100% of the Rogers Creek property. On October 7, 2021 Tocvan issued 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.93 per share for 100 % interest in Rogers Creek property subject to 2% NSR of which 1% can be repurchased for $1,000,000. Shares will be subject to re-sale restrictions with 200,000 being released from escrow four months from date of closing. 150,000 will be released from escrow seven months after closing and the final 150,000 will be released ten months from the date of the closing. At February 28, 2022, the Company had cash of $99,461 and working capital of $46,916. To date, the Company's sole source of financing has been derived from the issuance of common shares. During the six months ended February 28, 2022 the following shares were issued: On September 20, 2021, 1,000,000 shares were issued as payment on the Pilar property at a deemed price of $0.90 per share pursuant to the Property Option Agreement dated September 22, 2019 and amended November 30, 2021 between the Company and Colibri. $25,000 in cash was also paid pursuant to this agreement. On October 7, 2021 Tocvan issued 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.93 per share for 100 % interest in Rogers Creek property. 75,000 shares were issued when 75,000 options at $0.35 per option were exercised for total proceeds of $26,250. 62,500 shares were issued when 62,500 options at $0.40 per option were exercised for total proceeds of $25,000. 56,040 shares were issued when 56,040 warrants at $0.20 per warrant were exercised for total proceeds of $11,208. 20,000 shares were issued when 20,000 warrants at $0.75 per warrant were exercised for total proceeds of $15,000 On November 30, 2021 the Company closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") for gross proceeds of $471,225 (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 471,225 Units at a price of $1.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one -half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.50, for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash commissions to arm's length finders who assisted with the Offering of approximately $20,098 and issued 20,098 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Company calculated share issuance costs of $11,045 using the Black Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Share price - $0.98; Exercise price - $1.00; Expected life - 2 years; Expected volatility - 109.35%; risk free interest rate - 1.05% On December 13, 2021 the Company closed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") for gross proceeds of $266,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 266,000 Units at a price of $1.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.50, for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash commissions to finders who assisted with the Offering of approximately $16,280 and issued 1,280 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Company calculated share issuance costs of $678 using the Black Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Share price - $0.96; Exercise price - $1.00; Expected life - 2 years; Expected volatility - 108.29%; risk free interest rate - 1.00%. Subsequent to the six months ended February 28, 2022 the following shares were issued: 25,000 shares were issued when 25,000 options at $0.75 per option were exercised by consultants to the company for total proceeds of $18,750. 18,500 shares were issued when 18,500 options at $0.35 per option were exercised by consultants to the company for total proceeds of $6,475. 12,500 shares were issued when 12,500 options at $0.40 per option were exercised by consultants to the company for total proceeds of $5,000. On March 21, 2022, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement and issued 481,071 units at $0.75 per unit for gross proceeds of $360,803. Each unit consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $1.35 per share until September 21, 2023. In connection with the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), the Company paid aggregate cash commission of $14,322 to arm's length finders who assisted with the Offering and issued 19,096 finders warrants exercisable at a price of $0.75 per common share for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering. The Company calculated share issuance costs of $4,051 using the Black Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Share price $0.73; Exercise price - $1.35; Expected life - 1.5 years; Expected volatility - 97%; risk free interest rate - 2.03%. The finders warrants are exercisable until September 21, 2023. During the year ended August 31, 2021 the following shares were issued: On September 17, 2020, 1,000,000 shares were issued as payment on the Pilar property at a deemed price of $0.48 per share pursuant to the Property Option Agreement dated September 22, 2019 and amended November 30, 2021 between the Company and Colibri. $125,000 in cash was also paid pursuant to this agreement. 112,690 units were issued when 112,690 warrants at $0.10 per warrant were exercised for total proceeds of $11,269. Each unit consisted of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.20 until August 31, 2022. 595,000 shares were issued when 595,000 options at $0.15 per option were exercised for total proceeds of $89,250. 370,310 shares were issued when 370,310 warrants at $0.20 per warrant were exercised for total proceeds of $74,062. 175,000 shares were issued when 175,000 options at $0.22 per option were exercised for total proceeds of $38,500. 150,000 shares were issued when 150,000 options at $0.20 per option were exercised for total proceeds of $30,000. 2,614,841 shares were issued when 2,614,841 warrants at $0.30 per warrant were exercised for total proceeds of $784,452. 32,000 shares were issued when 32,000 warrants at $0.60 per warrant were exercised for total proceeds of $19,200. On March 31, 2021, the Company completed a private placement and issued 1,244,668 units at $0.60 per unit for gross proceeds of $746,801. Each unit consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.75 per share until September 30, 2022. In connection with the private placement, the Company paid share issuance costs of $49,960 in professional fees and issued 83,267 finders warrants to purchase 83,267 shares at a price of $0.60 per share. The Company calculated share issuance costs of $26,305 using the Black Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Share price - $0.55; Exercise price - $0.60; Expected life - 1.5 years; Expected volatility - 135%; risk free interest rate - 0.22%. The finders warrants are exercisable until September 30, 2022. During the six months ended February 28, 2022 there were no options granted. During the year ended August 31, 2021 the following options were granted: On September 11, 2020, the Company granted 500,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company and consultants which entitle the holder to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.35 per share up to September 11, 2025. The options shall vest over a 21-month period. 25% became fully exercisable on the anniversary date of grant (September 11, 2021) and 25% will become exercisable every subsequent quarter thereafter. In connection with this grant, the Company calculated stock-based compensation on the options vested of $33,039 for the six months ended February 28, 2022 ($113,405 for the six months ended February 28, 2021). The fair value was determined using the Black Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Share price - $0.39; Exercise price - $0.35; Expected life - 5 years; Expected volatility - 106.27%; risk free interest rate - 0.36%. On September 21, 2020, the Company granted 500,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company and consultants which entitle the holder to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.40 per share up to September 21, 2025. The options shall vest over a 21-month period. 25% became fully exercisable on the anniversary date of grant (September 21, 2021) and 25% will become exercisable every subsequent quarter thereafter. In connection with this grant, the Company recognized stock-based compensation on the options vested of $37,062 for the six months ended February 28, 2022 ($123,708 for the six months ended February 28, 2021) using the Black Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Share price - $0.42; Exercise price - $0.40; Expected life - 5 years; Expected volatility - 118.38%; risk free interest rate - 0.36%. On December 15, 2020, the Company granted 100,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company which entitle the holder to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.40 per share up to December 15, 2025. In connection with this grant, the options vested immediately and the Company recognized stock-based compensation of $34,204 in the six months ended February 28, 2021 using the Black Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Share price - $0.41; Exercise price - $0.40; Expected life - 5 years; Expected volatility - 118.38%; risk free interest rate - 0.41%. On January 19, 2021, the Company granted 150,000 stock options to a director of the Company which entitle the holder to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.35 per share up to January 19, 2026. In connection with this grant, the options vested immediately and the Company recognized stock-based compensation of $49,602 in the six months ended February 28, 2021 using the Black Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Share price - $0.39; Exercise price - $0.35; Expected life - 5 years; Expected volatility - 112.41%; risk free interest rate - 0.41%. On May 3, 2021, the Company granted 200,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company which entitle the holder to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.80 per share up to May 3, 2026. In connection with this grant, the Company recognized stock-based compensation on the options vested of $43,109 in the six months ended February 28, 2022 ($Nil in the six months ended February 28, 2021) using the Black Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: Share price - $0.80; Exercise price - $0.80; Expected life - 5 years; Expected volatility 106.00%; risk free interest rate - 0.87%. Commitments Rogers Creek Property On September 29, 2021 the Company signed an agreement with C3 Metals Inc. to purchase 100% of the Rogers Creek property. Tocvan issued 500,000 shares for a 100% interest in Rogers Creek property subject to 2% NSR of which 1% can be repurchased for $1,000,000. Shares will be subject to re-sale restrictions with 200,000 being released from escrow four months from date of closing. 150,000 will be released from escrow seven months after closing and the final 150,000 will be released from escrow ten months from the date of the closing. Pilar Gold Project To acquire 51% of the Pilar Project in the state of Sonora, Mexico the Company must: Pay a deposit to Colibri Resource Corp. (an unrelated party) of $25,000 (paid September 18, 2019).

After satisfactory due diligence was completed, the Company decide to proceed with the purchase and they advanced Colibri an additional $100,000 and issued Colibri 2,000,000 treasury shares. The Company will have five years to fulfill its commitment under the option agreement. With payments, work commitments and share issuances as follows by each anniversary date: Cash payment exploration work Shares September 21, 2020 $125,000 (paid) $175,000 (done) 1,000,000 (issued) September 21, 2021 $25,000 (paid) $425,000 (done) 1,000,000 (issued) September 21, 2022 $75,000 $400,000 1,000,000 September 21, 2023 $75,000 $500,000 1,000,000 September 21, 2024 $75,000 $500,000 Once the Company has fulfilled the above commitments it will have earned a 51% interest in the property and will have a six- month option to decide to purchase the remaining 49% interest in the property or establish a joint venture agreement with Colibri. The option to acquire the additional interest will require a $2,000,000 cash payment and granting to Colibri a 2% NSR. 1% of which can be repurchased for an additional cash payment of $1,000,000. El Picacho Project On June 7, 2021 the Company signed a Letter of Commitment with Recursos Millrock S. de R.L de C.V. ("Millrock). to acquire the Option Agreement for the El Picacho Gold Project within the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt in Sonora, Mexico. An initial payment of $78,000 USD was paid upon signing of this agreement. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

